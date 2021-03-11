You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Early detection of chronic kidney disease can save lives and cut costs

Early detection of chronic kidney disease can save lives and cut costs

March 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Ruud Dobber, Executive Vice President and President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, AstraZeneca

  • Chronic kidney disease affects approximately 700 million people around the world.
  • Without investment in early detection, the cost of kidney failure will continue to spiral.
  • Here are four steps to alleviate the growing pressure on health systems.

Approximately 700 million people worldwide live withchronic kidney disease (CKD) – that’s equivalent to the population of Europe. It is a silent disease in its early stages, contributing to the unacceptably low diagnosis rates. CKD is a progressive disease and it’s divided into five stages based on the level of kidney function – stage 1 indicates normal kidney function to stage 5 kidney failure.

If left untreated, the majority of patients with CKD will die from cardiovascular disease before kidney failure which requires dialysis or transplant. When CKD progresses to kidney failure, it results in significant burden to healthcare expenditures. Many developed countries spend 2-3% of their annual healthcare budget on the treatment of kidney failure, even though those receiving such treatment represent less than 0.1% of the global population.

The impact of kidney failure on patients and their families is brutal. Patients undergoing dialysis will sit on a chair three times a week for sessions that last roughly four hours and many face temporary or permanent loss of earned income. In low and middle-income countries, CKD disproportionately affects younger people, meaning that premature mortality resulting from a lack of access to dialysis may also reduce the labour force and drive household poverty.

Yet, despite this, CKD is rarely prioritized by decision makers. The Global Kidney Health Atlas 2019 found that most countries did not have a national strategy for improving CKD care. We urgently need effective strategies for prevention, early identification and effective management which could slow progression of CKD in high-risk patients, reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and the financial burden incurred by health systems.

At AstraZeneca, we stand with the kidney community. Through our partnerships with the International Society of Nephrology (ISN), regional and local scientific associations, patient advocacy groups, and our efforts to support health care providers to more effectively diagnose and treat CKD, we are providing the necessary tools to reinforce earlier detection and intervention.

World Kidney Day: time to rethink our approach

This year’s World Kidney Day also marks exactly one year since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation – a timely moment to stop and reflect on how the virus has impacted those at risk and living with CKD and the sustainability and resilience of the health systems that support them.

CKD is the most prevalent risk factor for severe complications from the virus, and with approximately 20-30% of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 developing kidney failure, hospitals are struggling to meet the demand for dialysis.

Given the enormous costs of dialysis, there is a substantial economic rationale for early CKD detection. And there is no better time to take action than now amidst the pandemic. healthcare

What is the World Economic Forum doing about healthcare value and spending?

Each year, $3.2 trillion is spent on global healthcare making little or no impact on good health outcomes.

To address this issue, the World Economic Forum created the Global Coalition for Value in Healthcare to accelerate value-based health systems transformation.

This council partners with governments, leading companies, academia, and experts from around the world to co-design and pilot innovative new approaches to person-centered healthcare.

Where do we start?

1. Setting clear targets and measuring progress

Governments need to set up a clear goal to reduce the number of patients developing kidney failure and establish a national strategy for improving CKD care. To measure progress, patient registries and development of quality indicators across all stages of CKD are imperative to a successful outcome.

2. Investing in prevention and early detection

CKD can be detected using two simple and inexpensive tests (blood and urine) and patients at risk should be part of early detection programmes for CKD which have been found to be cost-effective. People with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and family history are at increased risk for developing CKD and depending on the region, it may also be important to consider comorbidities, environmental exposures or genetic risk factors. Yet, currently, only 3% of healthcare expenditure goes to prevention – of which only 20% is spent on early diagnosis.

3. Empowering primary care physicians

With a global shortage of healthcare professionals specializing in CKD care, empowering primary care physicians and developing effective multidisciplinary teams to play a greater role in early detection and management can help reduce the burden on hospitals and health systems.

4. Harnessing the potential of digital health solutions

Technology is another way to ease the strain, while increasing access to care for patients – particularly those in remote areas. Underpinning all of this is a need for continued collaboration and innovation. For example, new diagnostic tests that allow people to measure kidney function from home could reduce the need for visits to the doctor’s office, while allowing patients to take a more active role in their health.

CKD is the perfect example of health systems’ failure to act early when the disease is treatable at much lower cost and with much better outcomes. Kidney failure challenges the sustainability of the health system and it leads to deteriorating health which exposes patients to other diseases such as COVID-19. The socio-economic implications of CKD have been underestimated and investment in prevention and early detection is paramount to tackle this growing burden.

Meaningful improvements require deeper collaboration with patient communities, clinicians, policymakers and industry to ensure we have the right policies and solutions in place. With public and private partnerships, we now have a real opportunity within CKD to shift our focus to build more sustainable and resilient health systems.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

ILO: Progress on gender equality at work remains inadequate

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

FIFA and UN kick off healthy living campaign, to harness global game’s ‘huge potential’

Coronavirus: Commission continues expanding future vaccines portfolio with new talks

Trade wars won’t fix globalization. Here’s why

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Energy Union: Commission calls on Member States to step up ambition in plans to implement Paris agreement

Congrats to the #FutureofMalta: a new age of voting

COVID vaccination campaign. What are the challenges?

A Sting Exclusive: “One year on from the VW scandal and EU consumers are still in the dark”, BEUC’s Head highlights from Brussels

EU, Brazil to hold high level Summit in Brasilia

The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for decisive action on security priorities

This year’s Earth Hour is going digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic

A third of young people polled by UN, report being a victim of online bullying

New UN bullying report calls for ‘safe, inclusive’ schools for all children

5 facts about global military spending

EYE to kick off on Friday: 8000+ young people discussing the future of Europe 1 – 2 June

Commission reviews relations with China, proposes 10 actions

Boat made of recycled plastic and flip-flops inspires fight for cleaner seas along African coast

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

UN underlines need for dialogue to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Aid spending fell in 2018, for the second year in a row

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

The clothes of the future could be made from pineapples and bananas

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Friday’s Daily Brief: UN chief in China, counter-terrorism, updates from Bangladesh, Mali and Mozambique

Quality education an ‘essential pillar’ of a better future, says UN chief

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

How can we maximise the benefits of a system value approach?

Syria: UN chief warns Idlib offensive may set off ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

If a virus could sing … Could this musical version of COVID-19 help us defeat the disease?

Is there a drug for every disease?

Mali not fulfilling its ‘sovereign role’ in protecting its people: UN human rights expert

Minding the information gap and why it’s important in tackling COVID-19

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

Latin America is a mass-transit powerhouse. But it needs fine-tuning

Is Eurozone heading for disinflation?

UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 Nigerian children from anti-Boko Haram force

UN urges protection of indigenous peoples’ rights during migration

Pandemic versus fear

Be a part of the World Forum on Future Trends in Defence and Security

The EU condemns Faroe Islands and Iceland to poverty

Statement by President von der Leyen on CureVac

Hurdles on creating effective vaccine campaigns against COVID-19

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

World Bank downgrades global growth forecasts, poorest countries hardest hit

How the media can be a meaningful stakeholder in the quest to meet the SDGs

8000 young people in the EP in Strasbourg: “a breath of fresh air for EU democracy”

Impact of high debt levels on least developed countries ‘cannot be overstated’, says UN

It’s time to move: 5 ways we can upgrade our SDG navigation systems

Why do medical students seek for work abroad?

Progress made at COP25, despite lack of agreement to increase climate ambition

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Reimagining the future of the tax system

Antitrust: Commission opens formal investigation into possible anticompetitive conduct of Teva in relation to a blockbuster multiple sclerosis medicine

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

Here’s how to close the $176 billion health financing gap

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s