You are here: Home / IFMSA / Ending HIV: The contribution of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

Ending HIV: The contribution of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

February 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. George Vaiopoulos, a 21 years old fourth-year medical student at National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Finding a way to eradicate HIV is a goal set by Organizations, Governments, and the Medical Community. Many Campaigns worldwide intend to sensitize the public and promote safe sexual intercourses. Is it possible for humanity to achieve this goal without combining HIV with Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)?

SRHR & HIV: Τhe Facts

To begin with, the connection between HIV and SRHR is an established fact, since this retrovirus is predominantly sexually transmitted or associated with pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding. SRHR strategies lead to several important health and well-being benefits, such as better HIV testing outcomes, more consistent condom use and improved healthcare. As a result, safe sex practices and typical testing can protect the health status of the general population and stem the HIV spread worldwide.

Ending HIV

The path to eliminate HIV is quite simple: every person should test often, treat the disease, if present, in the early stages and apply safe sexual practices. By taking antiretroviral therapy, a person living with HIV can no longer transmit the virus, which is a major step ahead. Scientists also work on the discovery of an HIV vaccine, which is a demanding procedure. In addition, people who are at high risk of HIV infection, such as sex workers, may have access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), but its disposal is limited. As it seems, ending the virus consists of many elements, such as personal responsibility and character stability, combined with continuous effort by health specialists and Organizations. 

The Angle of a Medical Student │What should be done

Despite the SRHR and HIV linkages, there are still many actions that need to be taken. The benefits of this potential linkage are not yet presented as a priority in the healthcare sector, causing confusion when treating and consulting people. Healthcare specialists should be capable of interacting with their patients in a trustful basis, treating them without any distinction and respecting their state. Only then will they achieve aiding their patients in order to overcome their physical and mental symptoms. At the same time, we, medical students should acquire the cognitive background, appropriate linguistic skills, and compassion for our future patients. It is high time we start getting more active and aware of the social discrimination directed at people living with HIV, called stigma, and endeavor to eliminate it. In addition, voluntarism, namely through Campaigns, social events, educational opportunities and workshops, is a way of raising awareness for the importance of SRHR strategies and acquiring a new mindset on how to apply them in our daily medical practice.


To sum up, based on the conclusions made out of the data analysis, the best way forward is a linkage between the HIV and SRHR communities. It is significant, we take the initiative and work on it, to aid the society and assimilate those practices. As a result, we will create a brighter future, which will be HIV-free, non-stigma and more equal for everyone.

References

  1. http://srhr.org/
  2. https://endinghiv.org.au/ending-hiv/
  3. https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/prep.html
  4. https://www.hiv.gov/hiv-basics/hiv-prevention
  5. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5886072/
  6. https://www.hiv.gov/hiv-basics/hiv-prevention/potential-future-options/
  7. https://www.avert.org/professionals/hiv-social-issues/stigma-discrimination

About the author

George Vaiopoulos is 21 years old, Greek and a fourth-year medical student at National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. He is a member of HelMSIC (Hellenic Medical Students’ International Committee) and currently LORA. He is involved in quite a few projects and a SWG for organizing World AIDS Day. He likes talking about SCORA-related subjects and he believes that people should take every opportunity possible. He enjoys taking part on international tasks. He is interested in plastic surgery and dermatology and his motto is  ̴  Dedicated to Evolve ̴ .

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

Russia and the EU ‘trade’ natural gas supplies and commercial concessions in and out of Ukraine

CO2 emissions on the rise for first time in four years, UN agency warns

Trust in facial recognition technology can be achieved. Here’s how

A Sting Exclusive: Towards better business opportunities for the EU and its neighbours, Commissioner Hahn live from European Business Summit 2015

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

Charlie’s tragedy energized deeper feelings amongst Europeans; back to basics?

Beyond self-regulation: dealing with Europe’s consumption problem

Upgraded EU visa information database to increase security at external borders

World is closer than ever to seeing polio disappear for good

COVID-19 has laid bare the cracks in long-term care. Here’s how to fix them

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Migrants and refugees face higher risk of developing ill-health, says UN report on displaced people in Europe

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

Independent rights experts sound alarm at Iran protest crackdown, internet blackout

Why do US presidential elections last so long? And 4 other things you need to know

Cape Town’s crisis shows us the real cost of water

Travel the world, find yourself

Here’s how one business leader is tackling injustice: It starts with personal commitment

Medical students against male supremacy

Continuing incarceration of women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, ‘reprehensible’: UN experts

The future of crypto-assets, from opportunities to policy implications

The next 48 hours may change the European Union

MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

‘Historic moment’ for people on the move, as UN agrees first-ever Global Compact on migration

Get out, stay out: how financial resilience helps end poverty

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We must not hold onto yesterday’s economy as we rebuild’

A Valentine’s Special: heart has nothing to do with it, it’s all Brain

UN food agency begins ‘last resort’ partial withdrawal of aid to opposition-held Yemeni capital

Retirees will outlive their savings by a decade

FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

Statement by President von der Leyen on CureVac

The importance of the strategy of health of a country working in accordance with the theory

The economic cost of anti-vaccination movements in Italy

UN condemns deadly attack against G5 Sahel force headquarters in Mali

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for continued action to eradicate trafficking in human beings

Uncovered liabilities of €5 billion may render EU insolvent

Malta and Slovakia: serious shortcomings in the rule of law

Permafrost is thawing so fast it’s gouging holes in the Arctic

10 of Albert Einstein’s best quotes

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon should be free to earn a living

These countries are leading the way in green finance

3 reasons why responsibly-deployed technology is key to the COVID recovery

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

Spotlight Initiative – EU and UN fight against domestic violence in the Pacific region

Italy’s populist government appears determined to drive EU economy and markets into recession

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

MEPs propose more transparent legislative drafting and use of allowances

Why “de-learning” is equally important as reskilling in conversations about the future of work

Lagarde: Keep feeding the banks cut down wages and food subsidies

JADE May Meeting last call for participants – join us in Zagreb

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion German measure to recapitalise Lufthansa

Greece will probably stay in the Eurozone but at what cost?

An FTA between EU-US to hurt South Korea

From start-up to scale: This is how governments can accelerate innovation and build inclusive economies

Flexible jobs can make work-life balance worse, a German study finds

European Youth, quo vadis?

Focus on EU’s external action and building our stronger inner core: von der Leyen at the Special European Council

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s