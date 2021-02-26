You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission initiates an investigation to decide whether to prolong the steel safeguard measure

Commission initiates an investigation to decide whether to prolong the steel safeguard measure

February 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission has initiated an investigation to assess whether the safeguard measure currently in place on imports of certain steel products should be prolonged beyond 30 June 2021. The initiation of this investigation follows a duly substantiated request received from twelve EU Member States. The Commission will in its investigation determine, in accordance with the requirements of EU and WTO rules, whether the safeguard measure continues to be necessary to prevent or remedy serious injury to the EU steel industry and whether the industry is adjusting. The investigation will also include a Union interest assessment. The investigation will be concluded by the expiry date of the existing safeguard measure on 30 June 2021.

Next steps

All interested parties have 15 days to make their views known, and subsequently will be able to cross-comment on other parties’ submissions. The Commission has also issued questionnaires to EU producers to assess their economic situation. The Commission will thoroughly assess all information received in the course of the investigation. It will subsequently make a proposal to Member States for a vote. The proceeding will also include consultations with third country governments. A decision will have to be taken before the end of June 2021.

Background

The Commission introduced a provisional safeguard measure on imports of certain steel products in July 2018. The measure aimed to prevent economic damage for EU steel producers, given the risk of further import increases linked, inter alia, to the introduction of trade restrictions by the US on steel products. The Commission confirmed the measure, which is fully in line with WTO commitments, in early 2019 for a period until end of June 2021. It takes the form of Tariff-Rate-Quotas (‘TRQs’) reflecting traditional trade flows, above which a 25% duty is levied on imports. The Commission has reviewed the functioning of the measure twice (in October 2019 and July 2020). Recently, it has adapted the TRQ volumes to reflect the exit of the UK from the EU customs union as of 1 January 2021.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

5 things we get wrong about young people, according to a US study

How upskilling could help cities rebuild after Coronavirus

EU Parliament: The surplus countries must support growth

Mine ban agreement ‘has saved countless lives’, but ‘accelerated efforts’ needed to end scourge for good: Guterres

OECD sees global growth moderating as uncertainties intensify

Brussels to tear down the trade wall with Mexico as opposed to Trump’s “walls”

UN chief hails victory of ‘political will’ in historic Republic of North Macedonia accord

Eliminating gender based bias in medicine: the role of medical students

United States: UN human rights office welcomes California moratorium on death penalty

Africa-Europe Alliance: two new financial guarantees under the EU External Investment Plan

This is how Europe is helping companies and workers as the coronavirus crisis deepens

The metamorphosis of the categorical imperative in medical students

EU-Belarus: MEPs back agreements on readmission and visa facilitation

The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms

HPV vaccine: the silver bullet that saves women

New Eurobarometer Survey: Protecting the environment and climate is important for over 90% of European citizens

France is bringing back national service

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Global trade is broken. Here are five ways to rebuild it

Cash for babies: How Europe is tackling its falling birthrate

COVID-19: How leaders can create a new and better normal

China revisited by the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

Harmonised Unemployment Rates (HURs), OECD – Updated: February 2020

Do academia and banks favour a new Middle Ages period?

Coronavirus: EU grants €314 million to innovative companies to combat the virus and support recovery

Education remains an impossible dream for many refugees and migrants

Medical students and their ability to edify women’s rights

Libya’s migrants and refugees with tuberculosis ‘left to die’ in detention centres

EU tax haven blacklist not catching worst offenders

Find unity ‘to halt Libya’s senseless unraveling’, UN envoy urges Security Council

Bayer-Monsanto merger: the story of the rise of the “endless company”

Robots will soon be a necessity but they won’t take all our jobs

Health inequalities: private healthcare providers versus state healthcare providers

Employment: Commission proposes €1.6 million from Globalisation Adjustment Fund to help 400 workers made redundant in Carrefour Belgique

3 reasons why data is not the new oil – and why this matters to India

This simple digital solution could streamline global travel and boost trade during COVID – here’s how

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: UN Secretary-General Announces “Climate Action 2016” Partnership

Ethiopia: Authorities must protect civilians and ensure access of humanitarian workers

THE ROAD TO GANESHA

Those who produce food are among world’s hungriest – UN rights expert

‘No safe level of air pollution’: Major study links cardiac arrests with fine particulate matter exposure

Czech Babis, Austrian Kurz and others threaten Europe with nationalist populism

Why the internet is yesterday’s news in China’s digital leap forward

Auditors say EU spending delivers limited value for money but the timing of their report poses questions

COVID-19: EU working on all fronts, €232 million for global efforts to tackle outbreak

Confirmed ‘Blue Line’ tunnels ‘do not appear’ to surface in Israel – UN peacekeeping chief

EU to spend €6 billion on youth employment and training futile schemes

Italy’s dilemma after Merkel-Hollande agreed loose banking union

Draghi hands over to banks €77.7 billion more

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum to open its door on 14th January, in association with The European Sting

Coronavirus emergency: here’s what we know so far

UN and Red Cross chiefs appeal for end to use of explosive weapons in cities

Khashoggi case highlights ‘very worrying practice’ of overseas abductions, says UN expert

Tigray conflict: EU increases humanitarian support by €23.7 million in Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya

Human rights in Brussels and in Beijing: a more balanced approach needed

Parliament votes reform for better European Co2 market but critics want it sooner than later

Donors must do more to align development finance with climate goals

Here’s a reason to feel cheerful – the world is full of Good Samaritans

Statement by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on the outcome of COP 25

European markets itchy with short-term disturbances

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s