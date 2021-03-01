You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

March 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit; Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Mbaama Millicent Marian, a Ghanaian who lives and schools medicine in Ukraine. She is currently in her 3rd year at Sumy State University.. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

A year on from the first known case of COVID-19, the world has been hungry for good news. Recently, vaccine makers have provided welcome nourishment which turns out culminating into an astronomical increase in theft, corruption, weaponizing vaccines all in the name of distribution.

Vaccine distribution poses a daunting challenge and is accompanied by questions such as who are the right people, what is the right vaccine, what is the right time? Planning for vaccine distribution and the identification of vulnerable populations need to be transparent to ensure that access is equitable and that citizens understand who will receive vaccines and who won’t. Transparency is key to ensure that access or lack of access is not used to the detriment of marginalized populations or to foster political patronage — something that we’ve seen happening already in Bangladesh.

Whilst most vaccines have little street value, initial limited supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine compounded by a likely high demand from anxious populations will make it a target for theft and diversion. Add to this the real risk that vaccines will become a new weapon with which powerful states attempt to wield geopolitical influence. Over 30 countries have already expressed interest in receiving the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine was approved by Russia in August, prior to phase 3 trials in a move criticized by some as hasty and motivated by nationalism rather than science.

The ACT Accelerator and the COVAX Facility, however, have been laying the groundwork for the equitable distribution and deployment of vaccines. COVAX is designed to ensure there is equitable access to vaccines globally; High Income Countries and Low and Middle Income Countries alike.

“40 years ago, a new virus emerged and sparked a pandemic. Life-saving medicines were developed but more than a decade passed before the world’s poor got access to them. 12 years ago, a new virus emerged and sparked a pandemic. Life saving vaccines were developed but by the time the world’s poor got access, the pandemic was over. One year ago, a new virus emerged and sparked a pandemic. Life-saving vaccines have been developed. What happens next is up to us”. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said in his opening remarks at the 148th session of the Executive Board on Monday, 18th January, 2020.

He added “We have an opportunity to beat history; to write a different story; to avoid the mistakes of the HIV and H1N1 pandemics”.

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(20)30418-1/fulltext

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-03334-w

https://www.who.int/director-general/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-148th-session-of-the-executive-board

About the author

Mbaama Millicent Marian is a Ghanaian who lives and schools in Ukraine. She is currently in her 3rd year at Sumy State University.

Marian is differentiated by an uncommon complement of topical issues around the globe combined with proficient writing and debating acumen which allows her to identify and understand complex issues, taking action and drive results which is a primary part of her signature offering.

Presently, Marian serves as the Union Historian for the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Ukraine.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Massive and protracted’ humanitarian crisis in DR Congo can be ‘beaten back’ if donors step up

Britain’s poet laureate has created a prize to highlight poetry about the climate crisis

How Eurozone consumers spend their income when they have one…

Brexit: when the hubris of one man can set the UK, the EU and the entire world on fire

Why a multi-stakeholder approach is essential to our risk resiliency

Junker for Commission President: What were the stakes in this affair

This Dutch company makes environmentally-friendly paint

New seat projections for the next European Parliament EU28

How telehealth can get healthcare to more people

Korea should adapt its migration programmes to ensure continued success in the face of expected challenges

Gender Equality as a platform to improve Medicine

Can the next financial crisis be avoided?

World food security increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact, new UN report warns

A digital tax sounds like a great idea. Here’s why it might not be universally popular

Easier Schengen Visas for non-EU holiday makers: A crucial issue for south Eurozone countries

Sweden has a plan to end all traffic accident deaths

Here’s why leaders need to care about mental health

To retire at 65, American millennials need to save almost half their paycheck

A free press is ‘cornerstone’ for accountability and ‘speaking truth to power’: Guterres

UN launches new framework to strengthen fight against terrorism

There isn’t a single country on track to make the UN’s targets for gender equality

SRHR and HIV: is maternity a right?

Italy’s rescue operation Mare Nostrum shuts down with no real replacement. EU’s Triton instead might put lives at risk

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants first-ever market authorisation

Can we automate our way out of the savings crisis?

Parliament approves €104.2m in EU aid to Greece, Spain, France and Portugal

CDNIFY @ TheNextWeb 2014

Greece did it again

Putting a price on carbon will help New York state achieve a clean energy future

Why practicing medicine privately at home is still a (difficult) option?

Secretary-General upholds value of UN Charter for a world in turmoil

Banking package: Parliament and Council reach an agreement

A week to decide if the EU is to have a Banking Union

‘Wind blowing in the direction of peace’ in Africa: UN Secretary-General

Why is Grexit again in the news? Who is to pay for Eurozone’s banking problems?

Why Sub-Saharan Africa needs a unique response to COVID-19

How do we really feel about women leaders?

Understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

‘We won’t get to zero cases of Ebola without a big scale-up in funding,’ UN relief chief warns

Is South Korea set to lose from its FTA with the EU?

Medical students of today, technological doctors of tomorrow

Is the ECB enforcing the will of the big Eurozone member states on the small? Can the euro area live with that?

Women in medicine: carrying on historic struggles and broadening horizons

Afghanistan can rely on international support along harrowing road to peace, and beyond

Climate change adaptation: MEPs want the EU to be better prepared

European Parliament backs CO2 emissions cuts for trucks

IMF: Sorry Greece, Ireland, Portugal we were wrong!

Meet the Junior Enterprise network at JEWC 2014!

Algorithms could give the world its first ‘born digital’ free trade agreement in Africa

Ethiopia planted 350 million trees in a day. And its fight against deforestation does not stop there

Scourge of slavery still claims 40 million victims worldwide, ‘must serve as a wakeup call’

EU industry: Commission takes action to improve synergies between civil, defence and space industries

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my local area?

Our food system is no longer fit for the 21st century. Here are three ways to fix it

German opposition win in Lower Saxony felt all over Europe

Banking Union: ECOFIN and Parliament ready to compromise

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

Longer hours, more emails and shorter meetings – working from home in the time of COVID

Celebrate love, strengthen partnerships to end AIDS epidemic by 2030 says UN agency

The Brits are not an exception and that’s why they voted to leave

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s