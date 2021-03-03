You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How improved data could boost humanitarian investment

How improved data could boost humanitarian investment

March 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd and Chair, Clean Air Fund & Helen Alderson Reat Noch, Director, Financial Resources and Logistics, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

  • The number of people in need of humanitarian aid has jumped by 40% to 235 million in 2021, according to UN.
  • The private sector has crucial role to play in plugging the humanitarian aid funding gap of over $20 billion.
  • A recent report published by the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with GIB Asset Management, shows that unlocking this finance requires stakeholder collaboration to improve quality of data and metrics.

The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated the pressing challenges already faced by families and communities in fragile contexts. The Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19, together with existing humanitarian appeals, totalled $39 billion. As of November 2020, donors had given $17 billion to inter-agency plans – around a $22 billion shortfall. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) estimates confirm that donor funding and development finance remains insufficient to meet the overall need (Figure 1).

Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) is defined as capital invested in ways that measurably benefits people and communities in contexts of fragility, conflict and violence, while creating a financial return. Over the past decade, private sector capital deployed in investment activity that considers environmental, social and governance factors and social impact alongside financial returns has increased (Figure 2).

Consistent with that, interest in HRI specifically has also increased. HRI can span the full range of investment strategies from responsible and sustainable through to impact investments (Figure 3), although at present it is concentrated within the impact space, given typically high levels of risk. HRI has not yet become established as an investment theme, and there are relatively few examples of HRI taking place compared with other themes, such as climate finance.

HRI is only suitable for a subset of Sustainable Development Goals targets (SDGs) that are investable and that generate revenue streams. Research has suggested that, in the past, these opportunities have tended to arise in SDG9 (Industry Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy). However, businesses have become increasingly engaged with the SDGs, and investor knowledge and disclosure has developed, resulting in wider opportunities.

What are the challenges with existing information?

One of the barriers previously identified to unlocking more private sector capital is lack of sufficient decision-ready data for potential investors. HRI is still a little known area, not helped by the fact that it does not fall neatly into a specific SDG. HRI also relies heavily on social indicators, for which data is among the most challenging to gather.

While there is a wealth of humanitarian and development data available, there is very little standardized at the project, programme, or business level needed to facilitate investment. Existing data has largely been designed for the interests and priorities of other stakeholders, while investors’ own requirements remain largely unmet.

How is the World Economic Forum helping to improve humanitarian assistance?

With more than 132 million people worldwide requiring humanitarian assistance, humanitarian responses must become more efficient and effective at delivering aid to those who need it most.

Cash assistance has been recognized as a faster and more effective form of humanitarian aid compared to in-kind assistance such as food, clothing or education. Cash transfers give more control to their beneficiaries, allowing them to prioritize their own needs. They also have a proven track record of fostering entrepreneurialism and boosting local economies.

When the UN Secretary-General issued a call for innovative ways to improve cash-based humanitarian assistance, the World Economic Forum responded by bringing together 18 organizations to create guidelines for public-private cooperation on humanitarian cash transfers.

The guidelines are outlined in the Principles on Public-Private Cooperation in Humanitarian Payments and show how the public and private sectors can work together to deliver digital cash payments quickly and securely to crisis-affected populations. Since its publication in 2016, the report has served as a valuable resource for organizations, humanitarian agencies and government leaders seeking to increase the effectiveness of humanitarian aid and advance financial inclusion.

Learn more about this project and find out how you can join the Forum to get involved in initiatives that are helping millions of lives every day.

Case studies shows how addressing data gaps can unlock viable and impactful HRI investment strategies, which – underpinned by more robust revenue streams – can mitigate financial, reputational and compliance risks. For example:

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Philips, the Dutch multinational, found that data on traceability and verification were critical in ensuring a conflict-free supply chain for tin, while empowering unemployed miners.

ICRC has raised around CHF26 million of capital through its Humanitarian Impact Bond to provide physical rehabilitation for people disabled by conflict and disaster in Nigeria, Mali and DRC. Returns on the bond will be linked to the performance of ICRC’s programme against pre-specified metrics. https://www.youtube.com/embed/ur9NBfbGIqQ?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

Improving data to unlock capital for HRI

Through research on existing data, benchmarks and standards, we have identified three priorities.

1. Increase the disclosure of both standardized initiative and business-level HRI-enabling data

The substantial flow of funds into ESG investment strategies over the past decade would not have been possible without the transparency arising from companies making the necessary disclosures. Equally, it is unlikely there would have been such an increase in disclosures if that had not helped attract capital. An equivalent virtuous circle for HRI-enabling data would be transformational.

2. Widen the adoption of existing standards and make them more relevant for investors

Ideally, existing standards and benchmarks would be used as the foundation for increased data provision. For example, the Minimum Economic Recovery Standards and the IFC Performance Standards are particularly applicable. Additionally, the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark provides detailed indicators that can be widely used across a variety of industries. However, adoption and implementation varies significantly, and there remain gaps on issues such as subcontracted supply chains, essential services and security operations.

3. Leverage digital technologies to make the collection of HRI-enabling data more efficient

Historically, most of the data required by investors would have been collected manually. This consumes valuable time and resources, which is problematic given the humanitarian imperatives at stake. However, with increasing digitization, it has become much easier to collect data while being attentive to the critical issues of data privacy and security.

For example:

The US Environmental Protection Agency has made publicly available daily air quality data and large environmental datasets through its remote sensing information gateway. This has allowed investors to assess the emissions activities, performance and efficiency of individual US states and industrial sites.

UNOCHA worked with the International Organization for Migration to pool satellite and drone imagery with other data to determine variations in the terrain of refugee camps in Bangladesh. Equipped with this information, agencies were able to identify camps that were most at risk of flooding before the rainy season began.

In our report Unlocking Humanitarian and Resilience Investing through Better Data, we call on all organizations with an interest in strengthening crisis resilience – including businesses, investors, standard-setters, donors, philanthropists and humanitarian organizations – to collaborate in creating more effective data solutions to unlock the full potential of investment finance as a force for good among some of the world’s most disaster-affected communities.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

EU: Centralised economic governance and bank supervision may lead to new crisis

Understanding our own garden that we call mind

The European Parliament launches a website on European election results

The digital building blocks of better communities

Millions of young people need better job skills. Here’s how businesses can help

Southern Neighbourhood: EU proposes new Agenda for the Mediterranean

Coronavirus: Commission lists key steps for effective vaccination strategies and vaccines deployment

How to talk about climate change: 5 tips from the front lines

‘Wanton destruction’ in Sudan’s Darfur region, ‘blatant violation’ of international law

This man is turning cities into giant sponges to save lives

Is flexible working here to stay? We asked 6 companies how to make it work

The countries with the most satellites in space

European Commission increases support for the EU’s beekeeping sector

UN launches drive to highlight environmental cost of staying fashionable

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

These are the world’s least – and most – corrupt countries

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

COVID-19: How leaders can create a new and better normal

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

Afghanistan: UN mission condemns deadly attack near Kabul airport

Technology: The new face of Medicine

Art, mental health and suicide: different strategies for increasing access to health services

EU is now giving Google new monopolies to the detriment of European citizens and Internet companies

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

Public Health equality in a trench

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Reopening schools too early could spread COVID-19 even faster – especially in the developing world

COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and their challenges

From Trials to Vials: Ensuring an Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

Political power of women suffering ‘serious regression’, General Assembly President warns

Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand lead the way at teaching skills for the future

Commission reaches agreement with collaborative economy platforms to publish key data on tourism accommodation

Why this moment could be decisive for tackling climate change: Report

Investment and Financing under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): EU and Chinese stakeholders share their views at European Business Summit 2018

Here’s what travelling could be like after COVID-19

The world is facing more disasters. This is how data can help us reduce that risk

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

These are the best cities for tech

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

Further reforms will promote a more inclusive and resilient Indonesian economy

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Companies can help build a more inclusive world. Here’s how

First EU collective redress mechanism to protect consumers

We have a space debris problem. Here’s how to solve it

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

Medical deserts in the European Union: the practicalities of universal health coverage

Human traffickers in Libya are posing as UN staff, says Refugee Agency

Antitrust: Commission publishes study on the application of Interchange Fees Regulation

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Europe is now practically divided as in the Cold War

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s