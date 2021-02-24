You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / This is what a human-centred approach to AI technology could look like

This is what a human-centred approach to AI technology could look like

February 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Karthik Krishnan, Global CEO, Britannica Group

  • Augmented Intelligence is an approach to integrating people and technology harmoniously.
  • We need to control future forms of advanced technologies better than we have smartphones.
  • This way we can amplify our own cognitive capabilities while enjoying many other benefits such as increased convenience.

There’s a pervasive concern today that people are becoming obsolete. The cause and the culprit? Technology.

What is technology really doing to our minds, lives and livelihoods? For instance, many fret about a jobless future, screen addiction and humans being replaced by robots and algorithms.

So, are humans expendable? Is technology exposing human limitations while diminishing valuable faculties like cognitive reasoning and creativity?

Our personal technologies do seem to be making us dumber. The smartphone – still barely a decade old – allows us to confidently go to a place that was once deemed science fiction. We can connect with a loved one in a far corner of the earth over FaceTime, order a pizza from the comfort of our home, and summon a taxi – all at the same time if we wish.

In sum, we might all feel like James Bond. But these superpowers have come at a cost because of how we have approached them so far.

Technology today can perform better repetitive tasks and rapid calculations than humans in areas as diverse as processing loan applications, trading stocks, making salads and driving trains.—Karthik Krishnan

Smart phones, weak minds

Phones shape our thoughts even when we’re not using them. As the brain grows dependent on technology, the intellect becomes weaker.

  • One study found that when phones beep in the middle of a challenging task, people’s focus wavers and their work gets sloppier – whether they check the phone or not.
  • Another study showed that when people hear their phone ring but are unable to answer, their blood pressure rises, pulse quickens, and problem-solving skills decline.
  • A third study found that the mere presence of a smartphone “reduces available cognitive capacity.”

The very same smartphones that were supposed to given us an unprecedented degree of power have taken over our brains, robbing us of our cognitive edge.

Let’s do AI differently to how we did phones

The growth in computing power, reduced data-storage costs and increased ability to measure activities with data is driving exponential growth in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI is making decisions that are affecting our lives whether we like it or not. AI applications shape our environment by deciding what we see and do. From social media feeds to the news and movies we tune into, we are being taken down an algorithmic path.

A whole host of jobs, particularly those that involve repetition or rapid calculation, will become automated. Technology can perform better repetitive tasks and rapid calculations than humans in areas as diverse as processing loan applications, trading stocks, making salads and driving trains.

At the same time, technology has created jobs that didn’t even exist a year ago: the influencer marketer, the TikTok content creator, the drone operator and the Instacart delivery associate among them.

Investment capital is today learning how to replace human capital with technology. The current tax system also creates an incentive to accelerate this trend. A $100 investment in an employee comes with $30 in associated tax, while a similar investment in technology results in $3 in tax.

Enabling and empowering humans: it is possible to do both

One promising development has been the emergence of “augmented intelligence”; not yet a household term like AI, it is however gaining acceptance as one approach to integrating people and technology harmoniously.

Augmented Intelligence is not so much a new technology as a way of taming and harnessing AI, and freeing up bandwidth for human creativity and innovation. Augmented Intelligence (humans plus technology) will help design and redesign jobs to improve employee happiness, efficiency and safety.

One of Britannica’s visions is to transform learning inside and outside classrooms by inspiring curiosity and instilling the joy of learning. Teachers – who are key enablers in realising this vision – spend a significant amount of time preparing for class, asserting control and marking assignments. While these activities are necessary, they don’t do enough to unleash student potential.

Let’s assume it takes five minutes for a teacher to mark one assignment, and there are 20 kids in his class; that’s one hour 40 minutes of work. But what if technology could not only do the marking but also provide rich insights?

Take this particular case: you and I take the same quiz of 10 questions – you get all 10 answers right, and I do too. Just based on that data, the two of us are comparable. What if you answered those 10 questions in five minutes, and I took 20 minutes? That data suggests you understand the concepts better than I do.

Or what if I got nine questions right in eight minutes, but then spent 12 minutes on just one of them? It’s worthwhile for the teacher to know that I struggled so much with one of the questions.

With rich insights such as these – which could have only been garnered via technology – teachers will be able to adopt an outcome-oriented, personalised approach to teaching. Students will benefit from more individualised attention regarding their learning and wellness; the most exciting and fulfilling parts of a teacher’s job.

Augmented Intelligence is currently being applied to medicine, pharmacology and sales, among other fields. In a number of areas, it is expected to create more jobs than it will eliminate.

If we control it well, technology can make our lives easier by building convenience and amplifying our cognitive capabilities. Medical procedures will become less invasive; utilities in our homes will genuflect to our voice commands or read into our unstated preferences; and our cars will navigate all by themselves.

AI holds the key to a better future for humankind because it aims to develop systems that make humans better, not obsolete.

That said, it will take concerted efforts on many levels to achieve this goal. These include changes in individual attitudes, business planning, sensible public policies and candid public discourse. Let’s foster a human-centric technology mindset and rally organisations to keep people in the driver’s seat and not lose our human edge.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

From memes to mourning, how Europe is dealing with its darkest hour since World War II

We can save our ocean in three steps – if we act now

In polarized America, a new divide looms

Service and Sacrifice: Guinean peacekeepers make their mark in Mali

EU: Divided they stand on immigration and Trump hurricanes

Who are the winners and losers in Africa’s Continental Free Trade area?

Drinking coffee could help you live longer, research finds

EU leaders slammed on anti-tax evasion inaction and expensive energy

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

EU Youth Goals – we are shapers not listeners

State aid: Commission approves €1.5 billion Dutch scheme to compensate public transport companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 highlights how caregiving fuels gender inequality

Is a full course lunch, a new Commissioner and 2 million anti-TTIP citizens what you would call a “Fresh Start”?

Is poor generational intelligence holding you back at work?

Yemen: UN Envoy ‘guilty’ of optimistic hope that war is ‘nearing the end’

Finally an answer to the hottest question of European youth today: How to make sure Juncker’s Investment Plan works for youth

The refugee crisis brings to light EU’s most horrible flaws and nightmares

The result of European Elections 2019 seals the end of the business as usual era in Brussels

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

The United States divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials

Cholera surges, children in urgent need one month after Cyclone Idai slammed southern Africa – UNICEF

The Eurogroup protects Germany and blames others

Brexit casts a shadow over the LSE – Deutsche Börse merger: a tracer of how or if brexit is to be implemented

Here’s what happened when a charity gave $1,000 each to poor households in Kenya

Sustainability is now mission critical for businesses. Here’s why

ESCALAR: up to €1.2 billion to help high potential companies grow and expand in Europe

China answers clearly to the European Commission’s investment negotiations with Taiwan

Reforms in a few countries drive a decline in average OECD labour taxes

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

EU’s core members are eyeing larger parts of arms trade and of world map

5 charts that show renewable energy’s latest milestone

3 technologies that could define the next decade of cybersecurity

The Brussels bureaucracy blocks the Youth Guarantee scheme

UN food agency appeals for access to key storage facility amid fight for Hudaydah

Trade defence report: restoring the level playing field for European producers

Excise duties: Commission welcomes agreement on rules governing alcohol

EU long-term budget: EP still fighting for a good agreement

Here’s why leaders need to care about mental health

EP Group leaders on Brexit: “the agreement is not open to renegotiation”

UN highlights importance of skills development on World Youth Skills Day

These cities have the best quality of life

A Year in China

Rule of law: First Annual Report on the Rule of Law situation across the European Union

Inequality threatening human development, new global UN report warns

What will Germany look like after the next election?

The Five Chinese Girls

You’ve heard of 5G, but what about the quantum internet?

Accelerating a more sustainable industrial revolution with digital manufacturing

May a parody constitute a copyright infringement? European Court of Justice to give the answer

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

Future of Insurance Claims in Focus at Fourth Annual Connected Claims Europe Summit

Health professionals: the frontline in the fight against the Covid-19

How public private partnerships must evolve to create social impact

Robots, Artificial intelligence and Dentistry

SMEs turning to alternative financing instruments as growth slows in bank lending

What has a year of experiments taught us about basic income?

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Race is on’ to halt biodiversity loss in Indonesia

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support the self-employed affected by coronavirus outbreak

These are the benefits of learning a second language

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s