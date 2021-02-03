You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

February 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Angelo Moreno, a 20-year-old medical student from Ecuador studying at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

During 1920, humankind was living one of the toughest times of its history. The world was coursing World War I, then a new type of deadly influenza appeared. It was named Spanish flu, Spain had better count and reporting cases, but the first cases were reported in the US. The Spanish flu reached 20-50 million deaths, but Homo Sapiens did not have the methods to answer: What is causing the pandemic? How to stop the pandemic?

One hundred years later, on the 12th of March 2020, The WHO declared a new pandemic for Homo Sapiens: the COVID-19. This time, humankind has more experience fighting against infectious diseases. Our society now understands the virus that is causing the pandemic, a coronavirus. In less than a year, Homo Sapiens developed some vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2. Homo Sapiens developed the rotavirus vaccine in fifteen years and the Polio vaccine in five. The WHO started the COVAX initiative to buy 2 billion doses and distribute them to low- and middle-income countries. It could be one of the greatest achievements of Homo Sapiens. 

But the market knows no names, not even the World Health Organization. During the 148th Executive Board Meeting of the WHO, Dr. Tedros addressed higher-income countries to be aware of the inequality they have created: “Even as they speak the language of equitable access, some countries and companies continue to prioritize bilateral deals, going around COVAX, driving up prices, and attempting to jump to the front of the queue.”

In Ecuador, a country in South America with 18 million inhabitants, the plan of vaccination is predicted to start with 80.000 doses during the third week of January. In comparison, Austria with 8.8 million inhabitants has achieved the milestone of 100.000 doses.

40.4 million vaccines have been distributed worldwide. However, 0 people have been vaccinated in Africa, although the continent is inhabited by 1.216 billion. 219,397 people have been vaccinated in South America, although it is inhabited by 422 million. Africa and South America mean 21% of the worldwide population, but 0.5% of the vaccinated population.

The greatest opportunity to fight the pandemic is opaqued by the distribution of it. “It’s right that all governments want to prioritize vaccinating their own health workers and older people first, but it is not right that younger healthier adults in rich countries are vaccinated before health workers and older people in poor countries.” Dr. Tedros, during the opening remarks of the 148th Executive Board Meeting of the World Health Organization.

Homo Sapiens is not ready yet for its biggest challenge: Equality.

About the author

Angelo Moreno is a 20-year-old medical student from Ecuador. He studies at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito. Currently, he is the Membership Development Assistant in the IFMSA and a member of the Supervising Council in AEMPPI Ecuador. He is constantly working in global health campaigns and advocating for universal access to education and healthcare. He has a background in several NGOs and youth movements. In addition, he is creating an NGO focused on sustainability and ensuring access to education for children.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why a global recession isn’t inevitable

Reinforcing EU border security: Visa-exempt travelers will be pre-screened

Congrats to the #FutureofMalta: a new age of voting

UN rights chief calls for international inquiry into Kashmir violations

European Commission launches EU-wide public consultation on Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan

How we overhauled healthcare amid Venezuela’s crisis

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

Palm Oil: With Malaysia cracking down on production, what’s the alternative?

Shanghai has tough new recycling rules – and it will stop collecting trash from communities that don’t comply

Chart of the day: These countries have seen the biggest falls in extreme poverty

From coca to cocoa: three lessons from Peru on how farmers can leave the drug trade behind

The Bavarians threaten Berlin and Brussels with immigration crisis

How carbon-smart farming can feed us and fight climate change at the same time

EU and Germany join efforts to support the African Union’s response to coronavirus

Yemen: Tackling the world’s largest humanitarian crisis

South Sudanese refugees need $2.7 billion, as safe return remains elusive

Secretary-General condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Mali

UNICEF must triple budget to combat Ebola outbreak in DR Congo; complex crisis impacting unprecedented number of children

International Women’s Day: Where does she belong?

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Three ways the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping geopolitics

5 things you need to know about creativity

UN chief condemns explosion at election rally in Zimbabwe that injured dozens, including senior politicians

InvestEU Fund: boost for sustainable, innovative and social investment

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in Morocco

This house is made entirely out of recycled rubbish

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

What happens after you recover from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

UN condemns deadly simultaneous terrorist attacks on military camps in Mali

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of DSME by HHIH

US-North Korea summit in Singapore ‘a promising development’ says Guterres

Be a part of the World Forum on Future Trends in Defence and Security

How to build healthy cities and communities in the post-COVID world

A new global platform to unleash entrepreneurs on the world’s toughest problems

Transparency and tech together can safeguard taxpayers’ money

Three steps we must take to secure the future of our forests

Pesticides: MEPs propose blueprint to improve EU approval procedure

European Citizens’ Initiative: A game of much publicity and one big lie

A European young student speaks about the Youth Policies of the European Commission

To recruit younger people, you have to understand them. Here’s a guide

The world needs a circular economy. Help us make it happen

10 start-ups that are helping to change the Arab world

Addressing the consequences of digitalisation in the Russia & CIS region

Break taboo around menstruation, act to end ‘disempowering’ discrimination, say UN experts

This is how AI in video games will change the future of work

Energy security: The synchronisation of the Baltic States’ electricity networks – European solidarity in action

Trade, entrepreneurship and the future of ASEAN’s economy

Parliament supports plans to improve quality of tap water and cut plastic litter

The world’s largest bus system is starting to go electric

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

Supply chains have been upended. Here’s how to make them more resilient

UN Convention that promotes mediation to resolve trade disputes moves closer to entry into force

Countries must invest at least 1% more of GDP on primary healthcare to eliminate glaring coverage gaps

We are witnessing a revolution in genomics – and it’s only just begun

China is picking up the fight against rare diseases

Anti-vaccers: does the empty can rattle the most?

Blockchain is becoming key for global trade – but is that a gift for hackers?

EU mobilises emergency assistance for Croatia in the aftermath of devastating earthquake

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

Parlamentarians to “break up” with reality in the Google antitrust case

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s