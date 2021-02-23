You are here: Home / European Union News / Economic policy priorities for a post-pandemic recovery

Economic policy priorities for a post-pandemic recovery

February 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

A high-profile panel on Monday warned of the economic difficulties stemming from the pandemic, whilst noting that this crisis could offer the chance to rebuild EU economies.

Kicking off the annual European Parliamentary Week, which sees MEPs and national parliamentarians meet to discuss EU economic governance, the panel brought together the presidents of the European Parliament and the Portuguese Parliament, as well as the chiefs of the European Council, the European Commission, the UN, the IMF and the European Central Bank (ECB).

European Parliament President David Sassoli said the crisis brought about by the pandemic was a direct result of an economic system based on the maximalist exploitation of resources, and that it highlighted, more than ever, the unsustainability of this economic model. EU finances and a rethink of the economic governance instruments would be important factors in the EU’s economic recovery and transformation, he noted.

Portuguese Parliament President Ferro Rodrigues highlighted the need to review the EU’s economic governance instruments to avoid killing off the EU’s recovery. Progress must be made at EU level on the European pillar of social rights, he said, stressing that the pandemic has exacerbated social exclusion significantly.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres raised the dangers of an unequal recovery from the crisis at global level, saying that the vaccine roll-out already indicated that inequality would be rife. Climate goals must remain very high on the global agenda, he stressed, highlighting that the threat of climate change had not disappeared with the arrival of the pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgeva warned of uneven recoveries among countries, including in the EU itself, saying that, if left unchecked, this could lead to great divergence in 2021 and slower convergence of economies for decades. She also warned against cutting accommodative policies prematurely and said that such supportive fiscal policies should be accompanied by structural reforms to make economies greener and more digital.

European Council President Charles Michel said that the economies emerging after the pandemic need to be built around climate and digital priorities. EU funds and policies crafted to deal with the pandemic must be designed around the needs of the young generation, which has suffered considerably, he added.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen stressed the potential of the Next Generation EU funds, saying they could be crucial for shaping greener, more digital and more inclusive EU economies. She added that national parliaments must play a constructive role in turning these EU funds into local growth.

ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed the importance of continuing to shield economies while working to transform them. She also highlighted the importance of Next Generation EU and the need for the national level to play its part.

The discussions are continuing between MEPs and MPs in plenary format and subsequently in four parallel sessions.

Live or on-demand webstreaming links of the various sessions can be found here.

The press release will be updated with coverage from these sessions on Tuesday.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What’s needed to protect food security in Africa during COVID-19

10 tonnes of trash was taken off Everest – and repurposed

Four key challenges for cybersecurity leaders

Iraq: Over 150,000 children endangered by ‘freezing’ temperatures, warns UNICEF

Embrace ‘people-centered multilateralism,’ UN-civil society forum urges

Court of Auditors: EU budget money is there to be spent not to create value

GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas

Africa’s Sahel: Act now before the crisis ‘becomes unmanageable’, urges Grandi

Why forensic science is in crisis and how we can fix it

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

IMF’s Lagarde: Ukraine must fight corruption

COVID-19 lockdown hits working mothers harder than fathers

Adriatic Sea: MEPs adopt multiannual plan for fisheries

Greece: Tsipras’ referendum victory does not solve the financial stalemate of the country and its banks

This is how rice is hurting the planet

Amid strong outlook for U.S. economy, risks abound

The recipe for creativity involves a lot of ideas, and a short break

JADE Spring Meeting 2017– day 1: Excellence awards, panel discussion, keynote speeches

MEPs call for a reduction in pesticides to protect bees

How we can embrace the electrical vehicle transition by adopting smart charging

Climate change update: consistent global actions urgently needed as we are running out of time

Draghi joined Macron in telling Germany how Eurozone must be reformed

UN postal agency ‘regrets’ US withdrawal

Arrest of three Libyans wanted for grave crimes ‘would send strong and necessary message’ to victims, urges top Prosecutor

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

MWC 2016 LIVE: CEOs issue rallying call to drive ‘gigabit economy’

How personalized care can tackle the late-life loneliness epidemic

Eurogroup president swallows statement on savings confiscation

Coronavirus: EU Civil Protection Mechanism activated for the repatriation of EU citizens

Making Europe’s businesses future-ready: A new Industrial Strategy for a globally competitive, green and digital Europe

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

Pay packet inequality growing worldwide, says new UN report

What is carbon offsetting?

We can’t wait to act on emissions. Here’s how to get to net zero

Central Asia: the European Union matches political commitment with further concrete support

Commission launches two projects to support cooperation and innovation in Romanian regions and cities

4 key steps towards a circular economy

Brexit update: Leave campaign leads race but undecided voters will determine the outcome of the EU referendum

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

UN rights chief denounces Burundi for ‘belligerent and defamatory’ attack on inquiry team

This is Germany’s $45 billion, 18-year plan to move away from coal

EU job-search aid worth €9.9m for 1,858 former Air France workers

Checks, fines, crisis reserve: MEPs vote on EU farm policy reform

ILO: Progress on gender equality at work remains inadequate

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

UN-led Yemen ceasefire monitoring team gets ready to begin operations

EU revengefully shows no mercy to Cameron by demanding a fast and sloppy Brexit now

‘Democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people’ must be met urges Guterres, following military removal of al-Bashir from power

State aid: Commission approves €53 million public support scheme for charging stations for low emission vehicles in Romania

Tax evasion and fraud threaten the European project

ITU Telecom World 2017: exploring smart digital transformation

Why the future of food must be blue as well as green

Economic sentiment and business climate stagnate in miserable euro area

How AI is bringing the ‘dark matter of nutrition’ to light, unlocking the power of plants

Earthquake: Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena

How to stop plastic pollution at source

Who is to lose from the 6-month extension of the EU economic sanctions against Russia?

OECD Secretary-General Gurría welcomes announcement of new trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

These are the world’s best countries to retire in, as of 2019

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s