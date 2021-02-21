You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The challenges of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, including the state of Amazonas

The challenges of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, including the state of Amazonas

February 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Juliana Mayra, a sixth-period medical student at Amazonas State University in Brazil, daughter of Luzamere de Araújo, native from Manaus, Amazonas. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The main challenge for the vaccination campaign to be effective in Brazil, is the lack of an effective public health policy, that confides scientific and scientific information to its population. What we are currently seeing is a frightened and totally uninformed population. A good number of Brazilians claim to be against the vaccination campaign due to the side effects of the vaccine, due to scientifically unsubstantiated information being incorporated into Brazilian homes.

The vaccine should not be based on an individualized issue, its mandatory requirement being removed, it is a collective issue and it covers reducing contamination among people. Since there is no early treatment for COVID-19 with proven scientific literature, the only way to reduce mortality from COVID-19 disease is emergency vaccination, the only really effective way. And this education is being distorted when it is passed on to people, because in addition to an unstructured government, we have a decadent public health policy.

 In the Amazonas, the decay of this public policy is notoriously visible, currently the state is experiencing the worst phase of the disease, the corona virus currently has its greatest increase in mortality, overloading the beds of public and even private hospitals, with a lack of mechanical ventilators and even oxygen for your patients. The state’s public health system is experiencing a complete calamity, people died of asphyxiation due to lack of oxygen. Public health policy in the state of Amazonas was not even able to supply the oxygen demand that the population needed to face the disease.

Lives were lost due to the lack of organization and political planning. These lives did not die because of the disease, they died due to the negligence of the federal and state government. The greatest challenge of Brazilian vaccination campaigns is to face this precarious public health policy, which, in addition to not meeting the needs of the inhabitants as seen recently, does not work on educating them in relation to encouraging vaccination in the population. Another existing challenge is that there are not enough vaccines against covid-19 for all Brazilians, so risk groups have priority in this vaccination process and as seen in Brazilian media, vaccination is being divided into phases, but these phases are not they are being respected, then corruption processes are entering, people who are not included in the risk group are being vaccinated in this first phase, which are exclusive to risk groups, compromising the entire planning and process of the vaccination campaign.

 It’s necessary to implement public educational policies, encouraging the population to be vaccinated, showing the importance of vaccination in the midst of this chaotic scenario that we are experiencing. Implement a truly effective public health policy, which obeys and encourages vaccination campaigns, establishing an education for the Brazilian and Amazonas people, so that they feel safer and encouraged to participate in the vaccination process.

About the author

Juliana Mayra, is a sixth-period medical student at Amazonas State University in Brazil, daughter of Luzamere de Araújo, native from Manaus, Amazonas. Has been in hospitals in Manaus and has closely followed the suffering of the Amazonian people in this pandemic , the state faces its worst moment in relation to COVID-19. Her biggest dream is to be able to help people with their medical training, and dedicate themselves hard for human life. She is a indignated woman  with injustice and violence, and the neglect of human life.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Pedro Sánchez: We must protect Europe, so Europe can protect its citizens

Violence against women a ‘mark of shame’ on our societies, says UN chief on World Day

The growing cyber-risk to our electricity grids – and what to do about it

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

Foreign direct investments the success secrete of Eurozone

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is indeed our best bet for a secure climate future”, EU Commissioner for Environment Karmenu Vella cries out from Brussels

Afghanistan probe: ‘at least 60 civilians’ killed after US military airstrikes on alleged drug labs

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

United States: UN human rights office welcomes California moratorium on death penalty

How Africa’s women can drive the 4IR forward

Three countries losing ground and one new prime minister

Why are Black people in the UK more at risk from COVID-19?

Advocate General ‘outlaws’ Data Retention Directive

EU budget talks: Council rejects Parliament’s breakthrough proposal

Haitian President at General Assembly calls for essential development aid as UN mission shifts away from peacekeeping

The Oslo model: how to prepare your city for the electric-vehicle surge

How I met the Panda Woman

Coronavirus: the truth against all myths

Barriers to healthcare: are they real?

Monday’s Daily Brief: #ClimateAction for the Pacific, Gaza blockade, attack in Burkina Faso

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

The EU launches € 1 billion plan on supercomputers and tries to catch-up with competitors

The EU resumes budget support assistance to the Republic of Moldova

Mobility package: Parliament adopts position on overhaul of road transport rules

Concern rising over fate of Rohingya refugees sent home by India: UNHCR

‘Cataclysmic events’ in Hiroshima, Nagasaki, began ‘global push’ against nuclear weapons says Guterres, honouring victims

Stop cooperation with and funding to the Libyan coastguard, MEPs ask

Here’s the secret to financing a greener future

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google

MWC 2016 Live: Mobile ad industry still waiting for “revolution”

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

Beyond ‘business as usual’. Addressing the climate change crisis

5 things you may not know about Dubai

We can use plastics to change the world for the better

OECD survey reveals many people unhappy with public services and benefits

Is sub-Saharan Africa ready for the electric vehicle revolution?

Who and why want the EU-US trade agreement here and now

How can we overcome the racial barriers to global health parity?

Coronavirus COVID-19 wipes $50 billion off global exports in February alone, as IMF pledges support for vulnerable nations

6 charts that show how Japan’s economy stacks up as it enters a new era

The Amazon is burning and we’re all watching

How to ensure fair AI throughout the supply chain

The US may be “open” to reviving TTIP, while the EU designs the future of trade with China

Lessons in disaster relief from the world’s most cyclone-battered state

As a rising global power, what is India’s vision for the world?

25 years on from genocide against the Tutsi, UN Chief warns of ‘dangerous trends of rising xenophobia, racism and intolerance’

UN civil society conference to focus on sustainable solutions for challenges of urban life

EU Parliament: A catastrophic crisis management by European leaders

Germany readies to pay for the Brexit gap in EU finance

How smart tech helps cities fight terrorism and crime

Making the most of our ‘extra time’ – for ourselves and society

The remote doctor, can it ever work?

The jobs forecast is unsettled. It’s time for a reskilling revolution

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

The unpleasant truth of plastic straws

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

Why a healthy planet and a healthy economy go hand-in-hand

How Pakistan is aiming for a green recovery from the pandemic

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s