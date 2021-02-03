You are here: Home / IFMSA / SRHR the indispensable ally in ending HIV

SRHR the indispensable ally in ending HIV

February 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Gubeanthrey Janaky Raman is from Malaysia and currently a final year medical student at Dhaka Medical College, Bangladesh. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Despite having emerged decades earlier, the 1980’s witnessed the tumultuous outbreak of HIV and by the end of the year, every region in the world had reported at least one case of AIDS. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) today, more than 70 million people have been infected with HIV and about 35 million have died from AIDS since the beginning of the global epidemic. 

HIV/AIDS became the epicentre of the world and a massive shift in focus occurred due to the fatal magnitude of the condition. Abundant initiatives for the HIV/AIDS cause have since been engineered and brought into effect. In spite of that, the question remains in relation to why the pursuit to end HIV/AIDS continues to be slow and uneventful.  

It is in these circumstances, the sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) sector and HIV/AIDS appear to be contenders in the global competition for resources and attention as if one could be achieved without the other. It is ironic to expect significant progress and impact will be made in fighting HIV/AIDS where there is a rift between SRHR and HIV/AIDS work.

The fight of HIV/AIDS is encompassed in the very crux of SRHR. The stigma and discrimination that surrounds HIV/AIDS  is reason enough that only through SRHR this epidemic can see its end. What was once coined as the “gay plague” now is recognized as a disease that does not discriminate in age, sex, gender identity,  race, religion, social nor wealth status. Granted there are medical advances to end AIDS, the real fight is to eliminate stigma and discrimination against HIV/AIDS and that is the only way we will ever be close to being a HIV/AIDS free world. 

SRHR bears the potential to uproot gender inequalities, patriarchal norms, social injustices among many other obstacles that hinder us from reaching the common goal of ending HIV/AIDS. In every public health system, SRHR designates an avenue for ethical and undiscriminating conversations through which every individual that experiences it, especially seropositive individuals, will be encouraged to exercise their sexual and reproductive rights in the absence of fear and prejudice. The impact that will follow, not only will reduce the rate of  transmission and new HIV cases but also allow seropositive individuals to lead a wholesome lifestyle encompassing their sexual and reproductive health goals. 

The form of empowerment that SRHR provides through cultivating gender equality, investing in quality sexuality education and elevating measures to end stigma, discrimination and violence directed towards HIV/AIDS and at the people living with it will be an expedient in the initiative to end HIV/AIDS. Bearing that in mind, the discrepancy between the SRHR sector and HIV/AIDS work must be minimized as much as illuminated to show the cardinal relationship both fields share. By doing so, an integral and potent response to HIV/AIDS can be prompted which would be crucial in eradicating the public health threat that is the HIV/AIDS epidemic. 

About the author

Gubeanthrey Janaky Raman is from Malaysia and currently a final year medical student at Dhaka Medical College, Bangladesh. She is also the local officer for the Standing Committee on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights including HIV and AIDS (SCORA) under Bangladesh Medical Students’ Society (BMSS) which is the NMO under IFMSA. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine incorporating her passion for writing and journalism. She can be reached via gubeanthrey@gmail.com

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

China greenlights first underwater high-speed railway

Europe plans to send satellites into space to monitor CO2 emissions

Could play be a game-changer for the world’s forests?

17 ways technology could change the world by 2025

Young people worldwide can ‘determine the future of migration,’ says UN senior official

Digital technology helped create the skills gap. Here’s how it can help close it

COVID-19: Parliament approves crucial EU support measures

Cultivating mental well-being while tackling food insecurity

Breaking news on European Youth Employment: European Youth Forum Guide tackles poor quality internships!

What the G7 wants to do in eastern Ukraine

How Africa’s women can drive the 4IR forward

Coronavirus Dashboard: EU Cohesion Policy response to the coronavirus crisis

New Zealand can improve well-being through better policymaking and reforms to housing and migration policy

Eurozone set to abandon monetary and incomes austerity and adopt growth friendly policies

5 ways to swim, not sink, as part of a ‘liquid workforce’

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €1.49 billion for abusive practices in online advertising

Medical students of today, technological doctors of tomorrow

Asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, symptomatic: what is the difference?

First-ever global conference of national counter-terrorism chiefs will strengthen cooperation, build ‘resilient’ States, says top UN official

Spread of polio still an international public health concern

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

G20 LIVE: G20 Antalya Summit in Numbers, 15-16 November 2015

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

Commission Work Programme 2019: Delivering on promises and preparing for the future

Asking for more restriction on intra EU immigration: Unproductive and politically dangerous

Here are 5 new green laws coming into force in 2020

EU to take action against fake news and foreign electoral interference

“China will strive to enhance the performance of economic growth”, President Xi highlights from the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos

3 autonomous vehicle trends to follow in 2019

These are the world’s best universities

Myanmar: Departing UN rights expert still hopeful for democratic transition

Sudan: UN rights chief alarmed over ‘excessive force’, alleged use of live fire against protestors

Will COVID-19 lead to the global resurgence of other deadly diseases?

EU long-term budget: EP still fighting for a good agreement

Which countries get the most sleep – and how much do we really need?

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

Welcome to the age of the platform nation

Beyond ‘business as usual’. Addressing the climate change crisis

European Commission successfully places first EU SURE bond in 2021

No tragedy for HIV educators

Global public-private collaboration tackles cybersecurity skills gap

Sassoli: Migration agreement respects fundamental principles of Parliament’s proposal

How tech companies compare at protecting your digital rights

Who is to profit from the quasi announced ECB rate cut?

EU budget: Commission proposes major funding increase for stronger borders and migration

Millennials are transforming African farming

EU invests in green projects and bans single-use plastics while climate change requires more to be done

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

End racist discrimination against Afro-European people in the EU

Access to healthcare: what do we lack?

The world has made spectacular progress in every measure of well-being. So why does almost no one know about it?

Council Presidency: Floundering with the EU 2014 budget

More than one million sexually transmitted infections occur every day: WHO

UN committed ‘to support the Libyan people’ as Guterres departs ‘with deep concern and a heavy heart’

The reverberation of permanent multiprofessional education in combating antimicrobial resistance: future generation prognostic change

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “There is a communication issue (about China) which markets don’t like” Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF stresses from Davos

MWC 2016 LIVE: 5G to embrace unlicensed bands and Wi-Fi

Aid teams respond to escalating southwest Syria conflict: 750,000 civilians are at risk

UN experts decry torture of Rakhine men and boys held incommunicado by Myanmar’s military

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s