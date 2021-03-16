You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission Statement on BioNTech-Pfizer top-up for Quarter 2 deliveries

Commission Statement on BioNTech-Pfizer top-up for Quarter 2 deliveries

The Commission and BioNTech-Pfizer have come to an agreement on the accelerated delivery of 10 million doses for Quarter 2.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “I know how critical Quarter 2 is for the roll-out of our vaccination strategies in the Member States. These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech-Pfizer in Quarter 2 up to over 200 million. This is very good news. It gives Member States room to manoeuvre and possibly fill gaps in deliveries.”

These doses would be drawn forward from the option of 100 million doses in the second BioNTech-Pfizer contract, foreseen for Q3 and Q4 of 2021. Today’s proposal by the Commission needs to be approved by the Member States in the joint Steering Board.

Filed Under: European Union News
