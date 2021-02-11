You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: MEPs extend relief measures for the transport sector

COVID-19: MEPs extend relief measures for the transport sector

February 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

To support the transport sector during the pandemic, MEPs revamped rules for the use of airport slots to prevent ghost flights, and extended the validity of some licences.

Parliament temporarily suspended the ‘use it or lose it’ rule in March 2020 to stop airlines from operating empty flights during the pandemic (ghost flights) only so that they could keep their planned take-off and landing slots in the next season. This exemption ends on 27 March 2021.

To give more clarity on how slots will be used in the future, as the latest Eurocontrol forecast indicates that air traffic is expected to be around half of the level of last year, Parliament set out a plan on how to return to a normal application of the ‘use it or lose it’ rule.

Now that the slot utilisation rules have been updated (approved today with 683 votes in favour, 3 against, 4 abstentions), airlines only have to use 50% of their planned take-off and landing slots for the 2021 summer season (instead of the 80% required before the pandemic) in order to keep them in the following season. In addition, the European Commission can also extend the new rules to other seasons in the future, and adjust the minimum utilisation rate to between 30% and 70%. This will enable it to swiftly react to changing air traffic levels during the pandemic.

“In record time, we managed to update complex, but extremely strategic rules for the air sector, which has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. We struck a careful balance between injecting some competition into the airport slots market and the need to protect a sector that is in pain”, said EP rapporteur Dominique Riquet (Renew, FR).

Validity of certificates

With 647 votes in favour, 24 against, 19 abstentions, Parliament also prolonged the rules regarding the validity of certain certificates, licences, periodic checks and training that are normally required in the transport sector under 15 different EU rules.

Given the strict sanitary requirements currently in place, it remains difficult to renew a driving licence, test a car’s roadworthiness or review port security. The new rules allow these documents to remain valid for a further ten months if they expired between 1 September 2020 and 30 June 2021. EU governments can opt out from these derogations. However, to ensure the smooth functioning of the single market, they have to accept prolonged certificates from other member states.

Next steps

Parliament and Council consulted each other informally before the vote. Now that MEPs have given their green light, Council has to approve the rules, so they can enter into force after publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Virginity testing’: a human rights violation, with no scientific basis – UN

May led Britain to chaos, now looks for way out with unpredictable DUP

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

Mobile technology, a necessary pearl in developing countries

A world first: Women at the helm of every UN Regional Commission

OECD strengthens co-operation with Morocco – Renews Morocco Country Programme Agreement

Volkswagen scandal update: “We want clarity fast, but it is equally important to have the complete picture”, Commission’s spokesperson underscores from Brussels

Human rights in Brussels and in Beijing: a more balanced approach needed

US and China in painstaking efforts to conclude trade talks

Violence against women a barrier to peaceful future for all

European Commission 2020 Work Programme: An ambitious roadmap for a Union that strives for more

EU to relocate 40,000 migrants across the bloc: first step of a long due substantial reform?

Closing the loop: Commission delivers on Circular Economy Action Plan

Scientists just got closer to making nuclear fusion work

A UN-backed boost for women-run businesses in the developing world

UN chief welcomes agreement by rival leaders in South Sudan, as a step towards ‘inclusive and implementable’ peace

At UN, Somalia’s President spotlights country’s progress, but cautions eradicating terrorism ‘will not be easy’

Countries must invest at least 1% more of GDP on primary healthcare to eliminate glaring coverage gaps

US cities are going to keep getting hotter

UN urges ‘restraint’ in Bangladesh’s post-presidential election violence

UN chief praises New Zealand premier’s ‘admirable’ response to Christchurch attacks

Millions of Afghans have ‘voted not just for a president, but also for democracy’, UN Assembly told

The banks dragged Eurozone down to fiscal abyss

Integration of migrants: Commission launches a public consultation and call for an expert group on the views of migrants

Texting is a daily source of stress for 1/3 of people – are you one of them?

Is this the way to finally beat corruption?

MEPs demand end to EU arms exports to Saudi Arabia

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

Understanding our own garden that we call mind

Social Committee teaches Van Rompuy a lesson

Raj Kumar’s new book offers a strategy for transforming the global aid industry. Here’s an excerpt

3 important lessons from 20 years of working with social entrepreneurs

State aid: Commission approves €1.2 billion French “Fonds de solidarité” scheme for small enterprises in temporary financial difficulties due to coronavirus outbreak

Protecting whistle-blowers: new EU-wide rules approved

Inaction on obesity stands in the way of sustainable development

The Parliament paves the way for the creation of the European Banking Union

Threats from mammoth banks and Brussels fuel May’s poll rates

The gateway to carbon pricing? Air pollution policy

How data can help mining companies tackle their trust deficit

UN strengthens ties with Eurasia regional body to tackle terrorism and crime

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

COVID-19 lessons learnt: boosting EU civil protection

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Bacteria vs. humans: how to fight in this world war?

How cities can become more resilient to climate change

Trump to subject the Fed, challenge the ECB and make Wall St. bankers even richer

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

ISIL continues to pose a ‘serious challenge’ worldwide – UN counter-terror chief

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

Pushing for tax fairness in a digital world

This house is made entirely out of recycled rubbish

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Climate emergency, call to support breastfeeding, rising political heat and new investigation board for Syria

Philanthropy is at a turning point. Here are 6 ways it could go

Tomorrow’s UK general election: Will Tories win majority to shoot an abrupt Brexit or a hung parliament will prolong January’s exit to 2050?

10 cities are predicted to gain megacity status by 2030

Questions and answers: Commission proposes SURE, a new temporary instrument worth up to €100 billion to help protect jobs and people in work

COP21 Breaking News_09 December: List of Recent Climate Funding Announcements

UNICEF urges all countries to provide ‘Super Dads’ with paid leave

The reskilling revolution can transform the future of work for women

Governments urged to put first ever UN global migration pact in motion, post-Marrakech

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s