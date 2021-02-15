You are here: Home / IFMSA / SRHR Response to HIV Global epidemic, what’s next?

SRHR Response to HIV Global epidemic, what’s next?

February 15, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Mary AlMadani, a 3rd-year medical student at Mutah University, Jordan. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

HIV, or by other meaning the virus that causes AIDS, is one of the world’s most serious public health epidemics. There were approximately 38 million people across the globe with HIV/AIDS in 2019. Of these, 36.2 million were adults and 1.8 million were children but nowadays there is a commitment to stopping new HIV infections and ensuring that everyone has access to HIV treatment.

Globally, great advances have been made in the treatment and prevention of HIV and other infectious diseases. Despite these impressive gains, HIV is still one of the primary causes of death in women of reproductive age worldwide.

Sexual and reproductive health is a state of physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being. Intrinsic connections between HIV and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) has to be made, especially as HIV is predominantly sexually transmitted or associated with pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding. Such connection can lead to promoting the health, well-being, and rights of women and children, reducing maternal mortality, preventing new HIV infections (mother-to-child transmission of HIV), and eliminate AIDS-related deaths in addition to reducing HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

 To effectively meet the SRHR needs of people, a comprehensive approach to SRHR is required. Taking a comprehensive approach to SRHR entails adopting the full definition of SRHR and providing an essential package of SRHR interventions with a life course approach, applying equity in access, quality of care, without discrimination, and accountability across the implementation. If essential SRHR interventions are omitted, this can have implications for how SRHR and other needs change, resulting in an increase in the rates of STIs, HIV infection, and unintended pregnancy.

There are concrete steps that countries can take to advance towards access to quality SRHR interventions. These include mobilizing stakeholders within and beyond the health sector; analyzing SRHR needs among all people and throughout the life course; mapping the resources available and systems constraints, and prioritizing and progressively implementing interventions at various levels of the health system and beyond for ensuring access to an essential package of SRHR interventions.

Stigma and discrimination, together with social inequalities, are proving to be key barriers in some countries. Different strategies have to be taken by different health sectors in these countries in order to achieve stability. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously impacted the response and could disrupt it more.

About the author

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Mary AlMadani, a 3rd-year medical student at Mutah University, Jordan. Currently, she is the president of Mutah University Local Committee at IFMSA-JO. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. Her email address is: mereimadane@gmail.com.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU-US Trade: European Commission endorses rebalancing duties on US products

Protecting refugees in Europe: UNHCR calls for a ‘year of change’

Backed by UN, Asia-Pacific countries to advance space technology for ‘development transformation’

Crimea, a wicked game of political chess and a ‘big’ coincidence

MEP Cristiana Muscardini @ European Business Summit 2014: International Trade in Europe

Can we ensure patients’ safety without taking care of healthcare workers?

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

UK voters sent strong message to May and Corbyn for soft Brexit

Monday’s Daily Brief: global homicide figures, neo-Nazi recruitment, Kashmir, and migrants’ plight in USA

Mexico: Helping refugees go into business, a ‘win-win situation’, says UNHCR’s Grandi

The importance of Yellow September and suicide prevention in Brazil

How businesses can create an ethical culture in the age of tech

Donors must do more to align development finance with climate goals

EU and World Health Organisation team up to boost access to health services in developing countries

Parliament endorses landmark EU-Japan free trade agreement

Coronavirus response: over €1 billion from EU Cohesion policy to support Spain’s recovery

Cholera surges, children in urgent need one month after Cyclone Idai slammed southern Africa – UNICEF

Business growth is key to post-pandemic recovery

Your recycling actually gets recycled, right? Not always, says this report

Safer products: EP and Council close deal to beef up checks and inspections

Mosul’s ‘3D contamination’ adds to challenges of deadly mine clearance work

Alcoholic drinks: Commission tables update of rules governing alcohol excise duties

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

Guterres hails historic Convention banning violence and harassment at work

‘No-deal’ Brexit preparedness: European Commission takes stock of preparations and provides practical guidance to ensure coordinated EU approach

Password managers aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Here’s why

EU rewards organisations that make eco-innovation pay

Summertime Consultation: 84% want Europe to stop changing the clock

Why women aren’t allowed to work

JADE Handover Ceremony at the European Parliement

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

UN-led Yemen ceasefire monitoring team gets ready to begin operations

Antitrust: Commission accepts commitments by Transgaz to facilitate natural gas exports from Romania

Climate change is speeding up. Our response needs to be even faster

Voices of young climate action activists ‘give me hope’ says UN chief

10 of Albert Einstein’s best quotes

A new proposal breaks the stalemate over the Banking Union

EU plans to exploit the Mediterranean Sea and the wealth beneath it

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

Localized microfactories – the new face of globalized manufacturing

UN and African Union in ‘common battle’ for development and climate change financing

America writes-off Iran, blocks Europe’s Tehran talks

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

Landmark agreement will protect 100 European Geographical Indications in China

The great sustainable reset: The new world of work after the pandemic

Central America: EU increases humanitarian support by €5 million and delivers additional in kind assistance to hurricane victims

Youth platforms call on German Government to break down legal barriers for young volunteers and pupils

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

How young entrepreneurs should be supported: what assistance should governments provide?

Consumers’ rights against defective digital content agreed by EU lawmakers

How to give start-ups a head-start

What you need to know about the Sustainable Development Impact Summit

The multidisciplinary team facing the multidrug resistant form of Tuberculosis in the state of Amazonas (Brazil)

Now’s the time to take up cycling – here are 6 reasons why

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

Commission introduces surveillance of imports of bioethanol, and remains open to examining requests from other sectors

Somalia has ‘once in a generation’ gender equality opportunity – UN Women chief

Tackling youth unemployment through the eyes of a European entrepreneur

More than 3,400 classrooms damaged or destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, says UN Children’s Fund

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s