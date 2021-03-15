You are here: Home / European Union News / European Commission authorises fourth safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19

European Commission authorises fourth safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19

March 15, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission has granted a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for the COVID‑19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, and the fourth COVID-19 vaccine authorised in the EU.

This authorisation follows a positive scientific recommendation based on a thorough assessment of the safety, effectiveness and quality of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is endorsed by the Member States.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “The Janssen vaccine is the fourth authorised vaccine of the EU’s portfolio and will help us enhance the vaccination campaign in the second quarter of 2021. It only requires a single dose, which takes us another step closer to achieving our collective goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of summer.”

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “Our portfolio now contains four safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that we are working tirelessly to deliver to citizens in Europe and beyond as soon as possible. A single dose vaccine can make a difference in the speed of rollout. The entry on the market of the Janssen vaccine ensures that we have access to a total of up to 1.8 billion doses of approved vaccines from different technology platforms – this is key to ensuring access to vaccinations for Europe and our international partners. We will continue to work tirelessly to support vaccine producers and ensure they deliver doses, as agreed in our contracts.”

The Janssen vaccine will be given in one dose to adults aged 18 years and older for preventing COVID-19. The vaccine is based on an adenovirus, a harmless virus which delivers the ‘instructions’ from the virus that causes COVID-19. This allows the body’s own cells to make the protein unique to the COVID-19 virus. The person’s immune system recognises that this unique protein should not be in the body and responds by producing natural defences against infection by COVID-19. The adenovirus in the vaccine cannot reproduce and does not cause disease.

On the basis of EMA’s positive opinion, the Commission has verified all the elements supporting the marketing authorisation and consulted Member States before granting the conditional marketing authorisation.

Next steps

The Commission approved the contract with Janssen on 8 October 2020. With the conditional market authorisation, Janssen will be able to deliver 200 million of their single dose COVID-19 vaccine to the EU starting in the second quarter of 2021. The contract allows Member States to purchase an additional 200 million doses. This will add to the total amount of 600 of the vaccine by BioNTech/Pfizer and the 460 million doses of the vaccine by Moderna, as well as the 400 million by AstraZeneca.

Background

A conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) is an authorisation of medicines on the basis of less complete data required for a normal marketing authorisation. Such a CMA may be considered if the benefit of a medicine’s immediate availability to patients clearly outweighs the risk linked to the fact that not all the data are yet available. However, it also ensures that this COVID-19 vaccine meets the EU standards, as for all other vaccines and medicines.

Once a CMA has been granted, companies must provide within certain deadlines further data including from ongoing or new studies to confirm that the benefits continue to outweigh the risks. CMAs are foreseen in the EU legislation specifically for public health emergencies and is considered the most appropriate regulatory mechanism in this pandemic for granting access to all EU citizens and for underpinning mass vaccination campaigns.

Janssen submitted an application for a CMA for their vaccine to EMA on 16 February 2021. Such a short time for evaluation is only possible because EMA has already reviewed some data during a rolling review. During this phase, EMA assessed quality data and data from laboratory studies which looked at how well the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells that target SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The Agency also looked at clinical safety data on the viral vector used in the vaccine. This rolling review and the assessment of the CMA application allowed EMA to quickly conclude on the safety, effectiveness and quality of the vaccine. EMA recommended granting the conditional marketing authorisation as the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks.

The European Commission has verified whether all necessary elements – scientific justifications, product information, educational material to healthcare professionals, labelling, obligations to marketing authorisation holders, conditions for use, etc. – were clear and sound. The Commission also consulted the Member States, as they are responsible for the vaccines marketing and the use of the product in their countries. Following the Member States’ endorsement and on the basis of its own analysis, the Commission decided to grant the conditional marketing authorisation.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why climate change matters for future health professionals

‘Ticking bomb’ health warning over deteriorating conditions facing Cyclone Idai victims

Europe’s moment: Repair and prepare for the next generation

Medical students, climate change and health: an unorthodox combination

‘Brutal weather’ continues as Rohingya refugee children endure devastating rainfall in Bangladesh

Stop violence against women: Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

Fostering intergenerational solidarity and cooperation through age-friendly environments: the right answer to Europe’s demographic challenge

Cyclone Idai: UNICEF warns of ‘race against time’ to protect children, prevent spread of disease in flood-ravaged Mozambique

Will the coronavirus break the internet?

It’s time we harnessed Big Data for good

EU supports recovery and resilience in Nigeria with additional €50 million

What companies gain by including persons with disabilities

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte: “Europe must listen to the people”

Landmark terror finance resolution adopted by Security Council

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

Mosquitoes kill more people every day than sharks do in a century

AI looks set to disrupt the established world order. Here’s how

These are the ‘positive’ tipping points that could slow global warming

MEPs demand end to EU arms exports to Saudi Arabia

MEPs Anti-fraud votes for more votes?

Your chocolate can help save the planet. Here’s how

Why Italy will not follow the Greek road; Eurozone to change or unravel

Water reuse: Commission proposes measures to make it easier and safer for agricultural irrigation

Coronavirus makes inequality a public health issue

GSMA Announces Latest Event Updates for 2018 “Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA”

Re-open EU: Commission launches a website to safely resume travelling and tourism in the EU

This is what CEOs around the world see as the biggest risks to business

Indonesia: Psychological impact on earthquake survivors turns villages into ‘ghost towns’

Mexico: UNICEF calls for implementation of protocol to protect migrant children

Court of Auditors: EU spending infested with errors well above the materiality threshold of 2%

Why the global trade of chemicals is key to COVID-19 recovery

EU Cohesion policy: Commission and EBRD promote innovative use of data in public procurement involving EU funds

In Tunisia, budding entrepreneurs can take a year off their job

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

‘Spectre of poverty’ hangs over tribes and indigenous groups: UN labour agency

Medical Students Can Help to Protect Women Rights

JADE Team at the European Business Summit 2017

5 ways the world is rallying around Australia as bushfires rage

Teamgum @ TheNextWeb 2014

Chart of the Day: This is how the $88 trillion global economy is spread around the world

4 solutions for reducing emissions from industrial clusters

Mexico: UN chief saddened by pipeline blast in which dozens were killed

The EU responds to US challenges by fining Apple with €13 billion

Colombia: Santos thanks the EU for its support to the peace process

Doctors without borders

Annual UN women activists’ summit opens with focus on services, infrastructure

UNcomplicating the UN: a new podcast is born over coffee in New York

With lifelong learning, you too can join the digital workplace

These are America’s most dangerous jobs

Bridging the Gender Gap: Necessity and its Relevance in Today’s World

Agreement reached on screening of foreign direct investment for EU security

EU agricultural production no more a self-sufficiency anchor

5 things you may not know about Dubai

EP President praises Nobel Peace Prize award to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad

Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown

EU tourism industry expects a new record year in 2014

Paris agreed with Berlin over a loose and ineffective banking union

Here’s why upskilling is crucial to drive the post-COVID recovery

Consumers suffer three defeats

Gloomy new statistics signify no end to Eurozone’s economic misery

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s