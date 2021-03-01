You are here: Home / Economy / The next decade is critical for the climate. Here’s how the circular economy can help

The next decade is critical for the climate. Here’s how the circular economy can help

March 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Naoko Ishii, Professor, Institute for Future Initiatives, University of Tokyo

  • Net zero cannot be achieved by decarbonizing the energy sector alone.
  • Circularity is needed to tackle climate goals within the next decade.

Many of our environmental calamities – climate change, extreme weather, loss of biodiversity, extracted ocean and eroded soil – stem from the collision of two systems: Earth’s natural system and humankind’s economic system. Such a clash has led geologists to inform us that we have left the Holocene – which supported our civilization – and entered the Anthropocene, the era of humans dominating the earth.

As a result, we are at a critical juncture of humanity. Many scientists have alerted us that our current economic model has been pushing the carrying capacity of Earth’s systems to their limits, and that unless we change course, we will be thrown into unprecedented uncertainty. Tackling the climate requires total systems transformation, from the energy sector to food, cities and production, and consumption. We must act now: experts warn that we have only ten years left to change course. sustainability

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the circular economy?

The World Economic Forum has created a series of initiatives to promote circularity.

1. Scale360° Playbook was designed to build lasting ecosystems for the circular economy and help solutions scale.

Its unique hub-based approach – launched this September – is designed to prioritize circular innovation while fostering communities that allow innovators from around the world to share ideas and solutions. Emerging innovators from around the world can connect and work together ideas and solutions through the UpLink, the Forum’s open innovation platform.

Discover how the Scale360° Playbook can drive circular innovation in your community.

Connect to Learn More →

2. A new Circular Cars Initiative (CCI) embodies an ambition for a more circular automotive industry. It represents a coalition of more than 60 automakers, suppliers, research institutions, NGOs and international organizations committed to realizing this near-term ambition.

CCI has recently released a new series of circularity “roadmaps”, developed in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), McKinsey & Co. and Accenture Strategy. These reports explain the specifics of this new circular transition.

Connect to Learn More

3. The World Economic Forum’s Accelerating Digital Traceability for Sustainable Production initiative brings together manufacturers, suppliers, consumers and regulators to jointly establish solutions and provide a supporting ecosystem to increase supply chain visibility and accelerate sustainability and circularity across manufacturing and production sectors.

Connect to Learn More →

Achieving net zero

In the midst of the fight against COVID-19, humankind has begun to pay closer attention to the Earth and its systems. As a result, the tide has changed, at least on surface. Japan has committed to go net zero by mid-century, together with China and South Korea. The US has made this commitment as well. These moves could have a dramatic impact on the climate: more than 60% of GHG emissions are covered by those countries who joined the net zero club, according to climate site Carbon Brief.

Despite these commitments, there are, as yet, few concrete pathways to get to net zero. Many leaders and experts realize it is not practical to achieve net zero only by decarbonizing the energy sector. Total transformation of key economic systems is needed, and the pursuit of circularity across the economic system provides a significant lever to achieve net zero. It is estimated that 45% of GHGs needed for net zero can be reduced through pursuit of circularity according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a non-profit focused on the circular economy.

Collaboration’s role

Various types of coalitions – both vertical, horizontal and networking platforms, among leaders in business and government, and consumers and investors – can address typical systems stalemates and speed our efforts towards circularity.

Reshaping consumption. First, empowering the demand side of the value chain to push circularity is helpful in changing long-held ideas and practices. Traditionally the “circular economy” has been equated with the 3Rs “reduce, reuse, recycle” in Japan. The good news is that, of late, people in Japan have become more interested in the broader aspects of circularity, as seen in frequent coverage by newspaper and TV programs on cutting food loss and increasing circularity in the fashion.

When consumers are more educated on the full environmental footprint of their food or clothing choices (often thanks to better traceability and data standardization) they may change what they eat or wear, triggering changes across the complex value chain of those sectors.

Informed consumers can also be leaders in promoting circularity by creating a movement to appreciate goods and services that have a smaller environmental footprint and fewer GHG emissions (even when the final product is more expensive). In Japan, the general public, and particularly the youth, have become more conscious of the need to choose healthy food and ‘cool’ fashion that comes with a smaller environmental footprint.

Redesigning products. Secondly, multi-stakeholder coalitions demonstrate their value in bringing competitors together to redesign products making recycling easier. For instance, two large consumer goods companies, Kao and Lion, are now collaborating on recycling plastic containers. Containers for detergent in Japan have mostly shifted from new plastic bottles to refills provided in plastic film packages. While this has greatly reduced the amount of plastic, the film is made of composite plastic which is not easy to recycle, requiring new solutions.

This initiative is an unusual instance of two competing companies coming together to design package better for recycling. Private collaborations also require the involvement of local authorities as well as consumer education so that they can create an effective collection system.

Transforming heavy industry. Thirdly, multi-stakeholder coalitions are needed to pursue circularity among heavy industry. Almost 20% of global GHG emissions are linked to hard-to-abate sectors such as iron and cement. However, 40% of GHG emissions from steel, aluminum, cement and plastics can be reduced through circular measures. That reduction is only possible through a coalition among industries along the value chain, or along the sector, as well as the support of government leaders in terms of policy, regulation support and R&D. It is critical that circular efforts cascade to transform the way materials are used. Only the total transformation of industry can help us achieve a more sustainable society by 2050.

Ellen MacArthur Foundation
Image: Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Looking ahead

Of course, these changes won’t happen overnight. Governments need to develop credible long-term pathway scenarios and provide policy frameworks to reach these goals. Once business, consumers and investors commit to those goals, behaviors can align, risks can be taken, and coalitions can be formed.

COVID-19 has provided an unexpected push for circularity as people realize it is possible to embrace a lifestyle for which they have never dreamed possible, one that includes remote work, more decentralized living options and appreciation for a shortened value chain. Changes brought by the pandemic helped spark a genuine interest in pursuing more localized production and consumption systems.

At this crossroad of human history, I firmly believe pursuit of circularly provides powerful solution to the challenge at hand. Transformation of entire systems will be required, involving every quarter of the world, from industry leaders, policy makers, consumers and investors. If we join hands, we can make this journey together.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A multipolar world brings back the national champions

Latest Eurobarometer survey (July-August): Economic situation is EU citizens’ top concern in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Commission announces actions to make Europe’s raw materials supply more secure and sustainable

ECB to support only banks not Peoples

Transition between education and employment: how the internship culture is threatening the foundations of our education

The European Sting @ the European Business Summit 2014 – Where European Business and Politics shape the future

€2 billion to fast forward the creation of the European Innovation Council

Financiers can turn the world into a dirty and dangerous place

UN chief hopeful for Libya, after Quartet meeting in Tunis

Final vote on European Solidarity Corps

Global South cooperation ‘vital’ to climate change fight, development, Guterres tells historic Buenos Aires summit

Two peacekeepers killed in an attack against UN convoy in Mali

‘Endemic’ sexual violence surging in South Sudan: UN human rights office

This Indian school accepts plastic waste instead of fees

Insurer CEOs Reveal Marketing Strategies that Communicate the True Value of Insurance Products & Services to the Customer

After globalization what? Europe’s long, straining shake-up post Davos wreckage

Large parts of the world are growing more fragile. Here are 5 steps to reverse course

More answers from Facebook ahead of Parliament hearing today

Digital business is Europe’s best hope to get back to growth

Children in crisis-torn eastern Ukraine ‘too terrified to learn’ amid spike in attacks on schools

I went blind at age 5, but managed to stay in education. We must ensure 93 million children with disabilities get the same chance

Brexit: reciprocal visa-free access for EU and UK nationals

In 1975 NASA envisioned future life in space would look like this

Climate Change : An Already Health Emergency

China Unlimited Special Report: The trip to China

Commission publishes EU Code of Conduct on countering illegal hate speech online continues to deliver results

UN rights chief calls for release of hundreds abducted and abused in South Sudan

Peace in the Gulf ‘at a critical juncture’ says DiCarlo, urging continuation of Iran nuclear deal

European Vocational Skills Week: ‘VET for Green and Digital Transitions’

Commission to decide on bank resolution issues

Conditions deteriorating alarmingly in Yemen, warns senior UN official

Federalist EU ‘naively’ believes Washington shares her TTIP high fever

Lessons in disaster relief from the world’s most cyclone-battered state

Violence against women a ‘mark of shame’ on our societies, says UN chief on World Day

Global economy faces gravest threat since the crisis as coronavirus spreads

COVID-19 has ushered in the age of the ‘intangible company’. Here are 4 ways it will change business

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

Youth not prioritised in new Commission

Two refugees explain what COVID-19 means in their precarious world

Team Europe contributes €500 million to COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low and middle income countries

EU-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement sees the light as Moscow’s reaction once more looms

FROM THE FIELD: Photos highlight agony of West African civil wars

90% of plastic polluting our oceans comes from just 10 rivers

Estonia is making public transport free

These are the world’s best universities by subject

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

Can we create an empathic alternative to the capitalist system?

Gender Equality Index 2019: Still far from the finish line

5 things you may not know about Dubai

In this Tokyo cafe, the waiters are robots operated remotely by people with disabilities

What does leadership mean in an age of perpetual change?

Economy and living standards of Gaza ‘eviscerated’ by crippling blockade – UN trade and development report

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

Thousands of health professionals call on world leaders to prioritize a greener future, post-pandemic

Tobacco-free public space – how is the European law executed in my country?

Turning waste into wealth: World Habitat Day focus on cleaning up cities

EU Budgets: Europe hoping for Xmas gifts

These are the world’s most competitive economies

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum to open its door on 14th January, in association with The European Sting

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Economy, Policy, World, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s