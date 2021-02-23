You are here: Home / European Union News / EU industry: Commission takes action to improve synergies between civil, defence and space industries

EU industry: Commission takes action to improve synergies between civil, defence and space industries

February 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission presents an Action Plan on Synergies between civil, defence and space industries to further enhance Europe’s technological edge and support its industrial base. The Action Plan is devised against the background that, for the first time, EU funding presents opportunities to reinforce European innovation by exploring and exploiting the disruptive potential of technologies at the interface between defence, space and civil uses, such as cloud, processors, cyber, quantum and artificial intelligence.  

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for ‘a Europe fit for the Digital Age’, said: “With the European Defence Fund we have a strong potential for synergies between innovation in space, defence and civil research & innovation. We need this for a number of critical technologies. This action plan is a systematic and methodological approach to synergies in critical technologies across the three worlds. The idea is for innovations to systematically reach multiple uses by design. And to allow tapping into the huge innovation potential of researchers and start-ups.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said: “Making the most of the European Defence Fund and ensuring strong synergies between defence, space and civil technologies will generate disruptive innovations and allow Europe to remain a global standard setter. It will also reduce our dependencies in critical technologies and boost the industrial leadership we need to recover from the crisis.”

The main goals of the Action Plan are to:

  • Enhance the complementarity between relevant EU programmes and instruments covering research, development and deployment to increase efficiency of investments and effectiveness of results (the synergies);
  • Promote that EU funding for research and development, including on defence and space, has economic and technological dividends for European citizens (the spin-offs) and;
  • Facilitate the use of civil industry research achievements and of civil-driven innovation in European defence cooperation projects (the spin-ins).

With these goals in mind, the Commission announces eleven targeted actions that focus on the interplay between civil, defence and space industries. In particular, they:

  • Create a framework that enhances synergies and cross-fertilisation among all relevant EU programmes and instruments, for example in the field of digital, cloud and processors;
  • Frame in a systematic and consistent way the development of critical technologies with first the identification of critical technologies and future capability requirements and then the development of technology roadmaps. Finally, the launch of flagship projects aims to reduce dependencies, foster standardisation and interoperability, stimulate cross-border cooperation, create new value chains and answer to societal and EU strategic needs;
  • Support, throughout the Union, innovation from start-ups, Small and Medium Businesses (SMEs) and Research and Technology Organisations (RTOs), by facilitating their access to new opportunities, including by setting up an ‘innovation incubator’ network;
  • Prepare for the launch of three flagship projects with the potential to become game changers: drone technologies, enhancing the competitiveness of EU industry in this critical technology area with a strong defence dimension, a space-based secure connectivity that should provide for a resilient connectivity system and high-speed connectivity for everyone in Europe based on quantum encryption; and space traffic management, required to avoid collision events that may result from the proliferation of satellites and space debris, while ensuring an autonomous access to space.

While the remit of this Action Plan is limited to EU programmes and instruments, it may also trigger similar positive synergetic effect at national level due to co-funding by Member states of EU projects. The transatlantic partnership and cooperation with other like-minded countries can support EU efforts in this area.

Background

Upon taking office, President von der Leyen tasked her Commission to “ensure cross-fertilisation between civil, defence and space industries” and “focus on improving the crucial link between space and defence and security”. To this end, in March 2020, the Industrial Strategy announced “an Action Plan on synergies between civil, defence and space industries, including at the level of programmes, technologies, innovation and start-ups”.

The Council of the EU, in its Conclusions on Security and Defence of 17 June 2020 “welcomed the call for more synergies between civil, and defence industries, including space, in EU programmes, while respecting the different natures and legal bases of respective EU programmes and initiatives, including the civilian nature of European space programmes, with a view to making more effective use of resources and technologies and create economies of scale.”

At a time when Europe faces unprecedented global competition in a changing geo-political context and new opportunities arise from the emergence of rapidly evolving technologies and new business models, the increased size of investments in technologies of civil, defence or space application can help Europe maintain its industrial base, respond to the geopolitical competition and strengthen its technological sovereignty.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What’s needed to protect food security in Africa during COVID-19

10 tonnes of trash was taken off Everest – and repurposed

Four key challenges for cybersecurity leaders

Iraq: Over 150,000 children endangered by ‘freezing’ temperatures, warns UNICEF

Embrace ‘people-centered multilateralism,’ UN-civil society forum urges

Court of Auditors: EU budget money is there to be spent not to create value

GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas

Africa’s Sahel: Act now before the crisis ‘becomes unmanageable’, urges Grandi

Why forensic science is in crisis and how we can fix it

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

IMF’s Lagarde: Ukraine must fight corruption

COVID-19 lockdown hits working mothers harder than fathers

Adriatic Sea: MEPs adopt multiannual plan for fisheries

Greece: Tsipras’ referendum victory does not solve the financial stalemate of the country and its banks

This is how rice is hurting the planet

Amid strong outlook for U.S. economy, risks abound

The recipe for creativity involves a lot of ideas, and a short break

JADE Spring Meeting 2017– day 1: Excellence awards, panel discussion, keynote speeches

MEPs call for a reduction in pesticides to protect bees

How we can embrace the electrical vehicle transition by adopting smart charging

Climate change update: consistent global actions urgently needed as we are running out of time

Draghi joined Macron in telling Germany how Eurozone must be reformed

UN postal agency ‘regrets’ US withdrawal

Arrest of three Libyans wanted for grave crimes ‘would send strong and necessary message’ to victims, urges top Prosecutor

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

MWC 2016 LIVE: CEOs issue rallying call to drive ‘gigabit economy’

How personalized care can tackle the late-life loneliness epidemic

Eurogroup president swallows statement on savings confiscation

Coronavirus: EU Civil Protection Mechanism activated for the repatriation of EU citizens

Making Europe’s businesses future-ready: A new Industrial Strategy for a globally competitive, green and digital Europe

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

Pay packet inequality growing worldwide, says new UN report

What is carbon offsetting?

We can’t wait to act on emissions. Here’s how to get to net zero

Central Asia: the European Union matches political commitment with further concrete support

Commission launches two projects to support cooperation and innovation in Romanian regions and cities

4 key steps towards a circular economy

Brexit update: Leave campaign leads race but undecided voters will determine the outcome of the EU referendum

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

UN rights chief denounces Burundi for ‘belligerent and defamatory’ attack on inquiry team

This is Germany’s $45 billion, 18-year plan to move away from coal

EU job-search aid worth €9.9m for 1,858 former Air France workers

Checks, fines, crisis reserve: MEPs vote on EU farm policy reform

ILO: Progress on gender equality at work remains inadequate

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

UN-led Yemen ceasefire monitoring team gets ready to begin operations

EU revengefully shows no mercy to Cameron by demanding a fast and sloppy Brexit now

‘Democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people’ must be met urges Guterres, following military removal of al-Bashir from power

State aid: Commission approves €53 million public support scheme for charging stations for low emission vehicles in Romania

Tax evasion and fraud threaten the European project

ITU Telecom World 2017: exploring smart digital transformation

Why the future of food must be blue as well as green

Economic sentiment and business climate stagnate in miserable euro area

How AI is bringing the ‘dark matter of nutrition’ to light, unlocking the power of plants

Earthquake: Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena

How to stop plastic pollution at source

Who is to lose from the 6-month extension of the EU economic sanctions against Russia?

OECD Secretary-General Gurría welcomes announcement of new trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

These are the world’s best countries to retire in, as of 2019

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s