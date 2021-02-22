You are here: Home / Events / Connect 4 Impact – a virtual journey around the globe WSA Global Congress 2021 – March 22-24

Connect 4 Impact – a virtual journey around the globe WSA Global Congress 2021 – March 22-24

February 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was published in association with WSA

Digital Innovation has brought about rapid advancement globally, transforming and often improving society. The global pandemic demonstrated how digital innovation and content solutions can be problem solvers. The WSA Global Congress will bring together social entrepreneurs and digital experts from all around the globe and will Connect them 4 impact. With a focus on how digitalization is transforming the world to reach the UN SDGs and beyond, the WSA community will enter a virtual innovation journey around the globe.

The pandemic is impacting just about every aspect of our lives, and while lockdowns, social distancing, and travel restrictions might be the new norm, none of this has stopped social entrepreneurs from finding new ways to provide innovative solutions for local issues.

In the COVID-19 era, entrepreneurs worldwide have to adapt and find new solutions to sustain. The WSA Global Congress will offer a virtual journey around the globe, setting focus points on regional development and innovation, and new ways to contribute to the UN SDGs.

The for the first time fully virtual event will feature international speakers to discuss pressing topics as climate change, digital health, and the gender gap. 45 best practice winners from 29 countries will pitch their digital solutions live, and a diverse workshop program will offer hands on skills enhancement.

Ranging from a Chinese AI for distance medical screening, an air pollution monitoring application from North Macedonia to a machine learning solution to combat maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria – the 45 winners from 29 countries, selected from over 400 nominations from 182 participating countries, showcase the global diversity of purpose driven innovation.

WSA Chairman Peter A. Bruck states: “The purpose for most of us going to an event is networking. The serendipity that happens at events is the allure and magnetism that draws people back. While personal meetings and face2face interaction is WSA’s unique community’s trademark, with growing Covid-19 outbreaks and travel restrictions across the world, WSA Global Congress will this year enter a digital journey from America to Oceania. I look forward to welcoming attendees from all over the world, participation this year will be even more diverse as the Congress will not only serve 2 different time zones, it will break the barriers of international travel. A program full of intense discussion and

interactive sessions will guarantee what makes WSA unique, a community with the same mind-set or evoking positive change through digital innovation, that feels like a family – Join and Connect4Impact.”

About the WSA

With its worldwide, multi-stakeholder community of social entrepreneurs and digital innovation enthusiast, WSA focusses on international knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the contribution to the UN SDGs. Founded in 2003 as part of the UN World Summit on Information Society, WSA awards yearly 45 outstanding best practice local digital content with a high societal value. WSA spans its community in over 185 countries, a network unique in its passion and reach, holding close cooperation with UN agencies, academia and the private sector alike.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MWC 2016 LIVE: Verizon boasts momentum for IoT platform

Want a sustainable business? Hire in talent

Online radio and news broadcasts: Parliament and Council reach deal

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

Climate change: Will COP23 be able to accelerate the implementation of the Paris agreement?

5 facts about global military spending

Cross-roads

What will the US look like under Trump? Was his election campaign a big scam?

Scale of displacement across Myanmar ‘very difficult to gauge’, says UN refugee agency

Commission’s Youth Initiative fails first hurdle by not sufficiently consulting young people

EU budget: Commission takes steps to make €11.5 billion available for crisis repair and recovery in 2020

‘Multi-generational tragedy’ in Israel and Palestine demands political will for two-State solution

A junk food diet can impair your brain, study finds

State aid: Commission approves close to €94 million support for waste-to-energy high-efficient cogeneration plant in Bulgaria

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Bayer’s animal health division by Elanco, subject to conditions

Britain offers more money for an orderly Brexit but the Irish question resurges

The European Climate Pact: empowering citizens to shape a greener Europe

GSMA Mobile 360 – Digital Societies in Kuala Lumpur, in association with The European Sting

A year on from Yemen talks breakthrough, top UN Envoy hails ‘shift’ towards peace, despite setbacks

REACT-EU: EU support to mitigate immediate effects of the COVID-19 crisis

Trade: First year of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement shows growth in EU exports

Growing up near green space is good for your mental health as an adult

Understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Can a Bavarian Oktoberfest beer indulger bring down the Berlin government?

Is poverty and exclusion the necessary price for EU’s recovery?

“InvestEU”: MEPs support new programme to boost financing for jobs and growth

Reopening schools too early could spread COVID-19 even faster – especially in the developing world

South Korea: A cherished partner for the EU

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of higher education

Africa: Urgent action needed to mobilise domestic resources as tax revenues plateau

Hydrogen power is here to stay. How do we convince the public that it’s safe?

UN highlights profound implication of population trends on sustainable development

A Glimpse into the Future of the Health with Mobile Technology

What’s an ‘essential service’? Not knowing could block access to key digital services during COVID

FEATURE: Niger’s girls find sanctuary in fistula treatment centres

UN must bring more women police officers into the fold to be effective – UN peacekeeping official

Parliament: EU27 need €2 trillion recovery package to tackle COVID-19 fallout

More than 80% of adolescents worldwide aren’t getting enough exercise

Antitrust: Commission imposes interim measures on Broadcom in TV and modem chipset markets

‘Endemic’ sexual violence surging in South Sudan: UN human rights office

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: funding for Palestine refugees, families today, tech surveillance

Jo Cox’s murderer believed the ‘leave’ campaign leaders that the ‘remain’ vote is treason

An introduction to ‘Eco-Medical Literacy’ and its importance in shaping expert medical professionals

This year’s Earth Hour is going digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Press coverage of migration crisis in Europe: a call for collaborative action

A Valentine’s Special: heart has nothing to do with it, it’s all Brain

Trump rejects Europe’s offer for zero car tariffs; he had personally tabled that idea in July

eGovernmnet for more efficiency, equality and democracy

Simple Technology Saving Lives: Remote Auscultation

‘Step backwards’ for Bosnia’s autonomous Serb region as assembly reneges on Srebrenica genocide report

Why your next car is a bike

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

Parliament approves EU rules requiring life-saving technologies in vehicles

The role of employers in the post #MeToo era

Veteran UN Syria Envoy to step down, pledges to work ‘until the last hour’ for peace

Commission proposes measures to boost data sharing and support European data spaces

Universal Health Care: can it exist only in utopic society?

Electronic Cigarettes: A booster or alternative to Smoking?

The EU Commission openly repudiates the austere economic policies

￼￼G20 LIVE: Fact Sheet from the G20 Leaders Summit and key outcomes (G20 Antalya 2015 Summary)

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Events Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s