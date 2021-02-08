You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Black History Month: What is it and why do we need it?

Black History Month: What is it and why do we need it?

February 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Alem Tedeneke, Media Lead, Canada, Latin America and Sustainable Development Goals, World Economic Forum

• A continued engagement with history is vital as it helps give context for the present.

• Black History Month is an opportunity to understand Black histories, going beyond stories of racism and slavery to spotlight Black achievement.

• This year’s theme is The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity, and will explore the African diaspora.

February is Black History Month. This month-long observance in the US and Canada is a chance to celebrate Black achievement. This year, it also follows a tumultuous period where racial justice calls reached a fever pitch, providing a fresh reminder to take stock of where systemic racism persists and give visibility to the people and organizations creating change.

Here’s what to know about the monthly observance and how to celebrate this year:

How did Black History Month begin?

Black History Month’s first iteration was Negro History Week, created in February 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, known as the “father of Black history.” This historian helped establish the field of African American studies and his organization, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, aimed to encourage “people of all ethnic and social backgrounds to discuss the Black experience“.

“Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”
― Carter G. Woodson

His organization was later renamed the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASAALH) and is currently the oldest historical society established for the promotion of African American history.

Why is Black History Month in February?

February was chosen by Woodson for the week-long observance as it coincides with the birthdates of both former US President Abraham Lincoln and social reformer Frederick Douglass. Both men played a significant role in helping to end slavery.

Woodson also understood that members of the Black community already celebrated the births of Douglass and Lincoln and sought to build on existing traditions. “He was asking the public to extend their study of Black history, not to create a new tradition”, as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASAALH) explained on its website.

How did Black History Month become a national month of celebration?

By the late 1960s, thanks in part to the civil-rights movement and a growing awareness of Black identity, Negro History Week was celebrated by mayors in cities across the country. Eventually, the event evolved into Black History Month on many college campuses.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History month. In his speech, President Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history”.

Since his administration, every American president has recognized Black History Month and its mission. But it wasn’t until Congress passed “National Black History Month” into law in 1986 that many in the country began to observe it formally. The law aimed to make all Americans “aware of this struggle for freedom and equal opportunity“.

Why is Black History Month celebrated?

Initially, Black History Month was a way of teaching students and young people about Black and African-Americans’ contributions. Such stories had been largely forgotten and were a neglected part of the national narrative.

Now, it’s seen as a celebration of those who’ve impacted not just the country but the world with their activism and achievements. In the US, the month-long spotlight during February is an opportunity for people to engage with Black histories, go beyond discussions of racism and slavery, and highlight Black leaders and accomplishments.

What is this year’s Black History Month theme?

Every year, a theme is chosen by the ASAALH, the group originally founded by Woodson. This year’s theme is The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity and will explore the diasporic nature of the African family – both the individual families whose members are spread out across different states, nations and continents, but also the wider perception of the African diaspora as the “Black family at large”.

In addition, organizations like Black Lives Matter are using the month to look ahead, celebrating Black Future Month, as well as black history.

Is Black History Month celebrated anywhere else?

In Canada, they celebrate it in February. In countries like the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Ireland, they celebrate it in October. In Canada, African-Canadian parliament member Jean Augustine motioned for Black History Month in 1995 to bring awareness to Black Canadians’ work.

When the UK started celebrating Black History Month in 1987, it focused on Black American history. Over time there has been more attention on Black British history. Now it is dedicated to honouring African people’s contributions to the country. Its UK mission statement is: “Dig deeper, look closer, think bigger”.

Why is Black History Month important?

For many modern Black millennials, the month-long celebration offers an opportunity to reimagine what possibilities lie ahead. But for many, the forces that drove Woodson nearly a century ago are more relevant than ever.

As Lonnie G. Bunch III, Director of the Smithsonian Institution said at the opening of the Washington D.C.’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016: “There is no more powerful force than a people steeped in their history. And there is no higher cause than honouring our struggle and ancestors by remembering”.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

We know ethics should inform AI. But which ethics?

If we want to solve climate change, water governance is our blueprint

Here’s what COVID-19 teaches us about ‘social learning’ and the environment

Libyans continue ‘spilling their blood on the battlefield’ as fight for Tripoli rages on

EU survey confirms citizens’ call for EU to have more powers to tackle pandemic

This is the world’s greenest football club – and you’ve probably never even heard of it

The challenges of the universalization of the health system in Brazil. What can we change?

As human genome editing moves from the lab to the clinic, the ethical debate is no longer hypothetical

Commission disburses €8.5 billion under SURE to five Member States

The ECB still protects the banks at the expense of the EU taxpayers

Finnish Council Presidency priorities debated in plenary

World Health Organisation and young doctors: is there any place for improvement?

UN global counter-terrorism strategy review an ‘overarching vision for the future’: Assembly President

Commission disburses €14 billion under SURE to nine Member States

Welcome to the COVID-19 era of world sport

Greece returns to markets at a high cost to taxpayers, after four years out in the cold

What living abroad does to your self-awareness

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

This crisis cannot be confronted with statistics

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Family businesses are the lifeblood of the Middle East. How do we ensure they survive?

Vaccines: contract between European Commission and AstraZeneca now published

Political solution ‘long overdue’ to protect the children of eastern Ukraine

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

These are the cities where people work the longest hours

“A divided Europe is not in China’s interests”, Ambassador Zhang of the Chinese Mission to EU welcomes Brussels

How a chocolate bar gives hope for a new economy

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

European Youth Forum and youngest MEPs call on President Juncker to keep his promise to Europe’s youth

‘Ghost fishing’ is threatening our oceans. Here’s how we can tackle it

Mental health and suicide prevention: the contradictory access in a reference city of southern Brazil

Jellyfish are taking over the world – and climate change could be to blame

Science is ‘key’ to pushing forward the 2030 Agenda, UN development forum told

European Union launches WTO trade dispute against Colombia’s unfair duties on frozen fries

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

COP24 addresses climate change displacement ahead of crunch migration meeting

Commission launches initiative for more sustainable cocoa production

It ain’t over until Google says it’s over

Hot air behind your cold fridge? Why the future of cooling must be sustainable

Quicker freezing and confiscation of criminal assets to fight organised crime

Medical deserts in the European Union: the practicalities of universal health coverage

UN expert calls for international investigation into ‘evident murder’ of Jamal Khashoggi

Soil pollution ‘jeopardizing’ life on Earth, UN agency warns on World Day

Why tourism policy needs to use more imagination

The Syrian knot cannot be cut without devastating consequences

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte: “Europe must listen to the people”

To build the workforce of the future, we need to revolutionize how we learn

Mental Health of Health Professionals Facing COVID-19

How blockchain can cut the cost of new medicine

Egypt is building one of the world’s largest solar parks

Raj Kumar’s new book offers a strategy for transforming the global aid industry. Here’s an excerpt

India m2m + iot Forum Hosts Successful 4th Editions of India Smart Cities Forum and India Smart Villages Forum

David McAllister underlines the need for rapid progress in EU-UK negotiations

LGBTQI+ and health care: do they deserve more attention from medical universities?

How teaching ‘future resilient’ skills can help workers adapt to automation

EU: Protecting victims’ rights from cartels and market abuses

Why Eurozone can afford spending for growth

Climate emergency: City mayors are ‘world’s first responders’, says UN chief

A roadmap for repairing rural mobility in Japan – and beyond

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s