You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / We can end routine gas flaring by 2030. Here’s how

We can end routine gas flaring by 2030. Here’s how

February 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Zubin Bamji, Program Manager, Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership, World Bank

  • Burning the gases associated with oil drilling has significant environmental consequences.
  • It’s also a waste of a valuable source of energy.
  • The future of routine gas flaring hangs in the balance – but we can end it by 2030.

We are now less than a decade away from the goal of Zero Routine Flaring by 2030, an ambition that sits at the nexus of climate change mitigation and energy policy. Developed by the World Bank and launched in 2015 by the UN, World Bank and several governments, along with oil companies and development institutions, the Zero Routine Flaring initiative is designed to end an oil industry practice that has existed since oil production first began more than 150 years ago.

During oil production, natural gas is produced from the reservoir together with the oil. Some of this gas is wastefully flared (burned), rather than conserved or used for productive purposes. Each year, about 150 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas is flared, emitting 400 million tons of CO2-equivalent emissions and other pollutants, including methane (more than 80 times more powerful than CO2 over a 20-year period) and black carbon (soot). Black carbon from flares is also a short-lived climate pollutant that research shows accelerates snow and ice melting in the Arctic. According to an article published by the European Geosciences Union, gas flaring emissions contribute to about 42% of the annual mean black carbon surface concentrations in the Arctic.

Gas flaring also wastes a valuable energy resource. If half of the amount of gas flared annually was used for power generation, it could provide about 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity – that’s roughly the annual electricity consumption of Sub-Saharan Africa. Given that 789 million people live without electricity and an estimated 630 million could still lack energy access by 2030 (with nine out of 10 living in Sub-Saharan Africa), the time to act is now.

The goal of ending routine gas flaring now hangs in the balance. There is a risk that development progress is thwarted, as COVID-19 is likely to push 119-124 million people into extreme poverty. As outlined in the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects, 2021 is likely to usher in a modest rebound to the world economy, with dampened oil demand and low oil prices weighing on the pace of recovery in oil-exporting economies. In this context, governments and oil companies may put on hold the capital expenditure and investments needed to end routine gas flaring, while sustainability and environmental efforts are marginalized. What’s more, the World Bank’s satellite data reveals a spike in global gas flaring, increasing to levels last seen a decade ago, to 150 bcm. These are worrying developments for us at the World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership, because we work with governments to develop the institutional capacity, policies, regulations and technical solutions to achieve a world free of routine gas flaring and venting.

While governments must divert limited resources towards managing the health crisis and distributing vaccines as quickly as possible, the pandemic has also revealed the urgent need to “build back better” and address climate change. This will involve not just reasserting and recommitting to climate goals, but also to furthering each country’s unique energy transition in a way that boosts long-term energy supply and increases recovery and resilience.

The commitment of governments and companies to manage the associated gas that comes with oil production is more important than ever before. As we examine the actions needed from now to 2030, it is helpful to reflect and consider how far we have come and where we are in this global effort. While oil production has increased by 37% over the last 23 years, the amount of associated gas flared has decreased by 9%. Without a doubt, this is a positive development and a gradual decoupling of a long-standing correlation between oil production and flaring. But much more should be done.

The rationale for capturing and utilizing associated gas really brooks no argument. So why does it persist?

The world has made progress on gas flaring over the past 25 years
The world has made progress on gas flaring over the past 25 years Image: World Bank

To end all routine flaring across the world, the cost could be as much as $100 billion. Indeed, oil companies face significant challenges in configuring value chains to capture, store, transport and distribute this gas. Certainly, recent developments in small-scale, modular, gas utilization technologies have greatly improved the potential for associated gas use. However, not all such technologies are economically viable, and much depends on fuel and end-product prices. Small modular electricity generation plants, truck-mounted, modular liquefied natural gas plants and integrated compressed natural gas systems are viable alternatives to flaring – but they can be expensive, and even loss-making, for an operator. Put simply: you can’t fight the economics. Meanwhile, the tried and tested means of flare gas utilization – collecting the gas and transporting it through a pipeline – is heavily dependent on scale: that is, capturing a large quantity of associated gas from many flare sites, ideally located close to one another, and deploying it for productive use.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the transition to clean energy?

Moving to clean energy is key to combating climate change, yet in the past five years, the energy transition has stagnated.

Energy consumption and production contribute to two-thirds of global emissions, and 81% of the global energy system is still based on fossil fuels, the same percentage as 30 years ago. Plus, improvements in the energy intensity of the global economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018 energy intensity improved by 1.2%, the slowest rate since 2010.

Effective policies, private-sector action and public-private cooperation are needed to create a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system.

Benchmarking progress is essential to a successful transition. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, which ranks 115 economies on how well they balance energy security and access with environmental sustainability and affordability, shows that the biggest challenge facing energy transition is the lack of readiness among the world’s largest emitters, including US, China, India and Russia. The 10 countries that score the highest in terms of readiness account for only 2.6% of global annual emissions.

To future-proof the global energy system, the Forum’s Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials Platform is working on initiatives including, Systemic Efficiency, Innovation and Clean Energy and the Global Battery Alliance to encourage and enable innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions.

Additionally, the Mission Possible Platform (MPP) is working to assemble public and private partners to further the industry transition to set heavy industry and mobility sectors on the pathway towards net-zero emissions. MPP is an initiative created by the World Economic Forum and the Energy Transitions Commission.

Despite these barriers, the World Bank will build on its track record of mobilizing more than 85 governments, companies and development institutions to commit to the goal of Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 and continue our support to oil-producing countries such as Ecuador, Egypt, Gabon, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nigeria and Russia. In this challenging environment, we must prioritize climate action, develop creative regulatory and technical approaches and solutions, embrace new public-private partnerships, and help resource-rich countries conserve or sustainably use – not waste – their natural resources.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Future EU-UK relations: EU is offering ‘cooperation of an unprecedented nature’

Media Advisory : Coronavirus COVID-19 – measures introduced by the European Parliament

Long-term exposure to air pollution is like smoking a pack of cigarettes a day

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Business uncertainty rises as US grants only temporary exception to EU for steel and aluminium tariffs

Dark spots on EU humanitarian aid spending

Services are the hidden side of the US-China trade war

Nearly 3 billion people around the globe under COVID-19 lockdowns – Today’s coronavirus updates

Trade Committee advocates lower tariffs in Western Sahara

7 ways to break the fast fashion habit – and save the planet

How the inventor of the internet plans to make it safe and accessible for everyone

One third of poorer countries face both undernutrition and obesity: WHO report

My unlimited China

Coronavirus reinforces the importance of empathy

UN agencies call for more resettlement and end to detention of asylum seekers in Libya

Independent UN rights expert calls for compassion, not sanctions on Venezuela

Iran nuclear talks’ deadline extended: the match is still open for many

Brexit: MEPs concerned about citizens’ rights

How do we build an ethical framework for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Electric vehicles are half the market in Norway

ECB settles the bank resolution issue, makes banking union tangible

New EU programme to support readiness for vaccination efforts in Eastern Partnership countries with WHO

First EU collective redress mechanism to protect consumers

German Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

This is how many women have been nominated for best director in the Oscars’ entire history

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris and beyond: EU action and what COP21 should deliver”, Green MEP Keith Taylor discusses from Brussels 

These are the cities where people work the longest hours

Who can unlock the stalled Brexit negotiations? UK Premier sticks to her proposal

Search Engine neutrality in Europe in danger: Are 160.000 Google filtering requests good enough?

Militias force nearly 2,000 to leave Libyan capital’s largest shelter for internally-displaced: UNHCR

In Tanzania visit, UNHCR official stresses freedom of choice is crucial for refugee returns

You’ve heard of 5G, but what about the quantum internet?

Terrorists potentially target millions in makeshift biological weapons ‘laboratories’, UN forum hears

New European frontiers for renewable energy development

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “We need more Schengen but reinforce control!”, France’s Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron emphasises from Davos

Children’s rights: combatting exploitation, forced marriage and sexual abuse

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

UN launches new project to address link between terrorism, arms and crime

‘Reef cubes’: could these plastic-free blocks help save the ocean?

India can soar in the robot age. This is how

Paris, Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt to confront Berlin over growth and the Athens enigma

Yemen blast kills 14 children, leaves others fighting for their lives in Sana’a

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

Seeing through the mist of myths of Coronavirus

EU Solidarity Fund: Commission puts forward financial assistance worth €823 million for the Croatia earthquake, floods in Poland and the coronavirus crisis

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

Why the UN is investigating poverty in the United Kingdom

UN mosquito sterilization technology set for global testing, in battle against malaria, dengue

Mass measles vaccination campaign begins in Ebola-hit DR Congo province

1 in 5 deaths globally caused by fossil fuel pollution, a new study reveals

Trade: EU-Singapore agreement to enter into force on 21 November 2019

Migration: A European taskforce to resolve emergency situation on Lesvos

Privatisation and public health: a question of Human Rights

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

Benefits of rural migration effect often overlooked, new UN report suggests

This city in India swaps plastic for free meals

The art of care goes beyond borders: one has to understand the individual as a whole

These airports are now opening their doors to non-fliers

State aid: Commission approves €133 million Portuguese liquidity support to SATA airline; opens investigation into other public support measures

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s