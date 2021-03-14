You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The real challenges of COVID-19 vaccinations

The real challenges of COVID-19 vaccinations

March 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Şule Sök, a 22 years old a 4th year medical student at Gazi University, Turkey. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Cases with Covid-19 have been recorded since december 2019. And the world that has witnessed pandemics, already know that accurate and efficient treatment can prevent massive spread of diseases and leaving sequelae, and there can be a healthy environment with the treatment. We said that there were a lot, so one of them is influenza. In the past, influenza which cost a lot of lives was gone down by vaccine. Now, there are 2 vaccines which got approval and currently testing 68 trials for covid-19 and that means dealing with a disease can be easier with them.

 Countries around the world have hard times because of the coronavirus which creates not only health problems but also economic and social problems. A difficult period of the health system can be solved by right management but what is the right way? Revealing vaccines is a huge achievement itself but now the important thing is making a right campaign of the vaccines. There are a couple of challenges for it. Making sure of safety of the vaccine, managing possible adverse effects, and dealing with unpredictable long-reaching adverse effects can be the first ones which come to mind. When the vaccines are getting approval, countries start to stock vaccines according to their campaigns.  Prioritising the people who will get vaccines and making a timeline should be an important issue in the campaign. By the meaning of prioritising, some countries choose health workers and patients with chronic diseases who they have higher risks under this circumstance as the first group. And also prioritising helps to order the community with a system which is defined by each country itself, owing to this, faster vaccination can be achieved and higher risk groups can be protected easily. But defining this system can be a challenge and the last ones or the ones which are not the first can stir up trouble. On the other hand, there is another problem which is follow-up after vaccination to make sure its safety.     

 While starting the campaign, informing about the vaccine should be transparent. It helps to clarify the misinformation about vaccines such as thoughts about its efficiency. Moreover, the anti vaccination movement can restrict the campaign and misguide the community and consequently, it can put back the desired result. So sharing information with an easily understanding way to everyone in the community can be hard, it needs to be both adequate and comprehensible.

 After all, vaccines give us hope to see the end of this pandemic, but carrying it into action has lots of important challenges that need to be managed.

References

https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/

About the author

Şule Sök is 22 years old and she is a 4th year medical student at Gazi University.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Is it time we were all given the ‘right to disconnect’ from work while at home?

Revamp collective bargaining to prevent rising labour market inequalities in rapidly changing world of work

Commission paralysed before the banking leviathan

Two peacekeepers killed in an attack against UN convoy in Mali

The cost of generating renewable energy has fallen – a lot

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: Innovation across borders – mobilising national R&D funds for transnational innovation in Europe

Why are Black people in the UK more at risk from COVID-19?

A long German political winter is on the way

EU members commit to build an integrated gas market and finally cut dependency on Russia

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

UN chief announces progress on committee to shape Syria’s political future

Inflation and interest rates indicate urgent need for action

An introduction to ‘Eco-Medical Literacy’ and its importance in shaping expert medical professionals

Global economy to see ‘steady’ growth of three per cent in 2019 despite risks, says UN

The Parliament rejects cultivating the wrong seeds of the Commission

This new initiative aims to make cybercrime harder – and riskier – to commit

45th Anniversary of the French Confederation (Confédération Nationale des Junior Entreprises)

OECD joins with Argentina to fight financial crime

Commission welcomes European Parliament adoption of EU4Health programme

Madrid is banning high-polluting vehicles from the city centre

Commission launches the Fit for Future Platform and invites experts to join

The European Union provides additional €17.2 million to support health systems in Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan

OECD will follow Canadian proceedings addressing allegations of political interference in foreign bribery prosecution

UN chief calls for ‘a fair globalization’ with first-ever Global Goals Summit

The World Bank’s 2020 country classifications explained

This is the IMF’s latest take on the economy in 2020

Lagarde discusses the European Central Bank’s policy revamp with MEPs

Banning out-of-hours work emails could make some employees more stressed, research finds

Climate change update: consistent global actions urgently needed as we are running out of time

China greenlights first underwater high-speed railway

UN chief welcomes event reuniting families on the Korean Peninsula

Tobacco in Pakistan: is it worth to burn your money?

Education remains an impossible dream for many refugees and migrants

7 amazing ways artificial intelligence is used in healthcare

Collective action now, the only way to meet global challenges, Guterres reaffirms in annual report

Draghi tells the EU Parliament his relaxed policies are here to stay

EU and Japan select first Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Programmes

‘Uphold human dignity’, dismantle ‘specious notion of racial superiority’ urges UN chief

Missions of Our Time Shared by China and EU

We need new tools for the Big Data era

Brexit: Ensuring a smooth transition for car producers and safety on the roads

Tributes for ‘role model’ former UN refugee agency chief, Sadako Ogata

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

During the coronavirus pandemic, we must fight for LGBTQ rights more than ever

Companies need help to overcome rising

WhatsApp to face scrutiny from EU regulators task force over data sharing with Facebook

Smoking VS Vaping: is it a battle?

Northern Ireland: Parliament wants to secure post-Brexit regional funding

EU and China discuss economic and trade relations at the 7th High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

The financial war touches Frankfurt and Berlin

EU co-ordinating the urgent delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Moldova

Germany and OSCE support an east-west dialogue in Ukraine without exclusions

MWC 2016 LIVE: Zuckerberg warns mobile industry not to ignore the unconnected

Netherlands: Budget MEPs back €1.2m in job-search aid for 450 redundant workers

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

1.4 million refugees set to need urgent resettlement in 2020: UNHCR

How to give start-ups a head-start

Why countries are desperate to defy the odds and access Mars

Not a single child spared the ‘mind-boggling violence’ of Yemen’s war

How global tourism can be more sustainable

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s