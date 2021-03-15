Statement of the European Commission on the methodology used to determine the allocation of doses of vaccines under the Advance Purchase Agreements

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The allocation of doses of vaccines under the Advance Purchase Agreements has followed a transparent process.

The Commission agrees with recent statements by several Member States that the most equitable solution for the allocation of doses of vaccines is on the basis of a pro rata of population of each Member State. This is the solution that the Commission proposed for all Advance Purchase Agreements. It is a fair solution as the virus strikes equally everywhere, in all parts of the EU.

Member States decided to depart from the Commission’s proposal by adding a flexibility which allows agreeing on a different distribution of doses, taking into account the epidemiological situation and the vaccination needs of each country. Under this system, if a Member State decides not to take up its pro rata allocation, the doses are redistributed among the other interested Member States.

Member States have used this system to modify the pro rata allocation proposed by the Commission under all 6 Advance Purchase Agreements. It would be up to the Member States to find an agreement if they wished to return to the pro rata basis.