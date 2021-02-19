Von der Leyen discusses a new Transatlantic agenda at 2021 Munich Security Conference

by

Co-operators:

Photographer: Etienne Ansotte



European Union, 2021

Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Speaking at 2021 Special edition of the Munich Security Conference on 19 February, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen focused on climate change and digital transformation as two major topics that could be driving the EU-US new global agenda.

She touched upon the EU actions to fight climate change, including the goal of making Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, and invited others to ‘match our ambition’. “A shared transatlantic commitment to a net-zero emissions pathway by 2050 would make climate neutrality a new global benchmark. And it would be a timely message in the run-up to COP26”, von der Leyen said. She commended the US return to the Paris Agreement and the initiative to host a Climate Leader’s Summit on Earth day.

She equally invited the United States to join EU initiatives on regulating the digital market and to together ‘create a digital economy rulebook that is valid worldwide’. “We want to make sure that what is illegal offline is also illegal online. And we want clear requirements that internet firms take responsibility for the content they distribute, promote and remove”, von der Leyen explained.

Von der Leyen stressed it was up to the US and the EU to strengthen their cooperation again, as partners and indispensable allies. “If we lead the way, this is not only about joining forces. This is a signal to the world,” she concluded.