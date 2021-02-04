Sexual and reproductive health and right (SRHR) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Irabor Ediri Andrea is a nursing student of medical university of Gdansk, Poland. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and…not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, in all matters relating to the reproductive system and to its functions and processes. Reproductive health therefore implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life and that they have the capability to reproduce and the freedom to decide.

The connection between HIV and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) is well established as HIV is a sexually transmitted disease. The relationship between SRHR and HIV majority of HIV infections is sexually transmitted or associated with pregnancy ,childbirth and breastfeeding.

So therefore one can not be achieved without the other because people living with HIV have specific SRHR needs including but not limited to the prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV.

Including HIV into SRHR services can lead to better HIV testing outcomes, more consistent condom use and it will help to reduce HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

SRHR and HIV can not work without each other because of the common goals which is to change law and policies to end gender based violence, child marriage and criminalisation of HIV and all forms of discrimination of people living with HIV.

Irabor Ediri Andrea is a nursing student of medical university of Gdansk. She has a Bachelor of Arts in English, she has a honouring certificate from nafdac for her humanitarian service. She has a professional certificate from project management. She is a writer,a storyteller and an entrepreneur and she loves creating awareness to arising matters. She is determined and very dedicated to whatever she is doing and she believes all her achievements are the start of her career.