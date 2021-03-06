You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

March 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Katherine Hanlon, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Ray Salameh, 23 years old, who obtained his Bachelor in Biology as well as an attestation for completing the first year of masters in Molecular Biology at the Lebanese University-Faculty of Sciences. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

“In 2019, women comprise 50.5% of all medical school students.” Stated AAMC in a press release about diversity and inclusion. This number is largely due to a cultural acceptance of females in pursuing education in sciences-related fields in the last couple of decades. More and more women are heading for a health care profession with more working hours and higher degrees. And this shift in higher numbers in skilled women workers is creating a wave of more females looking up to them and regarding them as role models. 

Why medicine? Well, it’s always been regarded as a man’s work but with higher education standards and more financial independence, females began to develop interest in exploring this field. One for a well respected career, and second to show their males counterparts that they as well are capable of managing such a demanding job. 

In 2020, 127 women held seats in the United States Congress, representing 23.7% of the 535 members according to Rutgers University. Let’s take Dr. Kim Schrier a pediatrician running for Congress as an example, in an interview with Good Morning America she stated “ My life, as I envisioned it, was to take care of children and teenagers in my practice and simply retire and then teach medicine,” and continued with “What did we do when we saw divisiveness in our country, when we saw attacks on women’s reproductive health care, when we saw attacks on our health in general? Were we on the correct side of history?” Dr. Kim is an example of how female medical students can in the future pursue these official law making  positions passing laws that not only maintain women’s rights but also exemplify and sustain equality and diversity in all aspects of life. 

In the near future these initiatives are essential in preserving female representation and in making sure their voices and concerns are being heard, but for the long run we as humans 

1

should work together each in their own field and personal life in order to ultimately reach a point in time when no one has to fight for their basic rights and where every human being no matter the race or religion is not being discriminated against nor being criticized for their beliefs.  

“Human rights are not a privilege conferred by the government, they are every human being’s entitlement by the virtue of his humanity”  (Mother Teresa)

About the author

Ray Salameh, 23 years old, obtained my Bachelor in Biology as well as an attestation for completing the first year of masters in Molecular Biology at the Lebanese University-Faculty of Sciences. Currently a first year medical student at the University of Balamand, and member of LeMSIC (Lebanese Medical Students Committee). I love painting and photography, and I’m a huge advocate of gender equality. Mail: raysalameh44@gmail.com

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

2018 Golden Pen of Freedom Awarded to Maria Ressa of the Philippines

This is how the world can get routine vaccinations back on track

Mobile Technology Saving Lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

These four countries are the happiest in the European Union

‘Power is not given, power is taken’, UN chief tells women activists, urging push-back against status quo

Where do Americans stand on immigration? They’re not as divided as you might think

FROM THE FIELD: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal

UN’s Guterres condemns ongoing airstrikes on Syria’s hospitals, medical workers

Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Parliament backs a modernised EU electoral law

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is indeed our best bet for a secure climate future”, EU Commissioner for Environment Karmenu Vella cries out from Brussels

Making the most of our ‘extra time’ – for ourselves and society

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

Privatisation and public health: a question of Human Rights

Germany: A grand coalition may trouble employers and bankers

Sustainable investment is on the rise – here’s how to connect the dots

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion German measure to recapitalise Lufthansa

NASA has released new photos of the Apollo 11 moon landing

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

Coronavirus could trigger a hunger pandemic – unless urgent action is taken

Where are the world’s nuclear weapons?

The world must pull together to stem the urgent crisis in our ocean

The COP24 Agreement: Yes, it happened at last

Afghanistan: UN ‘unequivocally condemns’ attack in Kabul

From Sweden to India, School climate strikes have gone global

The world has made spectacular progress in every measure of well-being. So why does almost no one know about it?

‘Leaders who sanction hate speech’ encourage citizens to do likewise, UN communications chief tells Holocaust remembrance event

‘Education transforms lives’ says UN chief on first-ever International Day

Lessons from dealing with the collapse of Lehman Brothers

Towards a seamless internal EU market for industrial goods

State aid: Commission approves €133 million Portuguese liquidity support to SATA airline; opens investigation into other public support measures

Do doctors need to know their patients’ sexual orientation and gender identity?

EU Parliament and Council: Close to agreement on the bank resolution mechanism

The unique frequency of felling the gab on women’s rights by medical students

Taking care in times of social isolation goes beyond washing hands or wearing masks

Venezuelans brave torrential border river, face exploitation, abuse – UN urges greater protection

China dazzles the world with her Silk Road plan to connect, Asia, Europe and Africa

Phone lines open between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and people are calling strangers

3 trends that will transform the energy industry

UN chief ‘deeply saddened’ by Ethiopia plane crash which killed 157, including at least 21 UN workers

Why are so few women buying into Bitcoin?

Germany may prove right rejecting Commission’s bank resolution scheme

UN calls for action to tackle ‘ubiquitous but invisible’ global road safety crisis

Future-proofing the European banking market – removing the obstacles to exit

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

UN launches drive to highlight environmental cost of staying fashionable

The EU Commission vies to screen Chinese investment in Europe

These 11 EU states already meet their 2020 renewable energy targets

In Marrakech, UN chief urges world leaders to ‘breathe life’ into historic global migration pact

UN expert ‘shocked’ by Egyptian reprisals against human rights defenders she met

Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?

LGBTQ+: The invisible poor on our healthcare

Commission announces actions to make Europe’s raw materials supply more secure and sustainable

These Asian economies invested in their people – and it paid off

How AI can inspire doctors to be more inventive

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Latin America and Caribbean region deadliest for journalists in 2019

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ford trumpets new in-vehicle system, “fundamentally rethinks” transportation

These countries create most of the world’s CO2 emissions

National parks give a $6 trillion boost to mental health worldwide

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s