You are here: Home / European Union News / Statement by President von der Leyen following her phone call with President of the United States Joe Biden

Statement by President von der Leyen following her phone call with President of the United States Joe Biden

March 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Co-operators:
Photographer: Etienne Ansotte

European Union, 2021
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

I was glad to speak to President Biden this afternoon – the first of many exchanges and the start of a good personal partnership.

As a symbol of this fresh start, President Biden and I agreed to suspend all our tariffs imposed in the context of the Airbus-Boeing disputes, both on aircraft and non-aircraft products, for an initial period of 4 months.

We both committed to focus on resolving our aircraft disputes, based on the work our respective trade representatives. This is excellent news for businesses and industries on both sides of the Atlantic, and a very positive signal for our economic cooperation in the years to come.

President Biden and I also discussed the many challenges we share as allies:

First, the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines. The EU and the US are both major producers of vaccines and we have a strong interest in working together, for the good functioning of global supply chains.

To better prepare the world to face future pandemics and improve health security worldwide, I invited President Biden to the Global Health Summit in Rome on 21 May.

We then discussed our cooperation on climate action and our joint responsibility to protect the planet. I warmly thanked President Biden for re-joining the Paris Agreement. We agreed to engage on the issue ahead of COP26 in Glasgow this year. In that context, I will be happy to greet John Kerry to the next College meeting. I thanked President Biden for the invitation to attend the Earth Day Climate Summit that he is convening.

Then, we discussed the future of our economic relationship. I proposed a new partnership rooted in our shared values and principles.

I also proposed to set up a ministerial-level Trade and Technology Council to address innovation challenges. I see this as the key forum to build our transatlantic technology alliance.

On foreign policy, we agreed to step up our cooperation as like-minded partners and support democracy, stability and prosperity against the backdrop of a fast-changing international environment. We will do so in close cooperation with NATO.

We share a strategic outlook on Russia. I suggested that we closely coordinate our policies and measures with respect to Eastern Europe, in particular. We shared our views on the situation in Ukraine.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

7 ways to break the fast fashion habit – and save the planet

“America first” policy goes against EU-US partnership, say MEPs

If we want to solve climate change, water governance is our blueprint

For climate policies to stay on track we must prepare for transition risks

One good reason to feel less blue about the future of our oceans

UN’s Grandi slams ‘toxic language of politics’ aimed at refugees, migrants

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Tunisia coastline in need of climate cash boost

COVID-19: MEPs call for measures to close the digital gap in education

Why Europe’s high productive performance is discredited?

The city of Quito just made commuting quicker and safer

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

Multilateralism more vital than ever, as World War centenary looms: Security Council

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

Who would pay and who is to gain from the EU-US free trade agreement

Rude work emails are bad for your health and on the rise – here’s what you need to know

Is a uniform CO2 emission linked car taxation possible in the EU?

The essence of care is cosmopolitan

UN chief condemns killing of ‘blue helmets’ in DR Congo, as violence erupts prior to elections

Rule of law in Poland and Hungary has worsened

COVID19 Pandemic: The Mental Health of Colored Chicks

UNICEF welcomes Bangladesh statement that Rohingya will not be forced to leave

How listening to patients could change the way we tackle cancer

UN chief urges Somalis not to be ‘deterred’ by latest deadly terror attack

A third of world’s out-of-school youth live in conflict, disaster-affected countries: UNICEF report

Strong multilateral institutions key to tackling world’s dramatic challenges, UN chief says In Moscow

UN chief calls for ‘immediate end’ to escalation of fighting in southwestern Syria, as thousands are displaced

Annexing Jordan Valley would end ‘illusion’ of a meaningful two-State solution: UN rights expert

Coronavirus: the Commission approves third contract to ensure access to a potential vaccine

Why are Black people in the UK more at risk from COVID-19?

Guterres condemns killing of Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan, during armed attack on UN convoy

ECB intervenes to clean May’s and Schäuble’s mess

Abandoned mines could become the farms of the future

Better Regulation principles: at the heart of the EU’s decision-making process

Electric vehicles are half the market in Norway

Wide-ranging reforms needed to ensure Italy’s economic recovery

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

Will France vote for more or less Europe in the next presidential elections?

Stronger European Border and Coast Guard to secure EU’s borders

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

Immigrant integration policies have improved but challenges remain

UN agency ramps up effort to counter growing nuclear threat from cyberspace

Air quality: Commission takes action to protect citizens from air pollution

Four ways we can fix economics in 2019

Space science now a ‘fundamental pillar’ of 21st century human development: top UN space official

EuroLat: serious concern about migration and support to multilateral trade

China’s Ambassador to the EU Zhang Ming wishes to Brussels a Happy 2019 Year of the Pig

Women Empowering inside Medical Schools

Crimea: The last bloodless secession of a Ukraine region?

Cape Town almost ran out of water. Here’s how it averted the crisis

5 charts that explain big challenges facing Italy’s new government

In Japan, if you’re 76 you’re biologically 65

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

3 ways ASEAN can build a stronger future post-pandemic

This is Amsterdam’s ambitious plan to turn its transport electric

IWD 2021: The gender dimension must be included in the COVID-19 recovery plans

Brazil identifies a clear pathway for aligning its transfer pricing framework with the OECD standard

Teachers launch a free ebook to help children cope with the pandemic

A European student just sets the question of the day: What kind of education policies are missing in Europe?

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

European Institute of Innovation and Technology: Commission welcomes political agreement on strategy for 2021-2027

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s