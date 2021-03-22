You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission refers United Kingdom to European Court for failure to fully recover illegal tax exemption aid of up to around €100 million in Gibraltar

State aid: Commission refers United Kingdom to European Court for failure to fully recover illegal tax exemption aid of up to around €100 million in Gibraltar

March 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Michal Mrozek, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has decided to refer the United Kingdom to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully recover illegal State aid of up to around €100 million, granted as a tax exemption for passive interest and royalties in Gibraltar, as required by a Commission decision. This case relates to facts that took place before the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union.

On 19 December 2018, the Commission adopted a Decision regarding Gibraltar’s corporate tax exemption regime for passive interest and royalties applicable between 1 January 2011 and 30 June 2013 and between 1 January 2011 and 31 December 2013 respectively, as well as five tax rulings granted between 2011 and 2013. The decision declared those measures unlawful and incompatible with State aid rules, and therefore the aid must be recovered from the beneficiaries. As a matter of principle, EU State aid rules require that illegal State aid is recovered in order to remove the distortion of competition created by the aid.

Executive Vice-president Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said “The aid granted by Gibraltar in the form of corporate tax exemption for passive interest and royalties gave an unfair advantage to some multinational companies and had to be recovered by the United Kingdom and the Gibraltar authorities. However, more than two years after the Commission adopted this decision, the aid has still not been recovered in full and sufficient progress has not been made in restoring competition. That is why we have decided to refer the United Kingdom to the Court of Justice for failing to implement this decision.

In line with standard procedures, the deadline for the Gibraltar authorities to implement the Commission decision and recover all illegal aid was on 23 April 2019 (i.e. four months from the official notification of the Commission decision). Until the illegal aid is fully recovered, the beneficiaries continue to benefit from an illegal competitive advantage, which is why recovery must happen as quickly as possible.

Pursuant to Articles 95 (1) and 87 (2) of the Agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, the Commission is entitled to bring the United Kingdom to the Court of Justice for failing to implement a Commission decision taken before the end of the transition period (i.e. before 31 December 2020). Article 87 (2) thereof also confirms that the Court of Justice has jurisdiction in these cases.

The Commission has been in regular contact with the Gibraltar authorities throughout the recovery process. Such authorities have already recovered part of the illegal aid from the beneficiaries. However, more than two years after the Commission decision, the Gibraltar authorities have not yet recovered all the illegal aid: those authorities identified four aid beneficiaries subject to the recovery order, but recovery has only be completed from two of them and less than 20% of the total illegal aid amount has been repaid. Recovery is still pending from Mead Johnson Nutrition (beneficiary of a tax ruling) and partially from Fossil (beneficiary of the unlawful aid scheme).

The Commission has therefore decided to refer the United Kingdom to the European Court of Justice for failure to implement the Commission decision, in accordance with Article 108(2) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

Background

Following the withdrawal from the European Union, the United Kingdom is no longer a Member State. However, the United Kingdom is still required to recover fully the illegal aid granted since the obligation derives from a Commission decision adopted when the United Kingdom was part of the European Union. Furthermore, the possibility to refer the United Kingdom to the Court is still available in this specific case, as this action concerns a Commission decision that had been adopted prior to the end of the transition period.

Mead Johnson Nutrition has appealed the Commission decision before the General Court of the European Union (case T-508/19). An action for annulment against a Commission decision does not suspend the obligation to recover illegal aid (Article 278 TFEU). Mead Johnson Nutrition and Fossil have also started actions against the national recovery orders before national courts. In the framework of Fossil’s national case, the Gibraltar Income Tax Tribunal has referred a preliminary ruling request to the Court of Justice (case C-705/20). In the meantime, the competent UK authorities and national courts have delayed or stayed the recovery orders.

Member States have to recover illegal State aid within the deadline set out in the Commission decision, which is usually four months. Article 16(3) of Regulation 2015/1589 and the Commission’s recovery notice provides that Member States should immediately and effectively recover the aid from the beneficiary. Moreover, where a national procedural rule prevents immediate and/or effective recovery, the national court must leave this procedural rule unapplied and restore fair competition by ensuring the prompt recovery of the illegal aid (see Commission’s enforcement notice).

The need to implement promptly the Commission decision and restore fair competition on the market, by recovering the illegal aid received by the beneficiaries to the detriment of competitors, is not affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

If a Member State does not implement a recovery decision, the Commission may refer the matter to the Court of Justice under Article 108(2) TFEU that allows the Commission to directly refer cases to the Court for violations of EU State aid rules.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Tusk fights back while charismatic Boris goes against everybody in Brussels pushing the UK to leave the EU now or never

Brexit: the Commission proposes the creation of a Brexit Adjustment Reserve

Vaccines: contract between European Commission and AstraZeneca now published

FROM THE FIELD: South Sudan’s green shoots, highlight environmental recovery from war

LGBTQI+ and medicine: are we prepared to deliver dignified and non-discriminatory health care?

Encouraging progress made in 2018, in ‘zero tolerance’ effort to end sexual exploitation and abuse across UN

Innovation is the key to the pay-TV industry’s long-term growth

Mental health in times of pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

The great challenge of the 21st century is learning to consume less. This is how we can do it

Mixed news about the Eurozone economy

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

The EU cuts roaming charges further while the UK weighs Brexit impact

Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19 – so how should we talk about it?

Intel @ European Business Summit 2014: Better decisions now, the new business dashboard 

3 reasons all countries should embrace the Global Compact for Migration

Here’s what keeps CEOs awake at night (and why it might be bad news for your next job)

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

Integrating migrants and refugees into the labour market: Commission and social and economic partners relaunch cooperation

The Sichuan Province of China presents its cultural treasure to the EU

The JADE Spring Conference 2017 is casting its shadows before

China invites the EU to a joint endeavor for free trade and order in the world

EU Ombudsman must continue push for more transparency in Council and Commission

Italian electoral results to change Eurozone climate and weight on the Cyprus issue

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

Copyright: MEPs back provisional agreement

Plant-based diets will be essential to the planet’s future, report says

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

China Unlimited and the Chinese dream

FROM THE FIELD: Urban Mexico moves toward better livelihoods, cleaner cities

Questions & Answers on the coordination of measures restricting free movement in the European Union related to the coronavirus pandemic

Mainland Europe adopts Germanic cartel business patterns

‘Forgotten crisis’ in Cameroon, with attacks on the rise, millions in need of ‘lifesaving assistance’

We all have a ‘hierarchy of needs’. But is technology meeting them?

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

What lessons to draw from the destruction of Syria

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Hunger crisis in DR Congo, Swine Fever in Asia, Venezuela death investigation call, updates on Eritrea and Syria

Emerging legislation on commercial uses of facial recognition shows the work ahead

What COVID-19 tells us about the changing nature of disaster risk

A day that Berlin and Brussels would remember for a long time

Paris, Washington, IMF against Berlin and ECB on money and interest

COVID-19: MEPs fear impact on justice system and threat to rule of law

UN rights experts call on Russia to release Ukrainian film-maker whose life is in ‘imminent danger’

The Mobile World Congress in Shanghai will take place on 27-29 June 2018

With potential to boost profits by up to 20 per cent, a woman’s place is at work, says UN labour agency

Commuters in these cities spend more than 8 days a year stuck in traffic

The challenges of Chinese investment in Latin America

Von der Leyen announces the start of HERA Incubator to anticipate the threat of coronavirus variants

The Chinese solar panels suddenly became too cheap for Europe

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

‘Comprehensively include migrants’ or sustainable development won’t happen, warns General Assembly President

From his room with a view, UN chief takes to Instagram with an eye on hope and a brighter future

Pakistan: UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attacks

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

Draghi proposes timeframe for full Banking Union in five years

Does the EU want GMOs and meat with hormones from the US?

Women must have an equal share in politics, say MEPs and national MPs

UN chief of peace operations honours fallen Chadian ‘blue helmets’ serving in northern Mali

What do Europeans believe about the crisis and the possible way out?

Here’s how smart construction could transform home-building after COVID-19

Yemen hospital airstrike under investigation amid resurgence of deadly cholera

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s