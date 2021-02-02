You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / What will education look like in 20 years? Here are 4 scenarios

What will education look like in 20 years? Here are 4 scenarios

February 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Andreas Schleicher, Director, Directorate of Education and Skills, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

  • The COVID-19 pandemic shows us we cannot take the future of education for granted.
  • By imagining alternative futures for education we can better think through the outcomes, develop agile and responsive systems and plan for future shocks.
  • What do the four OECD Scenarios for the Future of Schooling show us about how to transform and future-proof our education systems?

As we begin a new year, it is traditional to take stock of the past in order to look forward, to imagine and plan for a better future.

But the truth is that the future likes to surprise us. Schools open for business, teachers using digital technologies to augment, not replace, traditional face-to face-teaching and, indeed, even students hanging out casually in groups – all things we took for granted this time last year; all things that flew out the window in the first months of 2020.

To achieve our vision and prepare our education systems for the future, we have to consider not just the changes that appear most probable but also the ones that we are not expecting.

Scenarios for the future of schooling

Imagining alternative futures for education pushes us to think through plausible outcomes and helps agile and responsive systems to develop. The OECD Scenarios for the Future of Schooling depict some possible alternatives:

Future proof? Four scenarios for the future of schooling
Future proof? Four scenarios for the future of schooling Image: OECD

Rethinking, rewiring, re-envisioning

The underlying question is: to what extent are our current spaces, people, time and technology in schooling helping or hindering our vision? Will modernizing and fine-tuning the current system, the conceptual equivalent of reconfiguring the windows and doors of a house, allow us to achieve our goals? Is an entirely different approach to the organization of people, spaces, time and technology in education needed?

Modernizing and extending current schooling would be more or less what we see now: content and spaces that are largely standardized across the system, primarily school-based (including digital delivery and homework) and focused on individual learning experiences. Digital technology is increasingly present, but, as is currently the case, is primarily used as a delivery method to recreate existing content and pedagogies rather than to revolutionize teaching and learning.

What would transformation look like? It would involve re-envisioning the spaces where learning takes place; not simply by moving chairs and tables, but by using multiple physical and virtual spaces both in and outside of schools. There would be full individual personalization of content and pedagogy enabled by cutting-edge technology, using body information, facial expressions or neural signals.

We’d see flexible individual and group work on academic topics as well as on social and community needs. Reading, writing and calculating would happen as much as debating and reflecting in joint conversations. Students would learn with books and lectures as well as through hands-on work and creative expression. What if schools became learning hubs and used the strength of communities to deliver collaborative learning, building the role of non-formal and informal learning, and shifting time and relationships?

Alternatively, schools could disappear altogether. Built on rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and the Internet of Things, in this future it is possible to assess and certify knowledge, skills and attitudes instantaneously. As the distinction between formal and informal learning disappears, individual learning advances by taking advantage of collective intelligence to solve real-life problems. While this scenario might seem far-fetched, we have already integrated much of our life into our smartphones, watches and digital personal assistants in a way that would have been unthinkable even a decade ago.

All of these scenarios have important implications for the goals and governance of education, as well as the teaching workforce. Schooling systems in many countries have already opened up to new stakeholders, decentralizing from the national to the local and, increasingly, to the international. Power has become more distributed, processes more inclusive. Consultation is giving way to co-creation.

We can construct an endless range of such scenarios. The future could be any combination of them and is likely to look very different in different places around the world. Despite this, such thinking gives us the tools to explore the consequences for the goals and functions of education, for the organization and structures, the education workforce and for public policies. Ultimately, it makes us think harder about the future we want for education. It often means resolving tensions and dilemmas:

  • What is the right balance between modernizing and disruption?
  • How do we reconcile new goals with old structures?
  • How do we support globally minded and locally rooted students and teachers?
  • How do we foster innovation while recognising the socially highly conservative nature of education?
  • How do we leverage new potential with existing capacity?
  • How do we reconfigure the spaces, the people, the time and the technologies to create powerful learning environments?
  • In the case of disagreement, whose voice counts?
  • Who is responsible for the most vulnerable members of our society?
  • If global digital corporations are the main providers, what kind of regulatory regime is required to solve the already thorny questions of data ownership, democracy and citizen empowerment?

Thinking about the future requires imagination and also rigour. We must guard against the temptation to choose a favourite future and prepare for it alone. In a world where shocks like pandemics and extreme weather events owing to climate change, social unrest and political polarization are expected to be more frequent, we cannot afford to be caught off guard again.

This is not a cry of despair – rather, it is a call to action. Education must be ready. We know the power of humanity and the importance of learning and growing throughout our life. We insist on the importance of education as a public good, regardless of the scenario for the future.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

Russia and the EU ‘trade’ natural gas supplies and commercial concessions in and out of Ukraine

CO2 emissions on the rise for first time in four years, UN agency warns

Trust in facial recognition technology can be achieved. Here’s how

A Sting Exclusive: Towards better business opportunities for the EU and its neighbours, Commissioner Hahn live from European Business Summit 2015

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

Charlie’s tragedy energized deeper feelings amongst Europeans; back to basics?

Beyond self-regulation: dealing with Europe’s consumption problem

Upgraded EU visa information database to increase security at external borders

World is closer than ever to seeing polio disappear for good

COVID-19 has laid bare the cracks in long-term care. Here’s how to fix them

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Migrants and refugees face higher risk of developing ill-health, says UN report on displaced people in Europe

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

Independent rights experts sound alarm at Iran protest crackdown, internet blackout

Why do US presidential elections last so long? And 4 other things you need to know

Cape Town’s crisis shows us the real cost of water

Travel the world, find yourself

Here’s how one business leader is tackling injustice: It starts with personal commitment

Medical students against male supremacy

Continuing incarceration of women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, ‘reprehensible’: UN experts

The future of crypto-assets, from opportunities to policy implications

The next 48 hours may change the European Union

MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

‘Historic moment’ for people on the move, as UN agrees first-ever Global Compact on migration

Get out, stay out: how financial resilience helps end poverty

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We must not hold onto yesterday’s economy as we rebuild’

A Valentine’s Special: heart has nothing to do with it, it’s all Brain

UN food agency begins ‘last resort’ partial withdrawal of aid to opposition-held Yemeni capital

Retirees will outlive their savings by a decade

FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

Statement by President von der Leyen on CureVac

The importance of the strategy of health of a country working in accordance with the theory

The economic cost of anti-vaccination movements in Italy

UN condemns deadly attack against G5 Sahel force headquarters in Mali

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for continued action to eradicate trafficking in human beings

Uncovered liabilities of €5 billion may render EU insolvent

Malta and Slovakia: serious shortcomings in the rule of law

Permafrost is thawing so fast it’s gouging holes in the Arctic

10 of Albert Einstein’s best quotes

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon should be free to earn a living

These countries are leading the way in green finance

3 reasons why responsibly-deployed technology is key to the COVID recovery

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

Spotlight Initiative – EU and UN fight against domestic violence in the Pacific region

Italy’s populist government appears determined to drive EU economy and markets into recession

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

MEPs propose more transparent legislative drafting and use of allowances

Why “de-learning” is equally important as reskilling in conversations about the future of work

Lagarde: Keep feeding the banks cut down wages and food subsidies

JADE May Meeting last call for participants – join us in Zagreb

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion German measure to recapitalise Lufthansa

Greece will probably stay in the Eurozone but at what cost?

An FTA between EU-US to hurt South Korea

From start-up to scale: This is how governments can accelerate innovation and build inclusive economies

Flexible jobs can make work-life balance worse, a German study finds

European Youth, quo vadis?

Focus on EU’s external action and building our stronger inner core: von der Leyen at the Special European Council

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s