You are here: Home / IFMSA / The invisible L word: the struggles to achieve SRHR, as HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment for lesbian population

The invisible L word: the struggles to achieve SRHR, as HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment for lesbian population

March 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Mbaama Millicent Marian, a Ghanaian who lives and schools medicine in Ukraine. She is currently in her 3rd year at Sumy State University.. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The sexual health of homosexual women today suffers from medical and social invisibility. Even the health of heterosexual women, has been subsumed throughout history, especially regarding sexual health, focusing only on reproduction.

When rates of HIV / AIDS infections were rising in the population, the erroneous conclusion that homosexual women would be immune to the virus was not only a step back in medical research, but also meant a setback with regard to the sexual health knowledge of women who have sex with other women. The idea of ​​non-contamination in the absence of penetration, comes from the assumption, sometimes wrong, of the identity statement and the particular sexual practices.

When we speak, specifically, about gynecology, the focus on the “lesbian body”, historically does not exist, mainly because of the fallacy, until recently accepted, that homosexuality would be a nymphomania or psychiatric disorder. As for the scientific production on sexual health of lesbian women, it is still scarce and ends up contributing to the group’s exposure to the contagion of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and HIV / AIDS.

Not only does invisibility and historical fetishization permeate medical knowledge about sexual practices and the risks this population suffers, but it is currently possible to note the lack of technical and quality information, among medical students and doctors, in guiding safe sex practices and the prevention of ISTs contagion among LGBTQI +, especially on the lesbian population. Since the doctor himself is unable to provide satisfactory guidance, the patient ends up looking for alternative sources of knowledge, which are not always properly grounded.

This invisibility places sexually active homosexual women at risk of exposure, allied to the lack of medical knowledge, causes an inability to guide safe practices and answer simple questions, such as the probability of HIV contraction in sex between vulvas , or even how to do prevention in these cases. As well as it increases the struggle to achieve health based on full sexual and reproductive health rights.

References:

ALMEIDA, G. S. de. Da invisibilidade à vulnerabilidade: percursos do “corpo lésbico” na cena brasileira face à possibilidade de infecção por DST e Aids. 2005, 344 p. Tese (Doutorado em Saúde Coletiva) – Instituto de Medicina Social, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, 2005.        

PARKER, Richard G.; AGGLETON, Peter. Estigma, discriminação e Aids. Rio de Janeiro. ABIA, 2001 (Coleção ABIA – Cidadania e Direitos, n. 1).    

VAL, Alexandre Costa et al .“Nunca Me Falaram sobre Isso!”: o Ensino das Sexualidades na Perspectiva de Estudantes de uma Escola Federal de Medicina. Rev. bras. educ. med.,  Brasília ,  v. 43, n. 1, supl. 1, p. 108-118,    2019.

MORETTI-PIRES, Rodrigo Otávio et al . Preconceito contra Diversidade Sexual e de Gênero entre Estudantes de Medicina de 1º ao 8º Semestre de um Curso da Região Sul do Brasil. Rev. bras. educ. med.,  Brasília ,  v. 43, n. 1, supl. 1, p. 557-567,    2019 .

About the author

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Germany loses leading export place

Medical workforce migration in Europe – Is it really a problem?

“As German Chancellor I want to be able to cope with the merger of the real and digital economy”, Angela Merkel from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

Why the most important tool in healthcare is trust

MEPs unanimously condemn recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria

European Commission presents comprehensive approach for the modernisation of the World Trade Organisation

European Banking Union: no one is perfect

Security Council imposes arms embargo on South Sudan

EU is right place to tackle pandemic, but reform is needed, latest survey finds

This US city sends mental health workers instead of police to non-criminal emergency calls

Your computer can help scientists find a cure for COVID-19. Here’s how

Winter 2019 Economic Forecast: growth moderates amid global uncertainties

Africa is helping the drone industry get off the ground. Here’s how

COP25: ‘Signals of hope’ multiplying in face of global climate crisis, insists UN chief Guterres

EU–Canada Summit: strengthening the rules-based international order

From a refugee camp to Davos: one Co-Chair’s story

Ahead of key UN-backed Marrakech migration conference, youth recount harrowing journeys

The hidden downsides of autonomous vehicles – and how to avoid them

Sustainability is now mission critical for businesses. Here’s why

Boeing WTO case: The EU puts in place countermeasures against U.S. exports

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

Hazy ‘breakthrough’ saves PM May, leaves Ireland in limbo: Brexit

Germany loves a strong euro; the new Fiscal Councils can deliver despite the Greek chaos and a wider questioning of austerity

These are the benefits of learning a second language

Coronavirus Global Response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge supports Venezuela

Every bite of burger boosts harmful greenhouse gases: UN Environment Agency

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

America writes-off Iran, blocks Europe’s Tehran talks

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

Berlin Calling: DCX Expo on track to grow, in association with The European Sting

The West definitively cuts Russia off from the developed world

Bulgaria: MEPs call for EU values to be fully and unconditionally respected

Libya ‘in race against time’, but dissolving conflict ‘a realistic prospect’, Security Council hears

A pandemic of solidarity? This is how people are supporting one another as coronavirus spreads

How and why Mercedes fakes the EU fuel consumption tests

UN chief encouraged by release of Cameroon opposition leader

These Asian economies invested in their people – and it paid off

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

Fair transition to digital and green economy: a new social agenda for Europe

Brexit: European Commission recommends the European Council (Article 50) to endorse the agreement reached on the revised Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland and revised Political Declaration

Heat stress spike predicted to cost global economy $2,400 billion a year

Beyond 2020: How the world might recover and rebuild, according to experts

How a teen refugee survived a shipwreck and saved a baby’s life

To build cities fit for the future, we need to think differently

European Democracy Action Plan: making EU democracies stronger

OECD survey reveals many people unhappy with public services and benefits

Schengen is losing ground fast revealing Europe’s clear inability to deal with migration crisis

E-cigarettes are killing us softly with their vapor

5 key themes for reforming the EU, as elections loom

One year on from #MeToo, what’s changed?

Multilateralism: The only path to address the world’s troubles, signals Guterres

The EU now has rules that say household appliances must be easier to fix

Just 24% of news sources are women. Here’s why that’s a problem

Confronting antimicrobial resistance of animal origin

Zuckerberg, a paella, and the mighty EU questionnaires that would stop Whatsapp acquisition by Facebook?

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

If Macron defies Britain about the banks, Paris and London to clash over ‘La Manche’

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

Sanctions: Commission further expands Guidance on COVID-19-related humanitarian aid in sanctioned environments

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s