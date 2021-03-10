You are here: Home / European Union News / Humanitarian action: New outlook for EU’s global aid delivery challenged by COVID-19

Humanitarian action: New outlook for EU’s global aid delivery challenged by COVID-19

March 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission has proposed to strengthen the European Union’s global humanitarian impact in order to meet the substantially rising humanitarian needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Communication proposes a series of key actions to expedite the provision of humanitarian aid by expanding the resource base, supporting a better enabling environment for humanitarian partners and addressing the root causes of crises through a ‘Team Europe’ approach. It highlights a renewed focus on international humanitarian law (IHL) and also sets out to tackle the dramatic humanitarian impact of climate change.

High Representative/Vice President, Josep Borrell, said: “Today, the average humanitarian crisis lasts more than 9 years, some even longer. Many risk being ‘forgotten’ such as Yemen or Syria. But the EU does not forget. Humanitarian aid is one of the most tangible examples of the EU’s external action and proof of our solidarity. Respect for International Humanitarian Law must be at the heart of our foreign policy more than ever to support principled humanitarian action and to protect civilians as well as the humanitarian workers who risk their lives to protect them around the world.”

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “In a world where the footprint of crises is expanding rapidly and the principles of humanitarian aid are being challenged as rarely before, the EU’s global responsibility as a humanitarian actor has never been more important. This comes regrettably as needs rise to an all-time high but the global donor base remains disturbingly narrow. We need to deliver better, by boosting the efficiency and impact of our humanitarian action. We need to be able to react with full force as soon as crises emerge. This renewed strategic outlook spells out how the EU can step up to help those most in need and show leadership at a time when the delivery of principled aid is acutely needed.

Building a new European Humanitarian Response Capacity

The EU will set up a new European Humanitarian Response Capacity in order to intervene directly in humanitarian crises, when traditional humanitarian delivery mechanisms via EU partners or their capacities may be ineffective or insufficient. This will aim to facilitate logistics including transport, enabling the pooling of resources and facilitating their deployment in the field. This capacity could, for instance, offer logistical assessments, support for initial deployment and procurement, stockpiling, transporting and/or distributing relief items, including COVID-19 vaccines and their delivery in fragile countries. It will work in coordination and complementarity with the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, relying on the operational support of the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre.

Championing respect for International humanitarian law

Direct and often deliberate attacks by belligerents against civilians, hospitals and schools in violation of international humanitarian law are increasing. In 2019, 277 attacks against humanitarian aid workers, with 125 killed, were reported. The EU will therefore put compliance with international humanitarian law even more firmly at the heart of EU external action to protect civilian populations. Concretely, the EU will:

–         consistently monitor IHL violations,

–         reinforce due diligence across all EU external instruments.

–         continue ensuring that IHL is fully reflected in EU sanctions policy including through the consistent inclusion of humanitarian exceptions in EU sanction regimes.

Addressing root causes by harnessing synergies between humanitarian relief, development and peace building

Humanitarian aid on its own cannot tackle the complex underlying drivers of conflicts and other crises. The EU will therefore scale up its urgent relief efforts by closely delivering together with development and peace-building actors tackling the root causes of crisis and promoting long-term solutions for humanitarian emergencies.

Eurobarometer – strong citizen support for EU humanitarian action

In the run-up to the adoption of today’s Communication, the Commission gathered citizens’ opinions on EU humanitarian aid in the 27 Member States. The survey results show clear support for EU humanitarian action, with 91% of respondents expressing positive opinions on EU-funded humanitarian aid activities. Almost half of all respondents believe that the EU should sustain existing levels of support for humanitarian aid, whilst four in every ten individuals consider that funding should increase.

Background

The European Union, together with its Member States, is the world’s leading humanitarian donor, accounting for some 36% of global humanitarian assistance.

Today, humanitarian aid is facing an unprecedented set of challenges. According to the United Nations, over 235 million people will require humanitarian assistance this year – representing one in every 33 individuals worldwide. This is an increase of 40% from 2020 estimated-needs and a near tripling since 2014. In parallel, the number of forcibly displaced people has also increased, reaching 79.5 million by the end of 2019.

At the same time, the gap between resources and requirements continues to expand. In 2020, UN humanitarian appeals jumped to almost €32.5 billion – the highest figure ever owing also to the impact of COVID-19 – while only €15 billion was provided in funding. And this global humanitarian funding gap is likely to grow further this year, which clearly calls for a broader donor base. In 2020, the top three donors – the US, Germany and the European Commission – provided 59% of reported humanitarian funding globally. Within the EU, just four Member States and the European Commission account for about 90% of its humanitarian financing.

EU humanitarian action will continue to be led by adhering strictly to the universal humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality. As the next step, the Commission invites the European Parliament and the Council to endorse the Communication and to work together on the proposed key actions.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Chart of the day: This is how many animals we eat each year

Changing how we produce and consume: New Circular Economy Action Plan shows the way to a climate-neutral, competitive economy of empowered consumers

‘Good enough’ global cooperation is key to our survival

The EU cuts roaming charges further while the UK weighs Brexit impact

COVID-19: Stopping the rise in domestic violence during lockdown

5 ways for businesses to walk the talk on gender equality

Food finally features in the climate debate. Now what?

These 4 leaders are working to improve integration in Southeast Asia

EU future at stake: MEPs broadly welcome Commission’s recovery package proposals

Iraq: Education access still a challenge in former ISIL-controlled areas

Tobacco is harming the planet, not just our health, says new study

EU rewards organisations that make eco-innovation pay

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

A third of world’s out-of-school youth live in conflict, disaster-affected countries: UNICEF report

Where do Americans stand on immigration? They’re not as divided as you might think

Strength in unity: Commission makes recommendations for the EU’s next strategic agenda 2019-2024

Africa’s future is innovation rather than industrialization

Taking care in times of social isolation goes beyond washing hands or wearing masks

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

COP24: World sports join team UN in race against climate change

UN calls for shipping ‘propulsion revolution’ to avoid ‘environmental disaster’

The price of centralization of human resources for health

Protecting the front line: the healthcare of health professionals

Vaccine nationalism – and how it could affect us all

5 things we get wrong about young people, according to a US study

1.4 million refugees set to need urgent resettlement in 2020: UNHCR

Eurozone plans return to growth

“I believe that startups are for grown-up men, those, who have already achieved something “

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

What makes a good healthcare professional?

Whale populations are slowly recovering – this is why

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

US Middle East peace plan ‘lopsided’, says independent UN rights expert

Somalia: UN congratulates Puntland region’s newly-elected President

West Africa ‘shaken by unprecedented violence’, UN envoy tells Security Council

What is environmental racism?

China Unlimited Special Report: at the heart of Beijing

Mobile technology saving lives: changing healthcare with simple technology solutions

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “If we do not do properly the Paris agreement, then all 16 remaining goals will be undermined”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon cautions from Davos

Want to cut greenhouse gas emissions? Look to digital technologies

How a more integrated approach could help to end energy poverty

State aid: Commission approves €2.9 billion public support by twelve Member States for a second pan-European research and innovation project along the entire battery value chain

6.1 billion EUR for sustainable fisheries and safeguarding fishing communities

UN, Somali Government seek $80 million in immediate relief for flood-affected populations

How AI and machine learning are helping to fight COVID-19

These refugee children have danced in the snow for the first time

UN chief praises Africa for keeping ‘hearts and borders open’ in refugee crisis

Replacement for United States on Human Rights Council to be elected ‘as soon as possible’

The use of mobile technologies in Radiation Oncology: helping medical care

Service Engineer Intern – 1991

Haiti cholera outbreak ‘stopped in its tracks’

Four things Turkey did for business in the G20

Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, at a 2015 event in Brussels, Berlaymont. (Copyright: European Union , 2015; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Lieven Creemers)

Hungary and Ireland build front to say no to EU tax harmonisation plan

This South African lawyer is reading while running marathons – for book donations

Could the EU’s ban on palm oil in biofuels do more harm than good?

How much is nature worth? $125 trillion, according to this report

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

EU and Japan select first Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Programmes

Top UN political official updates Security Council on Iran nuclear deal

The world wide web is 30. Here are 8 things you should know about it

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s