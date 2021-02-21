The challenges of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, including the state of Amazonas

by

The main challenge for the vaccination campaign to be effective in Brazil, is the lack of an effective public health policy, that confides scientific and scientific information to its population. What we are currently seeing is a frightened and totally uninformed population. A good number of Brazilians claim to be against the vaccination campaign due to the side effects of the vaccine, due to scientifically unsubstantiated information being incorporated into Brazilian homes.

The vaccine should not be based on an individualized issue, its mandatory requirement being removed, it is a collective issue and it covers reducing contamination among people. Since there is no early treatment for COVID-19 with proven scientific literature, the only way to reduce mortality from COVID-19 disease is emergency vaccination, the only really effective way. And this education is being distorted when it is passed on to people, because in addition to an unstructured government, we have a decadent public health policy.

In the Amazonas, the decay of this public policy is notoriously visible, currently the state is experiencing the worst phase of the disease, the corona virus currently has its greatest increase in mortality, overloading the beds of public and even private hospitals, with a lack of mechanical ventilators and even oxygen for your patients. The state’s public health system is experiencing a complete calamity, people died of asphyxiation due to lack of oxygen. Public health policy in the state of Amazonas was not even able to supply the oxygen demand that the population needed to face the disease.

Lives were lost due to the lack of organization and political planning. These lives did not die because of the disease, they died due to the negligence of the federal and state government. The greatest challenge of Brazilian vaccination campaigns is to face this precarious public health policy, which, in addition to not meeting the needs of the inhabitants as seen recently, does not work on educating them in relation to encouraging vaccination in the population. Another existing challenge is that there are not enough vaccines against covid-19 for all Brazilians, so risk groups have priority in this vaccination process and as seen in Brazilian media, vaccination is being divided into phases, but these phases are not they are being respected, then corruption processes are entering, people who are not included in the risk group are being vaccinated in this first phase, which are exclusive to risk groups, compromising the entire planning and process of the vaccination campaign.

It’s necessary to implement public educational policies, encouraging the population to be vaccinated, showing the importance of vaccination in the midst of this chaotic scenario that we are experiencing. Implement a truly effective public health policy, which obeys and encourages vaccination campaigns, establishing an education for the Brazilian and Amazonas people, so that they feel safer and encouraged to participate in the vaccination process.

