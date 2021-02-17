You are here: Home / Business / Plant-based diets will be essential to the planet’s future, report says

Plant-based diets will be essential to the planet’s future, report says

February 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • A new report explores the role of the global food system and its role in accelerating biodiversity loss.
  • The quest for ever cheaper food prices leads many farmers to adopt unsustainable practices, the paper from UK think tank Chatham House says.
  • These practices harm biodiversity and exploit valuable resources like land and water.
  • Switching to a primarily plant-based diet could prevent the loss of thousands of wildlife species.
  • Setting aside and protecting more land for nature and farming in a more nature-friendly way are also recommended.

Switching en masse to a plant-based diet is essential to protect wildlife habitats and prevent the loss of numerous species currently facing extinction, according to a new report.

At the root of the problem is cheap food. While cut-priced comestibles may seem like a good thing, especially for low-income households, market pressure to continually reduce food production costs forces many farmers to adopt unsustainable, intensive methods that harm the land and overuse valuable resources like energy, land and water.

The study by researchers at UK think tank Chatham House, supported by the United Nations (UN) Environment Programme, notes that the race to lower prices increases food waste and degrades soils and ecosystems, making available land less productive.

As more forests and wild lands are cleared to grow crops and raise livestock, the feeding, breeding and living habitats of numerous species also disappear. Unless we change what we eat and how it is produced, the report says, the planet’s ability to support humans could come under threat. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1358824915512692737&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F02%2Fplant-based-diet-biodiversity-report%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px

Gut instinct

During the past half century, conversion of natural wild land for crop production or animal pasture has been the principle cause of habitat and biodiversity loss, the report, called Food System Impacts on Biodiversity Loss, says. Agriculture poses a threat to 24,000 of the 28,000 species documented as at risk of extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

But what happens next to the world’s endangered wildlife populations rests in human hands, and the rise in popularity of plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products offers hope for the future.

Rearing crops in place of animals uses land and other scarce resources more efficiently, the report notes. While raising livestock adds to greenhouse gas emissions, switching to plant-based foods would free up grazing land that could be used for other purposes. A global switch to a predominantly plant-based diet would boost dietary health, help reduce food waste and eliminate the need to keep clearing new land for grazing. Switching the global population’s diet to plant-based foods, for example, would free up 75% of the world’s cropland for other uses.

Alongside changing dietary behaviour, the report recommends protecting and setting aside more land for nature, avoiding converting it for agriculture. As well as preserving wildlife habitats from being destroyed, forests and wilded land serve as a natural carbon store absorbing pollution from the atmosphere, which helps counter the impact of the climate crisis.

Today’s high-intensity chemical-reliant farming methods must be replaced by nature-friendly practices that support biodiversity and value sustainability over ever lower farm door prices.

It’s important to note that the report is advocating a dramatic reduction in meat intake rather than replacing meat with plant-based foods. And, as the World Bank says, livestock farming supports the livelihoods and food security of almost 1.3 billion people. The Chatham House report says incentivising more diverse agriculture could lead to more resilient farmer livelihoods. Food

What is the World Economic Forum doing to help ensure global food security?

Two billion people in the world currently suffer from malnutrition and according to some estimates, we need 60% more food to feed the global population by 2050. Yet the agricultural sector is ill-equipped to meet this demand: 700 million of its workers currently live in poverty, and it is already responsible for 70% of the world’s water consumption and 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

New technologies could help our food systems become more sustainable and efficient, but unfortunately the agricultural sector has fallen behind other sectors in terms of technology adoption.

Launched in 2018, the Forum’s Innovation with a Purpose Platform is a large-scale partnership that facilitates the adoption of new technologies and other innovations to transform the way we produce, distribute and consume our food.

With research, increasing investments in new agriculture technologies and the integration of local and regional initiatives aimed at enhancing food security, the platform is working with over 50 partner institutions and 1,000 leaders around the world to leverage emerging technologies to make our food systems more sustainable, inclusive and efficient.

Learn more about Innovation with a Purpose’s impact and contact us to see how you can get involved.

Planting the seeds of change

Despite the compelling arguments for moving to plant-heavy diets, persuading the global population to abandon its love of meat will be no easy task. Around 80 billion animals are killed for their meat each year, UN figures show.

a graph showing the number of animals slaughtered for meat across the world from 1961-2018
Many farmers are increasingly adopting unsustainable practices to create cheaper meat. Image: UN FAO/Our World in Data

In 2018, almost 70 billion chickens, 1.5 billion pigs and more than 300 million cattle were slaughtered to serve our love of meat.

In general, meat consumption increases as incomes rise – so the richer the country, the more meat is consumed, according to figures from the UN and the World Bank.

But for some the role of meat is beginning to change as awareness grows of the health benefits of plant-based foods and the impact of business-as-usual farming on the environment.

a chart showing how the plant-based food market has grown in value from 2017-2019
Consumer demand for plant-based food is growing. Image: The Good Food Institute

The US plant-based food market was worth more than $5 billion in 2019, up 11% on the previous year and 29% over two years. Sales of plant-based meat substitutes increased by 18% year-on-year.

Demand for plant-based foods could see annual growth of almost 12%, reaching a market value of more than $74 billion by 2027, according to a Meticulous Research forecast. While plant-based demand is increasing in most global markets, takeup in Asia-Pacific is expected to outstrip other regional markets.

Changing consumer aspirations and a growing appetite among investors to back plant-based ventures are among the drivers of global plant-based market growth, the research showed. How far, how fast and how much demand for plant-based foods increases in the coming years remains to be seen, but the future of myriad species depends on it happening quick enough.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MEPs call on EU leaders to end MFF deadlock without giving in on rule of law

Coronavirus: European roadmap shows path towards common lifting of containment measures

This credit card has a carbon-emission spending limit

New EU rules cut red tape for citizens living or working in another Member State as of tomorrow

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

Brexit update: Will the EU grant extention to Britain preventing economic chaos?

Mergers: Commission approves the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Peugeot S.A., subject to conditions

Chart of the day: This is how many animals we eat each year

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 9 April

EU and Australia launch talks for a broad trade agreement

How artificial intelligence is redefining the role of manager

Illness in health workers: when the caregiver becomes the patient

Cultural Intelligence: the importance of changing perspectives

Around 260,000 children in DR Congo’s Kasai region suffering severe acute malnutrition

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement: protecting European interests, ensuring fair competition, and continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest

5 ways to get your business ready for AI in 2020

Cities are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. These organizations are leading the urban response.

Africa must ‘value youth’ in the drive towards lasting peace, young envoy tells Security Council

UN says ‘many humanitarian achievements’, one year after ouster of ISIL from Mosul

5 facts to know about Africa’s powerhouse – Nigeria

New EU short-stay visas: more advantages for legitimate travellers

Latvian economy is thriving, but boosting productivity, improving social protection and transitioning to a low-carbon productive model are vital for sustainable and inclusive growth

St Patrick’s Day during a pandemic – how people celebrated this year

European Innovation Council Fund: first equity investments of €178 million in breakthrough innovations

US pardons for accused war criminals, contrary to international law: UN rights office

In South Sudan, mothers teaching daughters ‘safer’ ways to survive rape

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

Movius @ MWC14: Discussing novel Communications Applications over a “CAFÉ”

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

MEPs strongly welcome the Global Compact on Migration

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

Global Report on Food Crises reveals scope of food crises as COVID-19 poses new risks to vulnerable countries

MEPs to prioritise environment and climate action in next long-term budget

Coronavirus update: COVID-19 likely to cost economy $1 trillion during 2020, says UN trade agency

My experience living with depression and schizophrenia in Thailand

A Europe that protects: EU reports on progress in fighting disinformation ahead of European Council

Global aid needed for healthcare

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

Turning crisis into opportunity: How to finance a sustainable recovery

‘The welfare of the Libyan people’ the UN’s sole agenda for the country, says Guterres in Tripoli

Here are three ways the private sector can act as a sustainability catalyst for Globalization 4.0

Fact-checking Day: Fighting the virus of disinformation on Covid-19

3 lessons from India in creating equal access to vaccines

UN chief welcomes formation of unity government in Madagascar

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “If we do not do properly the Paris agreement, then all 16 remaining goals will be undermined”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon cautions from Davos

Afghanistan: UN mission welcomes new polling dates following election delays

Estonia built one of the world’s most advanced digital societies. During COVID-19, that became a lifeline

EU and Amazon cut deal to end antitrust investigation over e-books deals

Why growth is now a one way road for Eurozone

European Council: Choosing new leaders for the EU betrays efforts for a wider arrangement

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

To build a circular economy, we need to put recycling in the bin

Deutsche Bank: the next financial crisis is here and the lenders need €150 billion from taxpayers

Here’s a reason to feel cheerful – the world is full of Good Samaritans

This fascinating map shows how food moves around the US

Responding to the anger

More than 30 years of US trade with China, in one chart

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

Republic of Korea President proposes DMZ as future ‘peace and cooperation district’ on Peninsula

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s