You are here: Home / Business / Digital / A 5-step guide to scale responsible AI

A 5-step guide to scale responsible AI

March 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Lofred Madzou, Project Lead, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, World Economic Forum & Danny Lange, Vice-President, AI and Machine Learning, Unity Technologies

  • Deploying AI at scale will remain problematic until companies engage in a fundamental change to become ‘responsible AI’-driven organizations.
  • Companies should embrace this transformation as trust in AI systems will be the defining factor to determine who is worth doing business with.
  • Here is a guide to help them achieve responsible AI at scale.

Machine Learning is a revolutionary technology that has started to fundamentally disrupt the way that companies operate. Therefore, it is not surprising that businesses are rushing to implement it into their processes, as reported by the McKinsey & Company Global AI Survey. At the same time, a tiny percentage of these companies have managed to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) at scale – a process which seems harder to achieve given regular reports of unethical uses of AI and growing public concern about its potential adverse impacts.

These difficulties are likely to persist until companies engage in a fundamental change to become ‘responsible AI’-driven organizations. In practice, this requires addressing the governance challenges associated with AI, and then designing and executing a sound strategy. To help companies deploy responsible AI at scale, we offer a five-step guide.

AI creates unique governance challenges

We live in a world filled with uncertainty and the ability to build learning systems able to cope with this basic reality to a certain extent, by discovering patterns and relationships in data without being explicitly programmed, represents an immense opportunity.

However, there remain reasons for being concerned, because Machine Learning also creates unique governance challenges. For one thing, these systems are heavy-reliant on data, which incentivises companies to massively collect personal data, causing potential privacy issues in the process.

Second, collecting, cleaning and processing high-quality data is a costly and complex task. Consequently, business datasets often don’t accurately reflect the “real world”. Even when they do, they may simply replicate or exacerbate human bias and lead to discriminatory outcomes. That’s because the feedback loop in AI is likely to amplify any innate propensity embedded in the data.

Lastly, the power of massive computational systems with limitless storage capabilities eliminates the option of anonymity, as detailed personal behavioural information is taken into account to enable individual targeting at a previously unseen high level of granularity.

Risks that organizations consider relevant and are working to mitigate.
Risks that organizations consider relevant and are working to mitigate. Image: McKinsey & Company

More fundamentally, because AI-powered systems evolve with data and use, their behaviours are hard to anticipate; and when they misbehave, they are harder to debug and maintain. As opposed to classic software, one cannot simply correct the instructions given to the system to re-establish consistency with its intended functionality. Put simply, when something goes wrong, it’s harder to determine why it happened and implement corrective measures. In this context, an innocent objective such as maximising revenue could allow a highly capable AI learning system to develop deep and hard-to-detect ways to deceive the user into additional spending, which raises legitimate ethical concerns.

5-steps to deploy responsible AI at scale

As a company, how do you successfully deploy AI at scale while mitigating the risks discussed above? You should engage in a fundamental organisational change to become a responsible AI-driven company. To help navigate that change, we offer the following process as a starting point:

1. Define what responsible AI means for your company: To make sure the entire organization is pushing in the same direction, executives must define what constitutes responsible use of AI for their company through a collaborative process, involving board members, executives and senior managers across departments. This can take the form of a set of principles that guide the design and use of AI services or products. The drafting process of such principles should be structured around a practical reflection on how AI can create value for the organization and what risks (e.g. brand reputation, employee safety, unfair outcomes for customers, increased polarisation in the public discourse) need to be mitigated along the way.

Major industry actors, including Google and Microsoft, have already moved in this direction and released their responsible AI principles. More companies should follow their example. Drafting such principles provides two main benefits. First, it gives a chance to everyone, particularly top management, to get educated about responsible AI. Second, it could form the basis of a responsible AI business strategy, detailing how your organization plans to build a pipeline of responsible AI services and products.

2. Build organizational capabilities: Designing and deploying trustworthy AI systems should be an organization-wide effort. It requires sound planning, cross-functional and coordinated execution, employee training, and significant investment in resources to drive the adoption of responsible AI practices. To pilot these activities, companies should build an internal “Centre of AI Excellence”, which would concentrate its efforts on two core functions: training and driving adoption.

Indeed, to do their job, employees need to be trained to understand how risk manifests in their contextual interactions with AI systems and, more importantly, how to identify, report and mitigate them. That’s where even the most well-intentioned company can fall short if it focuses exclusively on technical teams. Also, the Centre should operate in close collaboration with business “champions” in charge of overseeing the implementation of trustworthy AI solutions and products.

3. Facilitate cross-functional collaboration: Risks are highly contextual, meaning diverse business functions have different risk perceptions. While designing your strategy, make sure to have complementary perspectives from various departments to develop a sound risk prioritisation scheme.

This will reduce top management “blind spots” and ensure stronger support from your workforce during the execution. Also, because learning systems tend to drive unanticipated behaviours, there will be risks that need to be addressed while the system is in operation. Here, close cross-functional collaboration, coordinated by risk and compliance officers, will be key for designing and implementing effective remedies.

4. Adopt more holistic performance metrics: Currently in the industry, AI systems are usually assessed based on their average performance on benchmark datasets. Yet AI practitioners and researchers acknowledge it is a rather narrow approach to performance assessment and are actively investigating alternative methods.

We suggest a more holistic approach: companies should, on a regular basis, monitor and assess the behaviour of their systems against their responsible AI principles. From that perspective, a system is deemed performant if its behaviour is consistent with the organizational definition of what is considered a responsible AI-powered service or product. Artificial Intelligence

What is the World Economic Forum doing about AI?

In 2019, the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution convened an informal multi-stakeholder group of leaders, known as the Global AI Council (GAIC) a keen interest in creating positive futures with advanced AI systems.

One of the goals of the Council is to provide strategic guidance to the global community on the priorities for AI governance and cooperation as well as the policy implications linked to advances in AI.

The project is taking place over several months and brings together a diverse group of individuals that includes science-fiction authors, economists, policymakers, and AI experts.

The council aims to open up the possibilities for its Positive AI Economic Futures using the creativity and expertise of these participants as well as opening up the process to a much wider range of contributors.

It is also in the process of initiating a second thread of the project, running in parallel with the workshops: a movie competition in partnership with the XPRIZE Foundation. Participants will create short movies showcasing their ideas for a future economy in a concrete form that speaks to individual aspirations and fears.

5. Define clear lines of accountability:Having the right training and resources is not enough to implement a lasting change if you fail to build the right lines of accountability. In other words, to do the right thing, employees must have the right incentives and be recognized for doing the right thing. Unsurprisingly, that’s one of the biggest challenges that Responsible AI practitioners are reporting. Here, we suggest two remedies.

First, you should introduce a vetting process, either as part of your AI products pre-launch review, or independent of it to make sure that ethical considerations have been addressed. This vetting process should be articulated with an organizational framework that maps the roles and responsibilities of each team involved and an escalation procedure to follow when/if there is persistent disagreement, for instance between product and privacy managers. Second, employees who have reported problematic use cases and took the time to introduce corrective measures should be rewarded as part of their annual performance assessment.

The way forward

There is an increasing awareness among business leaders that a responsible approach to AI is needed to ensure the beneficial and trustworthy use of this transformative technology. However, they are unsure about how to do this at scale while creating value for their companies. We want to reassure them that this is possible, but it requires profound organizational change.

As with any important change in life, the first steps are usually the hardest and we hope that our guide will help business leaders navigate that transition phase. We would also like to encourage them to persevere because, in the long run, responsible AI-driven companies are likely to be the most competitive. Indeed, the need for trust in AI systems is not a trend; it is the defining factor that will determine who is worth doing business with.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

European Union to host Brussels V Conference on Syria

We can’t wait to act on emissions. Here’s how to get to net zero

New Zealand will have a new ‘well-being budget,’ says Jacinda Ardern

Landmark terror finance resolution adopted by Security Council

A biodiversity scientist explains the problem with our neat lawns

European Commission and World Bank Group renew agreement to strengthen development cooperation

There is no patient safety without healthcare workers’ safety

Climate action must stay top of the global agenda as we emerge from COVID-19

Wars have rules: 5 things the UN humanitarian chief wants countries to tackle so human suffering in conflict can be minimized

7 top things to know about coronavirus today

5 ways CEOs can renew their businesses for the digital age

Peer-to-peer learning: a way to develop medical students’ trainings

SRHR Response to HIV Global epidemic, what’s next?

EU adopts new €100 million assistance package to benefit refugees and local communities in Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq

A new leadership agenda for private equity

Brexiteer May gets lip-service from Trump and Turkish promises from Erdogan

Alarming level of reprisals against activists, human rights defenders, and victims – new UN report

EU Trust Fund Bêkou for the Central African Republic extended until 2020

How our food system is eating away at nature, and our future

Why Nordic nations are the best places to have children

Will the EU ever tackle the migration crisis despite the lack of political will?

COVID19 Pandemic: The Mental Health of Colored Chicks

The European Brain Drain: a truth or a myth?

Commission welcomes political agreement on the ESF+

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

Is Eurozone heading for disinflation?

Cybersecurity: agreement reached on better protection for citizens and companies

Better training ‘a necessary and strategic investment’ in peacekeeping that saves lives: Guterres

Guinea President Alpha Condé: “We must tackle the root causes of migration”

IMF: How can Eurozone avoid stagnation

European Youth calls on European Council for urgent action on “humanitarian crisis” and questions the EU/Turkey deal respect of human rights

Military operation in northeast Syria could see unintentional release of ISIL affiliates: UN chief

How private investment can boost education access and quality in the digital economy

Germany takes cover from Trump in Eurozone and decides to pay for it

Venezuela: ‘Shocked’ by alleged torture, death of navy captain, UN human rights chief urges ‘in-depth’ investigation

Two EU Commissioners fire at will against the US

Coronavirus Global Response: European Union organises a humanitarian air bridge to Côte d’Ivoire

What’s behind South Korea’s elderly crime wave?

European Youth Forum welcomes establishment of new Youth Intergroup in the European Parliament

How to stay in shape and step up support for refugees

How supporting climate action on a local level can transform the world

5 myths about face masks under the microscope

UN chief ‘following very closely’ reports of chemical weapons use in Syria’s Aleppo

A new crop of EU ‘Boards’ override the democratic accountability and undermine the EU project

Libya: EU efforts should focus on protecting migrants, MEPs say

Parliament to ask for the suspension of EU-US deal on bank data

Brexit preparedness: EU completes preparations for possible “no-deal” scenario on 12 April

EU agrees on Ukraine – Georgia visa-free travel amid veto risks and populist fears

UN Mission, community leaders, condemn South Sudan violence which left two dead at camp

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Questions & Answers on vaccine negotiations

Reforms in the Western Balkans and Turkey: annual assessments and recommendations

Slight easing of G20 GDP growth in first quarter of 2018

Eurozone’s north-south growth gap to become structural

‘Alarming levels’ of methamphetamine trafficking in Asia’s Mekong, UN warns

This is Germany’s $45 billion, 18-year plan to move away from coal

Digital technology helped create the skills gap. Here’s how it can help close it

How the ‘California effect’ could shape a global approach to ethical AI

France is bringing back national service

Is the English language too powerful?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, eGovernment, Technology, Telecommunications, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s