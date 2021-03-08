You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Breaking the glass vial: Women at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine

Breaking the glass vial: Women at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine

March 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Susan Brown, Director, Public Policy Engagement, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance & Roopa Dhatt, Founder , Women in Global Health.

  • Leaders in global health have been working on COVAX – a global initiative to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Some of the top jobs are held by a diverse group women, so in honour of International Women’s Day we’d like to celebrate their efforts.

While there is still a long way to go for women in global health to get the recognition, respect and relative conditions they deserve – at all levels and in all places – there are some notable breakthroughs. The world might be living the movie Contagion at present, but there is a serious flaw in the metaphor. The movie ends with a scientist using herself as a one sample test to show viability of a vaccine – while a male actor is making the policy and disbursement decisions. For some of us, identification of a potential vaccine is where it all begins. And as for distributing it, it isn’t one man calling the shots.

To get vaccines developed, financed, regulated, manufactured, allocated, contracted, purchased and delivered – while hastily retrofitting a network of supply chain webbing around the world – is a phenomenal undertaking. It may be the biggest logistical effort to get a commodity made, scaled-up and distributed to every country, the world has ever seen.

And guess what? Much of this global health security effort is being run by women. The global initiative for this is COVAX, and for the design, development and initial operational phase, the forces to be reckoned with and women in charge, were the Chair of the Gavi Alliance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the Chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, Jane Halton. Dr Okonjo-Iweala has moved on to head up the World Trade Organization now, but you can bet she will continue a keen interest in vaccine equity.

Gavi and The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) work in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), where the leader of their effort is Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan. While Gavi and CEPI both have visionary, driven and fantastic male CEOs (Dr Seth Berkley and Dr Richard Hatchett), the Managing Director of the COVAX Facility which is doing the deals, setting up the conditions and bringing together the 186 countries, territories and other assorted participants to make it all happen, is Aurélia Nguyen who has just been listed one of 100 to watch by Time Magazine.

Several billion dollars will pass through Gavi for the COVID-19 vaccine effort and the responsibility sits with Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, while the accountability for these funds (and the $8 billion dollar Gavi 5.0 programme) in large part falls to Gavi’s Deputy CEO Anuradha Gupta and Managing Director of Finance and Operations, Assietou Diouf. Supporting the Gavi Chair in this undertaking is Vice Chair Sarah Goulding, who also leads the Governance Committee of the Gavi Board.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about diversity, equity and inclusion?

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent social and political unrest have created a profound sense of urgency for companies to actively work to tackle inequity.

The Forum’s work on Diversity, Equality, Inclusion and Social Justice is driven by the New Economy and Society Platform, which is focused on building prosperous, inclusive and just economies and societies. In addition to its work on economic growth, revival and transformation, work, wages and job creation, and education, skills and learning, the Platform takes an integrated and holistic approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice, and aims to tackle exclusion, bias and discrimination related to race, gender, ability, sexual orientation and all other forms of human diversity.

The Platform produces data, standards and insights, such as the Global Gender Gap Report and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 4.0 Toolkit, and drives or supports action initiatives, such as Partnering for Racial Justice in Business, The Valuable 500 – Closing the Disability Inclusion Gap, Hardwiring Gender Parity in the Future of Work, Closing the Gender Gap Country Accelerators, the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, the Community of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officers and the Global Future Council on Equity and Social Justice.

In CEPI, in charge of the research and development decisions for the nine vaccines to help accelerate them to market is Dr Melanie Saville. At the WHO, the Director of Vaccines and Biologics and on the frontline of the day-to-day COVAX effort covering the policy, regulatory and allocation aspects is Professor Kate O’Brien. She works for Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao who leads the Drugs Access, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals division of WHO.

But wait, there’s more. Dozens of countries need immediate financial support, and the one who got this rolling was European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The World Bank stepped in with $12 billion which, as Vice President of Human Development Mamta Murthi put it when her brief to the board was accepted, is, “To support the largest crisis response the world has ever seen.”

To get vaccines to many countries, UNICEF’s big delivery machine will roll into place under the careful watch of Executive Director Henrietta Fore and Director of their Supply Division, Eva Kadilli. The purchasing effort for Latin America is fronted by Dr Carissa Etienne, the Director of the Pan American Health Organisation, while the WHO Regional Director for Africa is Dr Matashido Moeti. Women are leading in the breakthrough research and scale up of vaccines as well, from BioNTech Professor Katalin Karikó’s visionary development of messenger RNA work to Professor Sarah Gilbert’s architecture of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine.

You want to talk diversity? Bring it on. These extraordinary women are from countries like Nigeria, Australia, India, Vietnam, France, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, the UK, Brazil, Germany, the US, South Africa, Albania, Hungary and Dominica.

When this all settles down, and those of us in the thick of it get some headspace, maybe we need to write Contagion 2, starting where the first film left off. We can show how a just-in-time leadership wave met with a just-in-time planetary public health effort. But this time most of the leading roles will need go to women.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Merry Christmas from Erdogan, Putin, Mogherini and the Polish firefighter

Ending HIV: The contribution of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

Rohingya crisis: EU allocates €31 million for Bangladesh and Myanmar

Yemen: Escalation in fighting must stop ‘before it’s too late’, Griffiths tells Security Council

European Parliament the most trusted EU institution

Window for a Brexit deal: Brussels to think again May’s proposal

5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 – November 3, in association with The European Sting

Τhe EU Refugee Crisis: a day in the life of a Refugee in Greece

Spring 2020 Economic Forecast: A deep and uneven recession, an uncertain recovery

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

Asian and Pacific economies: decreases in tax revenue highlight need to broaden tax bases

Eurogroup: IMF proposes Germany disposes

Medical Education is #NotATarget

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

Public Policies for LGBT in Brazil

Blockchain can change the face of renewable energy in Africa. Here’s how

South Eurozone needs some…inflation and liquidity

As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option

MEPs unanimously condemn recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria

Hungary’s laws on helping vulnerable foreigners are ‘blatantly xenophobic’: UN rights chief

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum 2019 concluded, in association with The European Sting

This incredibly detailed map of Africa could help aid and development

Quantitative easing: how Mario can tackle low inflation in Eurozone

New Iraqi Prime Minister-designate urged to act on reforms and accountability

New Syria fighting represents ‘giant powder keg’, warns aid veteran, as he leaves UN stage

From me to we: COVID-19 heralds a new model of entrepreneurship

COVID-19 creates a perfect storm for the extreme weather season

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains the worst in the world, warns UN

State aid: Commission approves €106.7 million restructuring aid and €30.2 compensation for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak in favour of French airline Corsair

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

Draghi rehabs ECB into a tool to support growth and employment; a departure from Teutonic orthodoxy

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

‘Critical’ window of opportunity closing fast in Iraq, Security Council hears

How global tourism can be more sustainable

A Sting Exclusive: EU Commissioner Mimica looks at how the private sector can better deliver for international development

Refugee crisis update: Commission still in panic while Turkey is to be added in the equation

What the buoyant US economy means for the rest of the world

UK must make clear what it wants, MEPs say in Brexit debate

These 5 countries are home to more than half the world’s forests

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

EU budget: Commission proposes major funding increase for stronger borders and migration

There are 3 barriers blocking good menstrual hygiene for all women. Here’s how we overcome them

Asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, symptomatic: what is the difference?

How to build a paradise for women. A lesson from Iceland

Delay is over: Work begins to shine spotlight on where companies pay their taxes

From low-earth orbit, ‘envoys’ of humanity join UN space forum

These are the world’s best universities

EU-Russia relations: the beginning of a warmer winter?

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

Long-term EU budget: MEPs demand safety net for beneficiaries

South Sudan ‘heading towards lasting peace and stability’, UN General Assembly told

No hard drivers in sight to remodel the stagnating affairs of the EU

It’s time to disrupt Human Resources if we want talent fit for the digital age

A brief history of cryptography and why it matters

COVID-19 Update: Amidst coronavirus bleeding, Trump’s administration is desperately looking for scapegoats

How to replace coal power with renewables in developing countries

Over 330,000 Congolese migrants at risk after mass deportations from Angola – UN rights chief

The digital skills gap is widening fast. Here’s how to bridge it

VAT Gap: EU countries lost €137 billion in VAT revenues in 2017

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s