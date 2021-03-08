You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 5 ways for businesses to walk the talk on gender equality

5 ways for businesses to walk the talk on gender equality

March 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kate Bravery, Partner and Head of Advisory Solutions & Insights, Mercer

  • It’s time to take action on collective responsibility for gender equity via openness to digital ways of working and opportunities that arise from flexible work arrangements.
  • A move to skills-based talent practices has the potential to be an incredible leveller, changing everything from the way we hire, develop, pay and promote talent.
  • Greater access to talent and talent beyond the walls of the organization offers one of the few tangible opportunities to ensure cognitive and cultural diversity on critical projects.

Conversations about what it means to be a sustainable and responsible organization have dominated boardroom discussions over the last decade. And, while those conversations were important, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed them for what they were: talk. While discourse and debate are vital to progress, so is action. It’s time to walk the walk, not just talk the talk, on collective responsibility to achieve gender equity.

Recent headlines warn about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 pandemic-induced business closures on women: “Pandemic Will ‘Take Our Women 10 Years Back’ in the Workplace” and “Women running ethical biz seen worse hit by COVID than men”. Yet this is just the tip of the spear if you consider the effect of COVID-19 on intersectional groups. Today, the unemployment rates for adult Black and Latina women in the US are approaching 9% and 10% respectfully, compared with 6% for white males – a situation that is aggressively growing the health and wealth protection gap, and setting back the careers and economic opportunity of a generation of women.

Opportunities via digital ways of working

The good news is that the light on this topic has never shone so brightly, and it’s illuminating bright spots of practices that have emerged out of the crisis. DEI analytics, internal labour flow analysis, health and wellbeing education, inclusive cultural training etc. are all making a difference. But it’s the openness to digital ways of working and opportunities that flexible work arrangements can afford which might just start to tip the balance.

Prior to COVID-19, 67% of organizations globally offered a variety of flexible working arrangements, but only 45% said they equally value employees who work remotely, according to Mercer’s Let’s Get Real About Equality report. In 2021, 52% of organizations plan to reinvent flexibility as a core part of their transformation agenda (tied to making progress on reskilling). During the pandemic, the percentage of remote workers jumped to nearly three-fourths of the total workforce and current estimates suggest most companies will adopt a hybrid model going forward.

The rub is that for working women and working moms the move from a pandemic response to a permanent reality requires intentional design to make it workable. The high level of employee exhaustion – 45% of organizations identify employee exhaustion as the barrier to transformation efforts this year – makes it clear that something is not working. And this demands not just work redesign, but a rethink of childcare, emergency support, work hubs closer to home and a wider acknowledgement of support networks that enable women to contribute to the workforce.

Care beyond career: How organizations are supporting women in health, financial wellness and caregiving.
Care beyond career: How organizations are supporting women in health, financial wellness and caregiving. Image: Mercer’s Let’s Get Real About Equality Report

Unfortunately, these flex-work arrangements have only widened the gap between people who can work remotely and those who cannot. Intersectional groups, again, end up on the wrong side of the equation, as they are more likely to work in roles that cannot be done offsite or do not have the equipment or the head- and/or workspace to perform. To level the playing field, we’ll need to reshape work around tasks and challenge our views on what flexibility looks in a myriad of different occupations. The move to project-based structures and internal talent marketplaces are steps forward, heralding a greater democratisation of opportunity. The real acceleration, though, is skills.

A move to skills-based talent practices has the potential to be an incredible leveller, changing everything from the way we hire, develop, pay and promote talent. This move, in turn, makes it easier to offer flex work, shared work and to expand opportunities to more workers. Greater access to talent and to talent beyond the walls of the organization offers one of the few tangible opportunities to ensure cognitive and cultural diversity on critical projects. If your teams don’t reflect your customers, this is a risk.

5 ways to achieve gender equity

Because flexible working isn’t available to everyone, nor is it an answer to all impediments to creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, organizations need to chew gum and run at the same time.

1. Recognize that “women” are not a homogenous group. Addressing differences between, say, a Black woman’s and a White woman’s experience is vital. Splicing data by intersectional groups proves vital to understanding the impact of workplace decisions on futures – from career to health and pension protection. The good news is that pay equity analytics have grown four-fold in usage since 2019. The not-so-good news is that just 15% of companies have evaluated their workforce data by persona (e.g. race, gender, ethnicity) to understand how different populations have been impacted by COVID-19 and, subsequently, inform future workforce strategies, according to Mercer’s 2021 Global Talent Trends study.

2. Ask your people what they want, and what they need. Employee listening is starting to enjoy a heyday, thanks to new technology and an increased openness to co-create. It’s easier than ever to survey your employees remotely, and to gather real-time, live and anonymous feedback. Building effective futures for your workers means understanding their realities and working on the cultural issues that get in the way. Novartis’s “unbossed” culture, for example, is evolving the way managers build inclusive cultures that are also conducive to new ways of working.

3. Measure reskilling and upskilling success by how equitable they are.The COVID-19 pandemic, packed on top of 4IR, has accelerated changes in required skillsets. If today’s hidden (and not-so hidden) biases are baked into assumptions about what success looks like, your achievements will look like 2020, not 2030. GE’s moves to put DEI analytics on business dashboards alongside performance metrics sends the strong signal that balancing economics and empathy in decision making is just how business gets done.

4. Get real about equal opportunities for career development and growth.Performance ratings, assessments and executive exposure all influence paths to social, physical and financial wellbeing. Continuing to be vigilant around biases in talent processes and talent data – from hiring to promotion – is critical. Use of “video-off” remote hiring and data-driven career advice all help, but psychometrics and talent-sifting software can have adverse impacts on those with diverse or non-traditional educational backgrounds if left unchecked.

Getting ahead in a career.
Getting ahead in a career. Image: Mercer’s Let’s Get Real About Equality Report

5. Offer benefits that address disparities for underrepresented groups. Identification of gaps between benefit offerings and employee needs (see #2), as well as those misaligned with organizational values, is the path to having people thrive today and tomorrow. To ensure a return for both employees and employers, companies need to look past trending practices, and understand what matters to their people and how their lifestyles can be best supported.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the gender gap?

The World Economic Forum has been measuring gender gaps since 2006 in the annual Global Gender Gap Report.

The Global Gender Gap Report tracks progress towards closing gender gaps on a national level. To turn these insights into concrete action and national progress, we have developed the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators model for public private collaboration.

These accelerators have been convened in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama and Peru in partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank.

In 2019 Egypt became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to launch a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. While more women than men are now enrolled in university, women represent only a little over a third of professional and technical workers in Egypt. Women who are in the workforce are also less likely to be paid the same as their male colleagues for equivalent work or to reach senior management roles. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1206990289602301952&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F03%2Finternational-womens-day-5-ways-for-businesses-to-walk-the-talk-on-gender-equality%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px

France has become the second G20 country to launch a Gender Gap Accelerator, signalling that developed economies are also playing an important role in spearheading this approach to closing the gender gap.

In these countries CEOs and ministers are working together in a three-year time frame on policies that help to further close the economic gender gaps in their countries. This includes extended parental leave, subsidized childcare and removing unconscious bias in recruitment, retention and promotion practices.

If you are a business in one of the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator countries you can join the local membership base.

If you are a business or government in a country where we currently do not have a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator you can reach out to us to explore opportunities for setting one up.

Sprinting the marathon

We often talk about how reaching equity in the workplace is a marathon, not a sprint. In today’s upended world, it’s clear we now need to sprint through the marathon to build off the momentum of last year. While no one solution will eradicate decades of inequality, and change is hard (managing it even harder), it’s time to turn our active dialogue into directive action for real tangible change.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU trade agreements deliver on growth and jobs, support sustainable development

UN working ‘intensively’ to stop Ebola in eastern DR Congo, following second case in major border town

Amid Venezuela exodus, UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie visits camps on Colombian border, appeals for humanity, more support

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

4 ways 3D printing can revolutionize manufacturing

How to navigate a stop-and-start pandemic economy

China and China-EU Relations in the New Era

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

Is flexible working here to stay? We asked 6 companies how to make it work

European Youth Forum celebrates 20 years of fighting for youth rights

The economic cost of anti-vaccination movements in Italy

Climate change helped destroy these four ancient civilisations

Peacekeeping chief honours Tanzanian troops in Zanzibar, a year on from deadly DR Congo attacks

In Tanzania, UN refugee chief praises ‘regional peacemaker’ role, and efforts to welcome neighbours on the run

Finance for SMEs: Alternative supply mechanisms do exist

EU Parliament: It takes real banks to fight unemployment and recession

Syria: Thousands of children ‘hemmed in’ by ‘brutal and gratuitous’ spike in violence

Is Germany closer to Russia than the West? Nord Stream II and Iran count more

This is what has led to the George Floyd protests in the United States

Does it pay for cities to be green?

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

New General Assembly President brings ‘valuable insights’ into key UN challenges

Council strongly criticised over failing to act to protect EU values in Hungary

Can you put a price on peace? This study says you can

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

The time for cities to get smart is now

Trade Committee advocates lower tariffs in Western Sahara

Half of Eurozone in deflation expecting salvation from monetary measures

The creative technology and its advancements

EU and US close to an agreement on data sharing amid European citizens’ concerns

What are the real debates surrounding immigration in an increasingly globalized world?

Pakistan: a long road ahead

Green economy ‘not to be feared, but an opportunity to be embraced’ says UN chief as COP25 gets underway

Preventing the Pandemic of Mental Illness

Austria: reforms will be necessary to uphold high well-being levels

Encouraging progress made in 2018, in ‘zero tolerance’ effort to end sexual exploitation and abuse across UN

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “It is the implementation, Stupid!”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble points the finger to Greece from Davos

Climate change and its adverse impacts on health

Over 1 million health consultations provided in Yemen in 2019: UN migration agency

Somalis ‘will not be deterred’ by Friday’s terror attacks – UN chief

European elections: A chance to repel both nationalism and no-deal Brexit

The power of digital tools to transform mental healthcare

Knowledge is power: why the future is not just about the tech

As the year closes out, UN political chief talks the art of diplomacy – and crises to watch in 2019.

Delay is over: Work begins to shine spotlight on where companies pay their taxes

How to keep our cities cool as temperatures rise

Confirmed ‘Blue Line’ tunnels ‘do not appear’ to surface in Israel – UN peacekeeping chief

Coronavirus Global Response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge supports Venezuela

This root vegetable could help alleviate hunger and end soil erosion. Here’s how

Implementation of tax transparency initiative delivering concrete and impressive results

Writing a greener story in Asia and the Pacific amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Here’s how to build energy infrastructures fit for the future

Teachers launch a free ebook to help children cope with the pandemic

Mexico cannot move forward ‘without addressing the shadows of the past’, says UN rights chief

Commission facilitates the activities of ‘merchants of labour’

Ambassador Zhang wishes from Brussels great success and prosperity for the China-EU relations in the Year of the Dog

How video games can reunite a divided world

The movement of anti-vaccers: taking humanity back 200 years

Modernising EU justice systems: New package to speed up digitalisation of justice systems and boost training of justice professionals

Across Europe, people are struggling to make ends meet. We need a common response immediately.

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s