You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19 and indigenous peoples in Brazil: a neglected population and the importance of the vaccine

COVID-19 and indigenous peoples in Brazil: a neglected population and the importance of the vaccine

February 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Fernanda Clara da Silva and Danielle Correia Furtado, both third year medical students at Rio Grande do Norte State University (UERN) in Mossoró, Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health declared the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, with the emergence of a serious public health situation worldwide. In the Brazilian context, several measures of information, combat and prevention were raised, however, many times some populations are marginalized and that is why one must consider ethnicity in the COVID-19 approach, especially the brazilian indigenous population¹.

Historically, indigenous peoples have an epidemiological weakness and problems with access to health care. This becomes even more worrying with the recent pandemic, as there are obstacles to adopting basic hygiene and safety measures as well as to maintain social distance in these communities. Culturally, it is a delicate process and requires not only a trained multidisciplinary health team, but also otherness and empathy².

To improve this scenario, the Ministry of Health has developed strategies to improve care and one of the most recent is the creation of the Indigenous Primary Care Unit. Indigenous wards were also installed to treat COVID-19 and Indigenous Health Agents are trained and supplies and equipment are delivered to all health units². In addition, the vaccination plan against COVID-19 in Brazil of CoronaVac by Butantan Institute, included indigenous people as priority populations, which was an improvement.

From this, it is necessary to deconstruct the prejudice about this population in society in general so that they understand the importance of the priority of this group. In addition, it is also a national mission to take these vaccines to the most distant villages in order to achieve vaccination coverage, so that everyone has this chance. Another important point to be mentioned is that fake news and the anti-vaccine movement have generated denial and distrust of the vaccine’s effectiveness, which also needs to be combated. The Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (SESAI) has an important role to clarify doubts and show this group that the vaccine is effective and can save the lives of thousands of indigenous People³.

Based on this, it is necessary that these efforts go to this population, lacking in resources and neglected by the system, to change this. Thus, Brazil can be a world example in terms of access to health for the indigenous population in the fight against COVID-19 and help to reduce the deaths of a community marked by social and cultural marginalization. No more indigenous blood, it’s time to vaccinate and save them.

REFERENCES

  1. Conselho Indigenista Missionário. “A pandemia do novo coronavírus e os povos indígenas.” Last modified 2020. https://cimi.org.br/pandemiaeospovos/
  1. Ministério da Saúde. “Saúde reforça assistência a indígenas durante pandemia do coronavírus.” Last modified Aug 12, 2020. https://www.unasus.gov.br/noticia/saude-reforca-assistencia-a-indigenas-durante-pandemia-do-coronavirus#:~:text=COVID%2D19-,Sa%C3%BAde%20refor%C3%A7a%20assist%C3%AAncia%20a%20ind%C3%ADgenas%20durante%20pandemia%20do%20coronav%C3%ADrus,aos%2034%20DSEI%20do%20pa%C3%ADs.
  1. Diário de Pernambuco. “Fake news atrapalha vacinação contra Covid-19 em comunidades indígenas.” Last modified Jan 20, 2021. https://www.diariodepernambuco.com.br/noticia/brasil/2021/01/fake-news-atrapalha-vacinacao-contra-covid-19-em-comunidades-indigenas.html

About the author

Fernanda Clara da Silva and Danielle Correia Furtado are both third year medical students at Rio Grande do Norte State University (UERN) in Mossoró, Brazil. They are member of Local Board of the International Federation of Medical Student’s Associations (IFMSA). Both believe in a world in which education is capable of changing the world, especially inequalities.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

China is the first non-EU country to invest in Europe’s €315 billion Plan

Local innovation, international impact: SMEs and the ITU Telecom World Awards

In Chad, top UN officials say humanitarian response must go ‘hand in hand’ with longer-term recovery

COVID-19: A coordinated EU health strategy needed, say MEPs

Does Switzerland really need more medical students?

These are the world’s best cities to be a cyclist

UN ‘financial crisis,’ years in the making, Guterres tells budget body, proposes solutions

Safety fits into our palms: The role of mobile technology in healthcare systems and life saving

4 ways family businesses can lead the pandemic recovery

3 priorities to shape the post-pandemic financial system

We need to measure innovation better. Here’s how

No more lead in PVC to protect public health, say MEPs

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to O2 CZ, CETIN and T-Mobile CZ for their network sharing agreement

EU budget: Regional Development and Cohesion Policy beyond 2020

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

Farmers on the frontline in battle against drug-resistant microbes: UN health agency

China Unlimited Special Report: The trip to China

Malaria: Focus on pregnant women and children, stresses UN health agency report

Mobile technology saving lives: changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

4 steps towards wiping out cervical cancer

5 things fighting malaria can teach us about Universal Health Coverage

Portuguese Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

UK’s PM Theresa May asks for a two-year Brexit transition plan as negotiations round kicks off

Berlin to pay at the end for Eurozone banks’ consolidation

Nigeria: Armed conflict continues to uproot thousands, driving up humanitarian need

With Libyans now ‘fighting the wars of others’ inside their own country, UN envoy urges Security Council action to end violence

Water supply a human right but Greeks to lose their functioning utilities

8 things we need to do to tackle humanitarian crises in 2019

IMF: European banks do not perform their duty to real economy

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

Digital business is Europe’s best hope to get back to growth

The European Brain Drain: hard facts and harder truths

Amazon fires: Health Effects, Near and Far

Liaison Officer – 2020

New EU-UK agreement is welcome but thorough scrutiny remains, insist lead MEPs

Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

The third bailout agreement for Greece is a done deal amid European economies full of problems

The impact of mobile and rapid digital adoption on how India consumes

Is technology key to improving global health and education, or just an expensive distraction?

Four ways innovation can help to beat heart disease

Fairer and clearer rules on social benefits for EU mobile workers agreed

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

Corruption undermines democracy and contributes to instability, warns senior UN anti-crime official

UN chief commends African Union on adoption of institutional reforms

Why support for Latin America’s early tech hubs is vital for the region

‘Negative developments’ undermining two-State solution in Middle East

EU imposes provisional anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels

Hungary: people born in the 2020s won’t have legal rights any more to buy tobacco

Eurozone very close to a sustainable growth path

Climate change: Parliament’s blueprint for long-term CO2 cuts

Eating less beef and more beans would cut deaths by 5-7%

LED lights could stop turtles and birds from drowning in fishing nets

Here’s why the world’s recovery from COVID-19 could be doughnut shaped

European Young Innovators Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: Europe for StartUps, vision 2020

Nearly three million more displaced year-on-year, warns refugee agency chief, but solutions are within reach

Pandemic versus fear

Youth employment crisis easing but far from over

Here’s how India became a global clean energy powerhouse

‘Internal security’ or how to compromise citizens’ rights and also make huge profits

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s