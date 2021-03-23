You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19 vaccines: MEPs quiz top officials on authorisation and contracts

COVID-19 vaccines: MEPs quiz top officials on authorisation and contracts

March 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Tuesday, MEPs quizzed the European Commission and European Medicines Agency on latest developments concerning the authorisation and purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) updated Members of the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) Committee on the latest developments regarding the evaluation and authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines in the EU.

During the debate, MEPs asked about the timeframe of future approvals of vaccines, the results of monitoring the long-term efficacy of existing vaccines, as well as the recent investigation linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine. MEPs expressed their concerns regarding the slow rollout in the member states, and quizzed the EMA on the status of approving new EU manufacturing sites and maximising the use of vaccines doses.

In her answers, Emer Cooke reassured MEPs that the EU has in place a continuous control system to ensure that vaccines are safe and effective. She underlined the importance of communicating transparently to the EU public and building trust in scientific advice. She also reiterated the EMA’s commitment to applying the same standards in the authorisation of vaccines, irrespective of their origin.

Transparency of contracts

Sandra Gallina, the Commission’s Director-General for Health and Food Safety (SANTE), was quizzed by Members of the Budgetary Control Committee (CONT) on the eight advanced purchase agreements (APA) on vaccines concluded by the Commission with pharmaceutical companies.

MEPs questioned Ms Gallina on whether pharmaceutical companies are delivering on the contracts, the possible advantages of patent liberalisation, distribution of doses, fake vaccines available in the market, and making the cost of vaccines transparent. MEPs also raised the controversial issue of the contract with AstraZeneca. The Director-General confirmed that the company has not even delivered a quarter of the vaccines agreed in advance with the EU. She also committed to use all means available to reverse this situation.

You can watch both debates again via the link below

ENVI debate with EMA – opening remarks

ENVI debate with EMA – Q&A

ENVI debate with EMA – closing remarks

CONT debate with European Commission – opening remarks

CONT debate with European Commission – Q&A

CONT debate with European Commission – closing remarks

ENVI & CONT debates summary

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Western Balkans: European Parliament takes stock of 2018 progress

European Youth Forum and youngest MEPs call on President Juncker to keep his promise to Europe’s youth

Antibiotic resistance: challenges and solutions

At UN, youth activists press for bold action on climate emergency, vow to hold leaders accountable at the ballot box

COVID-19: Budget MEPs call for quick progress on post-2020 contingency plan

Young people are key to defusing unrest and restoring public trust

Under-fives’ daily screen time should be kept to 60 minutes only, warns WHO

Resettlement needs set to rise to 1.4 million people in 2019, UN refugee agency reports

The circular economy could forever change how cars are made – here’s how

We can solve climate change – if we involve women

Cross-border cooperation: the EU Interreg programme celebrates 30 years of bringing citizens closer together

EU elections update: Can the EU voters vote unaffected from fake news and online disinformation?

‘Amid stormy global seas, UN charter remains our moral anchor’, says Guterres on United Nations Day

Security Council extends mandate of UN Interim Force in Lebanon for a year

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

EU’s guidelines on net neutrality see the light although grey areas do remain

UN experts cite ‘possible exploitation’ of workers hired to clean up toxic Japanese nuclear plant

Medical research: between progress and speculation

The EU bows to Turkey in view of the talks for a political settlement in Syria

Countdown To GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 Is On

Three myths keeping government procurement stuck in the past

What can be done to avoid the risk of being among the 7 million that will be killed by air pollution in 2020?

Can India reduce deaths on one hazardous road to zero? This group is trying

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

It’s 100 years since US women got the right to vote, but how has gender equality changed?

7 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India

Why COVID-19 could mean a new dawn for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

ECB to buy corporate bonds: Will government financing be the next step?

Statement by President von der Leyen on recent developments related to Iran and Iraq

Auditors say EU spending delivers limited value for money but the timing of their report poses questions

Is history a new NATO weapons against Russia?

More than 3,400 classrooms damaged or destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, says UN Children’s Fund

All for equality – 2020 is a pivotal year for Gender Equality

Mental health apps: Help is just within a pocket reach

EU budget 2021: An annual budget focused on European recovery

States with power and influence to end suffering of Yemenis must take action ‘immediately’ – UN rights chief

EU long-term budget deal must be improved for Parliament to accept it

Can Southeast Asia keep up with growing energy demand?

Pharmaceuticals: Commission refines intellectual property rules

Beating cancer: Better protection of workers against cancer-causing chemicals

Brexiteer May gets lip-service from Trump and Turkish promises from Erdogan

6 things to know about press freedom around the world

Stuck at sea: How to save the world’s seafarers and the supply systems they support

UK must make clear what it wants, MEPs say in Brexit debate

China Unlimited Special Report: The trip to China

Why Eurozone needs a bit more inflation

These Dutch microgrid communities can supply 90% of their energy needs

COVID-19: MEPs call for measures to close the digital gap in education

A ship with containers at the port of Rotterdam. (Copyright: European Union. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Robert Meerding)

US follows the EU in impeding China market economy status in WTO

45th Anniversary of the French Confederation (Confédération Nationale des Junior Entreprises)

5 ways social entrepreneurs are helping farmers feed the world

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

How can entrepreneurship tackle the migration crisis in the EU?

Cheese energy could power hundreds of UK homes

New UN poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’ between countries

AIDEX 2015: Humanitarian Hero Award Winner Announced

Berlin vies for a Germanic European Central Bank

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

How the EU crisis hit countries saved the German and French mega-banks from bankruptcy and still pay the costs

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s