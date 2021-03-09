You are here: Home / Business / 5 inspirational women with important lessons for success in business

5 inspirational women with important lessons for success in business

March 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kirsten Salyer, Opinion Editor, World Economic Forum

  • For International Women’s Day, we asked World Economic Forum Managing Director Sarita Nayyar to share the lessons she learned from some of the women who have inspired her throughout her career.
  • The list includes Maya Angelou, Indra Nooyi and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Each year, International Women’s Day is a reminder of how far we still have to go to closing the gender gap and achieving gender parity.

At the same time, it’s an opportunity to pay tribute to the inspirational women who are playing vital roles in our economies and societies. This year, in particular, the world is recognizing the crucial role women are playing in the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

These women can offer important lessons for us all in furthering equality and making an impact in our work.

With that in mind, we asked Sarita Nayyar, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, to tell us about some of the women who have had a positive influence on her throughout her career. Here are five of the women who inspire her, in her words.

Maya Angelou, poet and author

Maya Angelou has inspired me to think differently. She overcame challenges and was still able to focus on the future and stay optimistic. She encouraged everyone to be part of the solution – that’s what I find most motivational.

I keep coming back to her book Letter to My Daughter. It speaks to my experiences growing up as one of three girls with a mother who encouraged us to never let gender inequality deter us from excelling and following our passions. Her words resonate with me on a personal and professional level.

Indra Nooyi, former chairman and CEO, PepsiCo.

DAVOS/SWITZERLAND, 27JAN08 - Indra K. Nooyi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo, USA; Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2008, captured during the session 'Message from Davos: Believing in the Future' at the Annual Meeting 2008 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 27, 2008. Copyright by World Economic Forum swiss-image.ch/Photo by Remy Steinegger+++No resale, no archive+++
Image: World Economic Forum

I had the privilege of working with Indra Nooyi when she was chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. The corporate world is an extremely competitive environment – one where typically CEOs may only last a few years – and here you have an Asian woman not only served in the role for over a decade but made her mark.

She introduced the concept of “performance with a purpose,” of delivering business results but doing so in way that served broader social and environmental goals. She had challenge after challenge thrown her way from activist investors, and she persevered, with the support of her board, with commitment and poise.

Bridgette Heller, former executive at Danone, Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Kraft Food

I worked with Bridgette Heller when we were both at Kraft Foods. She was my contemporary, my peer, and I learned a lot from her example.

Bridgette was always looking to engage the organization better towards gender and racial equality and diversity. All of us in our careers will come to a moment where we have an opportunity to make a decision about who we bring to a team or who we promote. We have to bring diversity into that decision-making.

She excelled at that work in an environment that was largely filled with men. She inspired me to always strive to speak up for diversity and inclusion in my own work.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is incredibly accomplished and brilliant. She rose through the ranks at the World Bank over two decades to become the 2nd most senior person. She navigated the international landscape engaging stakeholders across multiple organizations to drive impact. As a two-time Finance Minister under two different Presidents. She brought innovation to her role as Nigerian finance minister, launching many programs to bring transparency and reduce corruption.

What’s more, she’s someone who is highly regarded by everyone. Everyone speaks about her with a level of admiration that is constant, which is saying something. Now, as head of the WTO, we can be sure she will continue to strive for impact and do things differently.

Dr. Kamal Malik

No list of inspirational women in my life would be complete without mentioning my mom.

She was always dedicated to education, becoming a doctor and then continuing to practice medicine even while married to a military officer who was positioned in various locations. It wasn’t easy. Her commitment to her career instilled in me that drive and that focus to achieve my goals.

She instilled in her three daughters a love for exploration, curiosity and education. We grew up in an environment in which women did not have the same opportunities as men and where she was expected to have a son. She never let that affect us, encouraging us to excel in our professional choices

Thanks to my mother’s example, I can be the only women in a room full of men executives, and it doesn’t bother me. She taught me not to rely on external recognition or acknowledgement but to be self-driven. Who I am, and where I am today in my career, is thanks to her. She was way ahead of her times. Thank you Mom!

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

5 priorities for leaders in the new reality of COVID-19

Children are still dying in Yemen war, despite partial ceasefire, says UNICEF chief

This is how trees could help solve the climate crisis

UN sounds alarm as Venezuelan refugees and migrants passes three million mark

It’s time to end our ‘separate but unequal’ approach to mental health

Dieselgate: Parliament calls for mandatory retrofits of polluting cars

This fascinating map shows how food moves around the US

New rules make household appliances more sustainable

My ‘’cultural’’ contacts with China

Create conditions for ‘harmony between humankind and nature’, UN chief says on sidelines of G20 in Japan

Ukraine: €8 million in humanitarian aid to withstand winter

Greece returns to markets at a high cost to taxpayers, after four years out in the cold

Unemployment worries spike around the world as coronavirus remains top global concern

11 innovations protecting life below water – and above it

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

Here’s how we reboot digital trade for the 21st century

Sudan Prime Minister survives attempted assassination

Solitary Britain sides with US aggressing Russia and chooses hard Brexit

These tech start-ups are changing what it means to farm

Can we crack the hydrogen puzzle this time around?

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

Multilateralism more vital than ever, as World War centenary looms: Security Council

Meeting the basic needs of our healthcare workers

Reading this alone? Recent surveys reveal the curious truth about loneliness

Davos: Why the global elites couldn’t find answers this year?

From diamonds to recycling: how blockchain can drive responsible and ethical businesses

Here’s how we can rethink the way we eat meat

Resolving Israel-Palestinian conflict, ‘key to sustainable peace’ in the Middle East: Guterres

Planet’s Health is Our Health and the Reverse is True

Can cybersecurity offer value for money?

MEPs call for an EU-wide “right to disconnect”

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

No agreement in sight on EU budget

A ‘strong and united Europe’ has never been more needed, declares UN chief Guterres

What if we did everything right? This is what the world could look like in 2050

UN chief condemns killing of ‘blue helmets’ in DR Congo, as violence erupts prior to elections

Telemedicine during the pandemic: its benefits and limitations

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s booming second-hand economy

ECB’s first flight in Eurozone’s banking universe will be just a reconnaissance

From ‘dead on the inside’ to ‘truly alive’: Survivor of genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda recounts her story as UN marks 25th anniversary

How the mobile industry is driving climate progress on the scale of a major economy

Taj Mahal closes as European Union considers non-essential travel ban – Today’s COVID-19 updates

Mass measles vaccination campaign begins in Ebola-hit DR Congo province

DR Congo: days ahead ‘critical’ to ‘historic election process’ Security Council hears

Trump enrages the Europeans and isolates the US in G7

International Democracy Week 2020: how democracy is dealing with COVID-19

How global tech companies can champion ethical AI

EP and EU ministers agree on Erasmus+ programme for 2021-2027

EU: All economic indicators in free fall

Further reforms will promote a more inclusive and resilient Indonesian economy

EU fundamental rights under threat in several member states

Second Facebook-Cambridge Analytica hearing: impact on privacy, voting and trust

EU Cohesion policy: Commission and EBRD promote innovative use of data in public procurement involving EU funds

Ebola fight ongoing amid evidence of ‘several massacres’ in DR Congo’s Ituri province

How tomorrow’s buildings will make you – and the planet – healthier

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

Sustainable finance: Commission welcomes deal on an EU-wide classification system for sustainable investments (Taxonomy)

Following the World Cup? Then you’re watching high-performing migrants at work

UN’s Bachelet rejects Sri Lankan official’s ‘spin’ on Human Rights Council encounter, urges reforms

Refugee crisis update: Commission is struggling alone with little help from EU or G7 leaders

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s