You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 4 ways to deliver social justice during the COVID-19 recovery

4 ways to deliver social justice during the COVID-19 recovery

March 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Berit Gleixner, Community Lead, Civil Society, World Economic Forum & Natalie Cilem, Community Specialist, Civil Society, World Economic Forum

The COVID-19 virus has exposed, fed off and increased existing inequalities of wealth, gender and race. The economic and social disruptions created by the pandemic are severe, and addressing them is urgent to ensure that the recovery does not take us back to the status quo.

Last month, leaders across business, civil society and government came together for the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda week held under the theme “A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust”. In times of uncertainty, turbulence and volatility, high levels of trust and a sense of belonging are key to holding our societies together and building the resilience needed to move forward as a collective.

The pandemic threatens to reverse the march towards equality
The pandemic threatens to reverse the march towards equality. Image: IMF

Achieving social justice, identifying and addressing systemic inequalities must be a priority for all sectors with the pandemic threatening the biggest rise in inequality since records began. What policies, practices and partnerships are needed to ensure a just recovery in the decade of delivery?

Here are four key takeaways from the #DA21 session “Delivering Social Justice in the Recovery”:

1. Equality at the heart of social justice and our economic strategies

During the session, Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam International, emphasized: “Many of us think of inequality as something just for idealists or an inconvenience to the serious business of capitalism. Oxfam’s message is that equality is a fresh, moral and serious framework that can reshape the way we run our economies for the 21st century.”

Equality has the potential to drive us to achieve the global goals that governments around the world have agreed to. However, as Bucher emphasized, tinkering at the edges won’t do; ending extreme inequality and abolishing gender and racial injustice must be at the very core of our economic strategy.

2. Reorganize, reimagine and dismantle pre-COVID norms and structures

If capitalism is to be sustained, we must deliberately put a nail in the coffin of the Friedman ideology that allowed and propelled the kind of inequality we witness today. Stakeholder capitalism, “a form of capitalism in which companies seek long-term value creation by considering the needs of all their stakeholders, and society at large” must become the new business as usual, according to Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.

This also requires that many of the norms, structures and understandings of the pre-COVID world must be reorganized, reimagined and dismantled. In the words of Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation: “The issue of white supremacy and patriarchy must be acknowledged in the boardroom as part of a diagnosis of recovery. Without acknowledging it, we will engage in performative acts; we now have to ask ourselves how to move beyond statements.”

The Ford Foundation has committed $330 million funds for racial justice work over the course of 2020-2021, making it one of the largest investments in racial equity work in the US. Such an unprecedented investment signals a movement beyond the statements of Black Lives Matter to creating actionable change.

One area the Ford Foundation has committed to supporting is the “future of workers”, underscoring a human-centred approach to policy efforts around the future of work. In the US, business as usual has left employees without basic social safety nets like paid sick leave and has left workers out of equity generating policies like employee stock ownership. A future where workers are at the centre of public policy debates would create tangible pathways to tackling the “compounding disadvantages of frontline and essential workers” in our system.

3. Cities as vehicles for social justice

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, called for targeted public policy efforts and investments from the public and private sectors and civil society in endeavouring to transform cities into more equitable places. Indeed, the proportion of the global population residing in urban areas is projected to grow from 77% in 2000 to 84% in 2030, making cities important vehicles to achieve more just societies.

Cities are an ideal place to push just recovery policies and partnerships because they are made up of diverse communities and thinking, and have been the epicentre of progressive politics and anti-populist movements in the 21st century. Mayor Khan pointed out that even in a city as progressive as London, the pandemic has done more than laid bare the structural inequalities facing society – it has exacerbated them. “We have to use this pandemic as an opportunity to reset and reboot our economies across the globe, and that means not just for government but also civic society, the business community, the faith community and others, to work together to address the inequalities we have talked about for too many years,” Khan said.

Cities are both more inequal and more progressive than rural communities
Cities are both more unequal and more progressive than rural communities. Image: OECD

In 2020, the City of London declared itself an anti-racist body. The Mayor asserted that the Black Lives Matter movement, which reached across the Atlantic and spread around the world, was so globally resonant because the effects of structural inequality and injustice touches all societies. In looking towards a just recovery, targeted public policy efforts and multistakeholder partnerships are essential to building inroads into tackling injustice and inequity in major cities and beyond.

4. Address issues of social justice in a collaborative and integrated manner

Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chairman and President of the Tiffany & Co Foundation and Chief Sustainability Officer at Tiffany & Co, said no one can afford to think or work in a silo. The business community has to address issues such as equity, social and environmental justice in a collaborative and integrated manner. For business to authentically contribute to a just recovery, they need to listen to the voice of civil society and those most affected, giving them not just a seat at the table, but inviting them to co-create that future. “It is critical that business backs up their words with action, it is not simply about speaking out but about authenticity,” says Costa.

According to recent findings of Edelman’s Trust Barometer, the pandemic has spurred trust in business, observing declined levels of trust in both civil society and government. This comes with an increased demand for CEOs to lead on societal issues.

Pressure is building on business to lead on social justice
Pressure is building on business to lead on social justice Image: Edelman’s Trust Barometer

Through its Platform for Global Public Goods, the World Economic Forum is accelerating collective evidence and action on social justice, sustainability and the SDGs. As part of its Lighthouse Projects on Social Justice and Sustainability, the Forum will be gathering examples of how business, government and civil society are taking integrated approaches to social justice and sustainability, and driving multistakeholder coalitions in supporting vulnerable communities towards the SDGs.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about diversity, equity and inclusion?

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent social and political unrest have created a profound sense of urgency for companies to actively work to tackle inequity.

The Forum’s work on Diversity, Equality, Inclusion and Social Justice is driven by the New Economy and Society Platform, which is focused on building prosperous, inclusive and just economies and societies. In addition to its work on economic growth, revival and transformation, work, wages and job creation, and education, skills and learning, the Platform takes an integrated and holistic approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice, and aims to tackle exclusion, bias and discrimination related to race, gender, ability, sexual orientation and all other forms of human diversity.

The Platform produces data, standards and insights, such as the Global Gender Gap Report and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 4.0 Toolkit, and drives or supports action initiatives, such as Partnering for Racial Justice in Business, The Valuable 500 – Closing the Disability Inclusion Gap, Hardwiring Gender Parity in the Future of Work, Closing the Gender Gap Country Accelerators, the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, the Community of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officers and the Global Future Council on Equity and Social Justice.

The next critical juncture identified to ensure social justice post-COVID-19 is the distribution of a vaccine that is fair and needs-based – a #PeoplesVaccine available to everyone, free of charge and distributed fairly.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Change is happening – and young people are leading the way forward

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

Artificial Intelligence: a danger to mankind, or the key to a better world?

EU imposes provisional anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels

Lagarde discusses the European Central Bank’s policy revamp with MEPs

Vaccination: European Commission and World Health Organization join forces to promote the benefits of vaccines

Air pollution could be responsible for 1 in 7 new cases of diabetes

A greener, fairer, and more robust EU farm policy

Russia to cut gas supplies again: can the EU get back to growth without a solid energy market?

COVID-19 will hit the developing world’s cities hardest. Here’s why

MWC 2016 LIVE: 5G to embrace unlicensed bands and Wi-Fi

Worldwide terror attacks have fallen for the third year in a row

The new assembly lines: Why AI needs low-skilled workers too

Syria’s groundbreaking constitutional talks: ‘a clear success of mediation’ says Guterres in Turkey

This start-up is 3D-printing an entire neighbourhood in Mexico

Deadly life at sea: UN partners spotlight depths of danger in fishing industry

Why is the World Health Organisation so much needed?

Supercomputing could solve the world’s problems, and create many more

UN agencies urge Brunei to repeal new ‘extreme and unjustified’ penal code

Mobility package: Parliament adopts position on overhaul of road transport rules

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

What the Amazon rain forest tells us about globalization

COVID-19 is a threat to waste pickers. Here’s how to help them

Calculators didn’t replace mathematicians, and AI won’t replace humans

Dangers of poor quality health care revealed ‘in all countries’: WHO report

London, Berlin, Paris to fight over EU budget

EU and U.S. agree to suspend all tariffs linked to the Airbus and Boeing disputes

COP25: ‘Signals of hope’ multiplying in face of global climate crisis, insists UN chief Guterres

Why we need both science and humanities for a Fourth Industrial Revolution education

UN rights chief calls for release of hundreds abducted and abused in South Sudan

Employment and Social Developments in Europe review: why social fairness and solidarity are more important than ever

This man is installing 100 trash barriers in Bali’s rivers to stop plastic pollution

Yemen: 11 more ‘terrible, senseless’ civilian deaths reported, following attack in Sana’a – top UN official

How businesses can navigate a global economic slowdown

Why saving our forests should be a global priority

Scores killed in ‘barbaric’ attack on Mali village, UN chief urges restraint, calls for ‘dialogue’ to resolve tensions

Why Africa must be ready to take the quantum leap

Apparently the EU Digital Single Market passes necessarily from China’s Digital Silk Road

FROM THE FIELD: Conversations about Conservation

Rising inequality affecting more than two-thirds of the globe, but it’s not inevitable: new UN report

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

The Central Mediterranean migration route in times of COVID-19

Advocate General ‘outlaws’ Data Retention Directive

How banking with blockchain can stamp out corruption and increase financial inclusion

More than half of the global population is now online

UN, global health agencies sound alarm on drug-resistant infections; new recommendations to reduce ‘staggering number’ of future deaths

This is what is still holding social entrepreneurs back

UN Envoy ‘confident’ deal can be reached to avert further violence around key Yemeni port city

These clothes were designed by artificial intelligence

UN Environment Assembly 2017: where the world convenes to #BeatPollution

EU Trust Fund for Africa: Can it be beneficial for Italy and tackle the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

Could the fourth wave of globalization help to end epidemics?

EP negotiators: recovery plan crucial, but do not trade long-term for short-term

Stepped-up efforts needed to combat pneumonia; save nearly nine million children’s lives

Swedish PM Löfven: “Our common values must guide us to an even better future”

Eurozone: How safe are our deposits? Which banks will survive?

How to get young people in Europe to swipe right on voting

‘Terrorist Iranian regime’ must be checked; Saudi Foreign Minister urges financial pressure

MWC 2016 LIVE: Xiaomi looks to revive growth with flagships

These are the world’s 10 most competitive economies in 2019

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s