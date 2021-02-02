You are here: Home / European Union News / Vaccine strategy: Budget MEPs quiz EU health chief Sandra Gallina

Vaccine strategy: Budget MEPs quiz EU health chief Sandra Gallina

February 2, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

In a debate on Monday, Budget Committee Members questioned the Commission’s Health Director-General on vaccine availability and the use of the EU budget.

In her introductory remarks, Sandra Gallina, Director-General for Health and Food Safety in the European Commission, explained what the Commission is doing to obtain enough vaccines to reach its objective of having 70% of the EU’s adult population inoculated by the summer. Contracts had to be negotiated rapidly, she said, with liability and indemnification being of paramount importance. The EU has “gone beyond the 12-million-vaccinations mark”, she underlined, saying that “there is no need to envy the US or Israel”.

The Chair of the Committee on Budgets Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR, BE) emphasised that MEPs “did their duty”, by adopting the Emergency Support Instrument in April and managing to triple the EU4Health and boost the Horizon Europe research programmes in the negotiations on the EU long-term budget for 2021-2027.

In the debate, MEPs asked for the contracts with Astra Zeneca and others to be more transparent, especially on how funds from the EU budget are used and distributed, and how much money is coming from member states. The deals with the pharmaceutical companies are of “overriding public interest” and should therefore be disclosed, they said.

Some members demanded that 1.5 billion Euros of unused funds from the research programme and the EU budget margins be used to improve the vaccination rollout in the EU.

Gallina maintained that this money should be spent on tackling variants of COVID-19, and that the problem is linked to production rather than the number of doses ordered. She said she was relying on a breakthrough in the second quarter of 2021 and on companies whose vaccines are not yet registered, as well as on a second contract with BioNTech, to reach the Commission’s vaccination objective.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

Russia and the EU ‘trade’ natural gas supplies and commercial concessions in and out of Ukraine

CO2 emissions on the rise for first time in four years, UN agency warns

Trust in facial recognition technology can be achieved. Here’s how

A Sting Exclusive: Towards better business opportunities for the EU and its neighbours, Commissioner Hahn live from European Business Summit 2015

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

Charlie’s tragedy energized deeper feelings amongst Europeans; back to basics?

Beyond self-regulation: dealing with Europe’s consumption problem

Upgraded EU visa information database to increase security at external borders

World is closer than ever to seeing polio disappear for good

COVID-19 has laid bare the cracks in long-term care. Here’s how to fix them

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Migrants and refugees face higher risk of developing ill-health, says UN report on displaced people in Europe

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

Independent rights experts sound alarm at Iran protest crackdown, internet blackout

Why do US presidential elections last so long? And 4 other things you need to know

Cape Town’s crisis shows us the real cost of water

Travel the world, find yourself

Here’s how one business leader is tackling injustice: It starts with personal commitment

Medical students against male supremacy

Continuing incarceration of women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, ‘reprehensible’: UN experts

The future of crypto-assets, from opportunities to policy implications

The next 48 hours may change the European Union

MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

‘Historic moment’ for people on the move, as UN agrees first-ever Global Compact on migration

Get out, stay out: how financial resilience helps end poverty

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We must not hold onto yesterday’s economy as we rebuild’

A Valentine’s Special: heart has nothing to do with it, it’s all Brain

UN food agency begins ‘last resort’ partial withdrawal of aid to opposition-held Yemeni capital

Retirees will outlive their savings by a decade

FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

Statement by President von der Leyen on CureVac

The importance of the strategy of health of a country working in accordance with the theory

The economic cost of anti-vaccination movements in Italy

UN condemns deadly attack against G5 Sahel force headquarters in Mali

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for continued action to eradicate trafficking in human beings

Uncovered liabilities of €5 billion may render EU insolvent

Malta and Slovakia: serious shortcomings in the rule of law

Permafrost is thawing so fast it’s gouging holes in the Arctic

10 of Albert Einstein’s best quotes

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon should be free to earn a living

These countries are leading the way in green finance

3 reasons why responsibly-deployed technology is key to the COVID recovery

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

Spotlight Initiative – EU and UN fight against domestic violence in the Pacific region

Italy’s populist government appears determined to drive EU economy and markets into recession

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

MEPs propose more transparent legislative drafting and use of allowances

Why “de-learning” is equally important as reskilling in conversations about the future of work

Lagarde: Keep feeding the banks cut down wages and food subsidies

JADE May Meeting last call for participants – join us in Zagreb

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion German measure to recapitalise Lufthansa

Greece will probably stay in the Eurozone but at what cost?

An FTA between EU-US to hurt South Korea

From start-up to scale: This is how governments can accelerate innovation and build inclusive economies

Flexible jobs can make work-life balance worse, a German study finds

European Youth, quo vadis?

Focus on EU’s external action and building our stronger inner core: von der Leyen at the Special European Council

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s