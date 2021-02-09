You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

February 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Chokkavarapu renuka Charan is a third year medical student of the Kaloji Narayan Rao University Of Health Sciences , Maheshwara Medical College and Hospital, India. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Coronavirus disease 2019 reported its first case on first December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei, China.

On the 30th January 2020 WHO declared coronavirus disease as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).  The major challenges surrounding COVID 19 vaccination campaign are:

  • Manufacture and distribution of vaccine to population
  • Transparency and trust form public
  • The nursing shortage
  • Equitable distribution

The logistic challenge isn’t just to produce all the vaccine doses required, it also deals with shipping and storing them at cold temperatures and administering them to people.

Transportation and shortage could be particularly tricky for the current COVID-19 vaccine to maintain efficacy. Efficacy of vaccine is maintained by storing at cold temperatures which makes hospitals, primary health care centres and pharmacies difficult to maintain sufficient amount of refrigerators and freezers for the rural and smaller institutions it becomes an economic burden on developing countries

Distributing vaccines needs careful preparation and has never been done before at pace presenting an unprecedented global challenge.

The administration of vaccines by the people has to be put forward with the help of health professionals by creating awareness regarding its importance, immunity, and necessary side effects should be enumerated.

Since most corona vaccines are to be taken in two doses, administering the second dose of vaccine is as crucial as the first dose of vaccine. This second dose has to be ensured by the government is little difficult.

The positive legacy of COVID-19 should be stronger, more transparent and better performing health systems ,and robust vaccine delivery chains, leaving the world better positioned to cope with future pandemic and health crisis, ensuring that people no matter where they live have access to good quality and health services so that ultimately we can achieve sustainable development goal.

All the levels of health systems have to be included and strive for better COVID-19 by making vaccination campaigns successful.

About the author

Chokkavarapu renuka Charan is a third year medical student of the Kaloji Narayan Rao University Of Health Sciences , Maheshwara Medical College and Hospital , is currently taking up a bachelor of medicine bachelor of surgery. Charan showed an interest in science from an early age, frequently attending school science camps. He was known as the boy who was always taking notes and he discovered that he had an aptitude for research and articles. He is a well rounded individual who lives with passion, dedication and grace.

