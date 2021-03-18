You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / An astronaut’s eye view: Life inside the International Space Station

An astronaut’s eye view: Life inside the International Space Station

March 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Experiments are happening all the time on the International Space Station, including growing food in microgravity.
  • The experiments could help people with long-term and chronic health conditions.
  • Daily routines are different from on Earth, including being strapped down to use the toilet – and having liquid salt and pepper.
  • You can see the ISS fly overhead with the naked eye.

It’s the third brightest object in the night sky, orbits the planet every 90 minutes, and has cost upward of an estimated $100 billion. But what is the International Space Station (ISS) for and what do the astronauts on board actually get up to?

Space to grow

The ISS is a giant research facility where various experiments are under way at any given time, looking at everything from biology to technology, with implications for life in space and on Earth.

They include growing food in microgravity at the two Vegetable Production System (Veggie) plant growth units on board, and in the more sophisticated Advanced Plant Habitat growth chamber.

Being able to grow food in space could be an important part of planning longer space journeys, and in 2015, astronauts grew and ate their first space-grown salad.

NASA says: “The Veggie concept is a simple, low-power system to grow fresh, nutritious food for our astronauts to supplement their diet and use as a tool to support relaxation and recreation.”

Other experiments have more down-to-earth implications and benefits for the rest of humanity. Prolonged periods in a microgravity environment can lead to loss of bone and muscle strength.

How this occurs and how it can be reversed is helping inform treatments for people living with chronic conditions like osteoporosis or whose muscles are affected by conditions that limit their mobility.

Daily routines

When they’re not working on research, the astronauts have a regular checklist of maintenance tasks around the ISS to work through.

The crew get a daily update from Mission Control on activities they need to complete. That includes checking the life support systems are functioning properly, carrying out regular cleaning procedures and performing software updates.

There are lots of regular activities we take for granted that, on the ISS, are more complicated, such as personal hygiene. Microgravity makes using a toilet a major undertaking. There are leg restraints to keep the astronaut seated securely and an arrangement of fans and vacuum pumps to dispose of waste matter quickly and safely.

Free-floating droplets of water can be hazardous on the ISS, as they could find their way into sensitive equipment and cause problems. The same is true of small particles too, and that has implications for eating in space. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1370112080058155009&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F03%2Finternational-space-station-astronauts-nasa%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px

Here on terra firma, we routinely sprinkle salt and pepper onto our meals. Nothing sprinkles in a simple downward direction in space, though, and the risks of tiny grains of pepper and salt getting lodged somewhere they shouldn’t are high. So, they are available in liquid form instead.

The crew of the ISS get three meals a day and some of the food they eat is no different to what they might enjoy back home. Fruit, for example, and brownies too are available in their natural forms. Other food is stored dry and has to be mixed with water before it is cooked; there is an oven on the ISS, but there are no refrigerators.

Thinking space

There is also plenty of free time and a range of non-research activities for the crew. In 2013, the Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield recorded himself playing and singing a version of David Bowie’s song Space Oddity, which has been viewed almost 49 million times on YouTube.

Astronauts regularly share stories and photos via social media, keeping in touch with space-watchers far below. They also take part in educational sessions via video, discussing science and space with school students around the world.

The ISS is the third brightest object in the night sky and clearly visible when there’s no cloud cover. It moves much faster than anything else you are likely to see up there, too. While a typical aeroplane travels at around 965 km/h, the ISS moves at 28,000 km/h. Unlike a plane, there are no flashing lights on the ISS and it travels in a perfectly straight line.

The best time to see it is shortly before or after sunrise or sunset. That’s because it is still reflecting the sun’s rays from its elevated orbit, which makes it easier to see.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

It’s time to build a responsible media supply chain

Chart of the day: This is what violence does to a nation’s GDP

What the global Internet’s stakeholders can learn from Europe’s new data law

Clean energy will do to gas what gas has done to coal

Security Council marks transition from 15 years of UN peacekeeping in Haiti

THE COMMITTEES: ‘All roads lead to the Fifth’

Decade ending 2019 likely to be hottest on record

Biblioburro: The amazing donkey libraries of Colombia

Hollande protects the euro from the attacks of extremists

The priority for workplaces in the new normal? Wellbeing

Member states must stop selling EU passports immediately, MEPs demand

In Chad, top UN officials say humanitarian response must go ‘hand in hand’ with longer-term recovery

“China is the only BRICS country to have either met or possibly slightly surpassed my expectations”, BRICS inventor Jim O’ Neil from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Further reforms will promote a stronger and more inclusive Hungarian economy

Combatting antisemitism requires ‘solidarity in the face of hatred’, says UN chief

Where do health literacy and health policy meet?

There’s a single-use plastic you’ll throw away today without realising

Working together to end the AIDS-HIV pandemic

Satellites and data are going to help us phase out fossil fuels. Here’s how

Long-term EU budget: MEPs lay down funding priorities for post-2020 budget

Bill Gates: How HIV/AIDS prepared us to tackle COVID-19

JADE Spring Meeting 2017 – day 3: JADE Academy trainings, networking session and gala dinner – Excellence Awards winners revealed

Vaccine strategy: Budget MEPs quiz EU health chief Sandra Gallina

Commission welcomes agreement on the Connecting Europe Facility to fund greener, more sustainable transport and energy networks, and digitalisation

We need a reskilling revolution. Here’s how to make it happen

Medical students against male supremacy

First full satellite survey of devastated ancient Aleppo raises recovery hopes

CHINA: five letters that could mean…

A voice from Syria: the positive prospect of clinical research despite the excruciating circumstances

Violence against women a ‘mark of shame’ on our societies, says UN chief on World Day

The Commission tries to stop the ‘party’ with the structural funds

Eurozone: The cycle of deficits, debts and austerity revisited

European Investment Advisory Hub sends projects worth €34 billion to European Investment Bank pipeline

Supporting the recovery: MEPs adopt budget priorities for 2021

‘Violence, atrocities and impunity’ reign throughout Libya, ICC prosecutor tells UN Security Council

Parliament adopts new rules for short-stay visas

EU imposes provisional anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels

Foreign direct investments the success secrete of Eurozone

European Fund for Transition to support more workers made redundant

Be a part of the World Forum on Future Trends in Defence and Security

Why feeding the planet doesn’t have to mean sacrificing our forests

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

COVID-19: Commission launches European team of scientific experts to strengthen EU coordination and medical response

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

Cash for babies: How Europe is tackling its falling birthrate

New York and London mayors call on cities to divest from fossil fuels

Guterres calls for ‘maximum restraint’ following drone assault on key Saudi oil facility

EU budget: Will Germany alone manage Britain’s gap?

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

Online platforms required by law to be more transparent with EU businesses

3 actions for business to prepare for a post-pandemic future

Gender disparity in salary and promotion in medicine: still a long way to go

The Shifting Rhythms of Harmonious China: Ancient, Modern & Eternal

Paris, Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt to confront Berlin over growth and the Athens enigma

Population in crisis hit EU countries will suffer for decades

Bram in Colombia

Challenges behind a technological way at health

Juncker Investment Plan for Europe welcomed by European Youth Forum

Draghi’s 2018 compromise: enough money printing to revive inflation and check euro ascent

Trade Barriers Report: EU continues to open up markets outside Europe in midst of rising protectionism

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s