You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Addressing the Challenges of COVID-19 Vaccination

Addressing the Challenges of COVID-19 Vaccination

February 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Iftekhar Ahmed Sakib, currently studying at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

COVID-19 is mutating now and then. Many vaccination efforts are there around the globe. But how to integrate all these efforts is beyond the reach of WHO. Growing competitions between pharmaceutical companies around the globe has been a matter of concern. The vaccination war is affecting the nations too. Countries are now openly engaged in competition to develop the vaccine first. The competition may highly compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine. Effective fund management, researchers and logistic support is a concern for developing nations.

Tackling misinformation and disinformation and ensuring cyber security related to vaccine development has not been addressed. Once a vaccine was developed, people needed to be properly informed on how to avail the vaccine more than the way they were informed about washing hands. Safety precautions and maintaining hygiene, while injecting vaccines, is yet to be discussed.

Nobody has yet confirmed any specific treatment process for COVID-19. WHO recommends more than 200 treatment procedures. From this, we can hardly guess how a vaccine scenario will look. Above all, once a vaccine is developed, how it will be effectively distributed amongst the people around the globe is the most depressing issue. WHO plans to provide the vaccine initially on a priority basis. Definitely, frontline fighters and elderly people with pre-existing health conditions will get the priority. But no set of guidelines have not yet been formulated.

WHO, CEPI, and the Gates Foundation are committing money and organizational resources for the prospect that several vaccines will be needed to prevent continuing COVID-19 infection. However, tackling corruption and effective fund management in vaccines will definitely be a challenge for a developing nation like Bangladesh.

Seems a folly to rush towards a vaccine in 2020 if it is likely to have only limited benefit to people and put healthy people at risk. The risk goes far beyond the dangers a COVID-19 vaccine alone may hold. Public support for vaccines in general is already an issue. Trust in other life saving vaccines will be eroded if a COVID-19 vaccine goes wrong and many more people-children especially-will be at risk. Yes, we are all increasingly longing for an end to the outbreak. But a safe vaccine, effective for all those at risk, is worth the wait.

‘Prevention is better than cure’. No one can deny that a vaccination will ramp up our efforts to tackle the pandemic. But vaccination is not the ultimate solution. COVID-19 will persist even after effective vaccination. All we have to do is start adapting our lifestyles with COVID-19. When a vaccine comes finally, the world needs to start anew. We all need to embrace the new normal. Till then keep washing hands and stay home, stay safe.

About the author

Iftekhar Ahmed Sakib is currently studying at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Dhaka, Bangladesh. In spite of being a medical student, he is an outstanding munner, debater, public speaker, writer and mentor. He was awarded ‘The Emerging Young Leader’ by South Asia Partnership-Nepal in 2018. He also presided over sessions organized by Tribhuvan University, Nepal, as a Guest Speaker. He has attended many esteemed conferences in Bangladesh, India, and Nepal. He was the Secretary of Publication of Notre Dame International Understanding and Relation Club(NDIURC) and the Editor of ‘Jogajog’(annual magazine of NDIURC).  He is serving as The Local Committee Secretary of ShSMC LC, BMSS, IFMSA. He has numerous newspaper articles and published renowned magazines. He has served as the executive board member of more than 20 International MUNs. He is serving as the Advisor of Seize The Day.  He also served as the Judge of many esteemed public speaking competitions, debates, essay and article competitions, Olympiads and so forth. He loves volunteerism, he loves to serve humanity. He inspires to bring a change, to do something for his community for a better world.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MEPs call on EU leaders to end MFF deadlock without giving in on rule of law

Coronavirus: European roadmap shows path towards common lifting of containment measures

This credit card has a carbon-emission spending limit

New EU rules cut red tape for citizens living or working in another Member State as of tomorrow

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

Brexit update: Will the EU grant extention to Britain preventing economic chaos?

Mergers: Commission approves the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Peugeot S.A., subject to conditions

Chart of the day: This is how many animals we eat each year

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 9 April

EU and Australia launch talks for a broad trade agreement

How artificial intelligence is redefining the role of manager

Illness in health workers: when the caregiver becomes the patient

Cultural Intelligence: the importance of changing perspectives

Around 260,000 children in DR Congo’s Kasai region suffering severe acute malnutrition

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement: protecting European interests, ensuring fair competition, and continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest

5 ways to get your business ready for AI in 2020

Cities are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. These organizations are leading the urban response.

Africa must ‘value youth’ in the drive towards lasting peace, young envoy tells Security Council

UN says ‘many humanitarian achievements’, one year after ouster of ISIL from Mosul

5 facts to know about Africa’s powerhouse – Nigeria

New EU short-stay visas: more advantages for legitimate travellers

Latvian economy is thriving, but boosting productivity, improving social protection and transitioning to a low-carbon productive model are vital for sustainable and inclusive growth

St Patrick’s Day during a pandemic – how people celebrated this year

European Innovation Council Fund: first equity investments of €178 million in breakthrough innovations

US pardons for accused war criminals, contrary to international law: UN rights office

In South Sudan, mothers teaching daughters ‘safer’ ways to survive rape

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

Movius @ MWC14: Discussing novel Communications Applications over a “CAFÉ”

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

MEPs strongly welcome the Global Compact on Migration

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

Global Report on Food Crises reveals scope of food crises as COVID-19 poses new risks to vulnerable countries

MEPs to prioritise environment and climate action in next long-term budget

Coronavirus update: COVID-19 likely to cost economy $1 trillion during 2020, says UN trade agency

My experience living with depression and schizophrenia in Thailand

A Europe that protects: EU reports on progress in fighting disinformation ahead of European Council

Global aid needed for healthcare

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

Turning crisis into opportunity: How to finance a sustainable recovery

‘The welfare of the Libyan people’ the UN’s sole agenda for the country, says Guterres in Tripoli

Here are three ways the private sector can act as a sustainability catalyst for Globalization 4.0

Fact-checking Day: Fighting the virus of disinformation on Covid-19

3 lessons from India in creating equal access to vaccines

UN chief welcomes formation of unity government in Madagascar

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “If we do not do properly the Paris agreement, then all 16 remaining goals will be undermined”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon cautions from Davos

Afghanistan: UN mission welcomes new polling dates following election delays

Estonia built one of the world’s most advanced digital societies. During COVID-19, that became a lifeline

EU and Amazon cut deal to end antitrust investigation over e-books deals

Why growth is now a one way road for Eurozone

European Council: Choosing new leaders for the EU betrays efforts for a wider arrangement

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

To build a circular economy, we need to put recycling in the bin

Deutsche Bank: the next financial crisis is here and the lenders need €150 billion from taxpayers

Here’s a reason to feel cheerful – the world is full of Good Samaritans

This fascinating map shows how food moves around the US

Responding to the anger

More than 30 years of US trade with China, in one chart

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

Republic of Korea President proposes DMZ as future ‘peace and cooperation district’ on Peninsula

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s