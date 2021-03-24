You are here: Home / European Union News / Speech by President von der Leyen at the AmCham EU Transatlantic Conference 2021 “Global leadership: A transatlantic opportunity”

Speech by President von der Leyen at the AmCham EU Transatlantic Conference 2021 “Global leadership: A transatlantic opportunity”

March 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Co-operators:
Photographer: Jennifer Jacquemart

European Union, 2021
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Thank you, AmCham, for this opportunity to speak to both sides of the Atlantic, at once.

It’s time for the Atlantic to become, once again, the beating heart of global cooperation. People on both sides of the Ocean are confronted today with a breathtaking set of challenges.

The pandemic.
The economic recovery.
The fight against climate change.

But if Europe and America join forces, none of these challenges are too big.

And today, after four difficult years, Brussels and Washington finally speak the same language again. It’s the language of cooperation in international affairs. The language of free enterprise and fair competition. The language of science-based policy-making. And it’s the language of our common democratic values – upon which the transatlantic community has thrived for over seventy years.

I am a convinced Atlanticist. And even when we disagreed with the previous U.S. Administration, I never stopped believing that Europe and America belong together. We are one transatlantic community.

I know this is also what you stand for, at the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union.

You kept alive the flame of transatlantic cooperation through the years and until this new chapter in the history of our friendship with the US. You’ve been on the right side of history, and I would like to thank you for that.

Your annual Transatlantic Conference comes at a momentous time, for our partnership with the US. It’s been a month of intense contacts between the European Commission and the Biden Administration. In late February, at the G7, we took a first step towards a renewed transatlantic cooperation.

President Biden announced a 2 billion dollar contribution in 2021 for COVAX. And this is such an important step! COVAX is the global facility to buy vaccines for low- and middle-income countries. Europe contributed to its inception and creation last year. And we financed it, with 2.2 billion euros from Team Europe. It’s great that the US is now joining forces with us.

Together we can help reach the goal of vaccinating 2 billion people in developing countries by the end of this year. We need to bring more donors on board, and we can only make it if Europe and America play as one team.

On vaccine solidarity and vaccine openness, Europe is walking the walk. The European Union has exported over 45 million doses of vaccines, since the beginning of February. These vaccines went to 33 countries. On top of this, European vaccines went to low- and middle-income countries through COVAX. Plenty of components that are necessary to produce vaccines have travelled between the two sides of the Atlantic, in both directions.

This kind of openness is also crucial to deliver vaccines all around the world. So I hope that other countries will also open up, in a spirit of reciprocity and in our mutual interest.

Cooperation to overcome the pandemic will be an important part of the new transatlantic agenda. But there is much more.

Earlier this month, I had a very positive discussion with President Biden about our new agenda for cooperation. As a symbol of this fresh start, President Biden and I agreed to suspend all our tariffs in the context of the Airbus-Boeing disputes, for an initial period of 4 months. It’s a first step, but it speaks volumes about the good will on both sides of the Atlantic. And I believe it sends a very reassuring message to all businesses trading between Europe and America.

President Biden and I also discussed about putting a strong green dimension in the recovery. This was also at the core of John Kerry’s visit to Brussels. The US has now re-joined the Paris agreement.

My offer to our American friends is: let’s go even further, together.

Let us agree on a shared transatlantic commitment to become climate neutral by 2050. A transatlantic roadmap to climate neutrality. Let us discuss how to put a price on carbon on both sides of the Atlantic.

If we do this together, we can set a new climate-protection standard for the whole world. Let us discuss how to reduce the ‘green premium’ of market deployment of new technologies. The European Green Deal is our new growth strategy. And I know that the US is our ally also in this. If Europe and the US lead by example, I am sure that many others will follow.

The same is true in the digital world. Let us create a new transatlantic rulebook for the digital economy. A rulebook for data protection and privacy as well as for the security of critical infrastructure. A rulebook based on our common values. And if we succeed, we could set the bar for the rest of the world.

These are just a few headlines from our proposal of a new transatlantic agenda.

We are ready to write a new chapter in the book of our oldest partnership. At the G7, President Biden told us: America is back. That’s great news for the world.

And Europe is welcoming America back.

So let me wish you all a great Transatlantic Conference.

Thank you.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Trying to cure bank cancer with analgesics

Why does the whole world want Britain to stay in the EU?

An entrepreneurial point-of view on tackling the migration crisis and the risks of abolishing Schengen

3 ways to stop COVID-19 from drying up start-up talent pools

Commission welcomes confirmation of provisional agreement to strengthen collective redress in the EU

The Commission tries to stop the ‘party’ with the structural funds

Growing up near green space is good for your mental health as an adult

More than 90 per cent of Africa migrants would make perilous Europe journey again, despite the risks

Here are six bold ideas to accelerate sustainable energy innovation

The importance of the strategy of health of a country working in accordance with the theory

Systems leadership can change the world – but what exactly is it?

Commission publishes guidance on coronavirus-related humanitarian aid to Syria despite sanctions

UN agriculture agency chief calls on world’s mayors to make ‘global commitments local realities’

Mergers: Commission refers acquisition of newly created joint venture by Telefónica and Liberty Global to the UK competition authority

Eurostat: Real unemployment double than the official rate

State aid: Commission approves €50 million Italian support scheme for production and supply of medical equipment and masks during Coronavirus outbreak

MEPs call on EU Commission to step up action against dangerous chemicals

The Pandora Box of misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination drive

10 Downing street: Another desperate attempt to unite Britain on Brexit

Young people are key to defusing unrest and restoring public trust

Service and Sacrifice: For Ghana, UN peacekeeping is a ‘noble opportunity to serve humanity’

EDRi @ European Business Summit 2014: Digital Citizenship in Brussels – the case of Net Neutrality

EU trade agreements: delivering new opportunities in time of global economic uncertainties

The three US financial war fleets

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

MEPs call for EU Magnitsky Act to impose sanctions on human rights abusers

MEPs urge the EU to lead the way to net-zero emissions by 2050

EP President calls for emergency assistance to migrants stranded on Open Arms boat

Biggest ever UN aid delivery in Syria provides relief to desperate civilians

How the Great Famine inspired Irish people to help Native Americans in the fight against COVID-19

How the finance industry can save the world

Italy’s populist government appears determined to drive EU economy and markets into recession

Following week of bloodshed, ‘suffering of the Afghan people must end’: UN mission chief

This is how we can help Australia organize the world’s generosity

Monday’s Daily Brief: Earth Day, looking for a solution to Libya crisis, focus on indigenous issues, Security Council on Sri Lanka, a high-level visit to Bangladesh

Delhi Declaration: Countries agree to make ‘land degradation neutrality’ by 2030, a national target for action

A male gynecologist in Iraq: red line violated

4 ways to scale up Europe’s green technology through better funding

European Commission determined to conclude EU-Mercosur trade deal this year despite French concerns

How Egypt’s economy can continue to thrive during a global pandemic

The fires in the Brazilian amazon rainforest may be related to the increase in the number of hospitalizations for respiratory complications in the state of PARÁ

In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities

Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises

What the next 20 years will mean for jobs – and how to prepare

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

Financial stability: Commission addresses risks of Libor cessation

Haiti: ‘Laden with challenges’ but also hope, Mission chief tells Security Council

‘Carry our stories forward’: Holocaust survivors share powerful testimonies at UN

Crucial medical supplies airlifted to north-east Syria to meet ‘desperate need’

Rebuilding after COVID-19 shouldn’t mean going back to how things were

The EU Commission vies to screen Chinese investment in Europe

Refugees in Greece: MEPs demand solidarity, warn about impact of health crisis

Joint UN-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

Unemployment and immigrants haunt the EU; who can offer relief?

Tributes for ‘role model’ former UN refugee agency chief, Sadako Ogata

This Canadian start-up turns millions of chopsticks into sustainable furniture

Ambitions are affordable for Asia and the Pacific

Why diversity needs your star power, as well as sponsors

Technology can hinder good mental health at work. Here’s how it can help

VW emissions scandal: While U.S. car owners are vindicated, Europe still unable to change its laws and protect its consumers

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s