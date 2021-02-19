You are here: Home / European Union News / Von der Leyen discusses a new Transatlantic agenda at 2021 Munich Security Conference

Von der Leyen discusses a new Transatlantic agenda at 2021 Munich Security Conference

February 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Co-operators:
Photographer: Etienne Ansotte

European Union, 2021
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Speaking at 2021 Special edition of the Munich Security Conference on 19 February, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen focused on climate change and digital transformation as two major topics that could be driving the EU-US new global agenda.

She touched upon the EU actions to fight climate change, including the goal of making Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, and invited others to ‘match our ambition’. “A shared transatlantic commitment to a net-zero emissions pathway by 2050 would make climate neutrality a new global benchmark. And it would be a timely message in the run-up to COP26”, von der Leyen said. She commended the US return to the Paris Agreement and the initiative to host a Climate Leader’s Summit on Earth day.

She equally invited the United States to join EU initiatives on regulating the digital market and to together ‘create a digital economy rulebook that is valid worldwide’. “We want to make sure that what is illegal offline is also illegal online. And we want clear requirements that internet firms take responsibility for the content they distribute, promote and remove”, von der Leyen explained.

Von der Leyen stressed it was up to the US and the EU to strengthen their cooperation again, as partners and indispensable allies. “If we lead the way, this is not only about joining forces. This is a signal to the world,” she concluded.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Who cares more about taxpayers? The US by being harsh on major banks or the EU still caressing them?

Global economy to see ‘steady’ growth of three per cent in 2019 despite risks, says UN

‘Global clarion call’ for youth to shape efforts to forge peace in the most dangerous combat zones

These Harvard scientists think we’ll have to socially distance until 2022

New systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges

REACT-EU: additional support of €47.5 billion agreed to address impact of COVID-19

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

EU-US trade deal: Europe to Americanize its social model?

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigngs: anti-vaccine movement is still a challenge

The world’s landmine stockpiles in numbers

A short history of climate change and the UN Security Council

Is the West gradually losing Africa?

Coronavirus: European standards for medical supplies made freely available to facilitate increase of production

MWC 2016 LIVE: Getty chief says one in four new images from phones

A UN-backed boost for women-run businesses in the developing world

China dazzles the world with her Silk Road plan to connect, Asia, Europe and Africa

North-east Nigeria displacement crisis continues amid ‘increased sophistication’ of attackers, warns UN

Secretary-General condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Mali

China is picking up the fight against rare diseases

At the age of 50, is Davos going through a midlife crisis?

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Cutting emissions, one bog at a time

Commission proposes a governance framework for the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness

UN chief pays tribute to Egypt’s role in avoiding ‘dramatic’ escalation in conflict across the Gaza-Israel border

Data is the new gold. This is how it can benefit everyone – while harming no one

Five things you should know now, about the COVID-19 pandemic

First-ever UN report on disability and development, illustrates inclusion gaps

This is how travel hotspots are fighting back against overtourism

Commission pledges €100 million to help Mozambique recover from cyclones Idai and Kenneth

India’s strategy in space is changing. Here’s why

Coronavirus response: Commission welcomes agreement on crucial VAT relief for vaccines and testing kits

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

Boosting the EU’s Green Recovery: EU invests over €2 billion in 140 key transport projects to jump-start the economy

Cloud computing under scrutiny in the EU?

Apparently the EU Digital Single Market passes necessarily from China’s Digital Silk Road

Nairobi summit: Women’s empowerment a ‘game changer’ for sustainable development

Road safety: Europe’s roads are getting safer but progress remains too slow

European Commission determined to conclude EU-Mercosur trade deal this year despite French concerns

A new bioeconomy strategy for a sustainable Europe

More effort needed to improve equity in education

Commission welcomes political agreement on the ESF+

How should cities prepare for self-driving cars? Here’s a roadmap

These 4 scenarios show how we might be working in the future

What young people can teach world leaders about mental health in 2020

10 start-ups that are helping to change the Arab world

How to push out of our comfort zones – an extract

Responding to the anger

These are the countries that have made their climate commitments law

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: #NoTobacco Day, China’s economy, family farming, #ClimateAction

In Tunisia, budding entrepreneurs can take a year off their job

Ukraine-EU deal sees the light but there’s no defeat for Russia

A common fight against Antimicrobial Resistance: how can we react and what should we do

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

For small island nations, climate change is not a threat. It’s already here

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

EU summit compromise: positive step for recovery, inadequate in the long-term

European Commission calls on national political parties to join efforts to ensure free and fair elections in Europe

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Adolescent health has been overlooked for too long

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s