You are here: Home / Business / Digital / How 5G can be a force for social equality

How 5G can be a force for social equality

February 1, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Ronan Dunne, Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Verizon Consumer

  • COVID-19 has highlighted society’s reliance on digital connectivity, whilst exposing the access inequalities of developing countries.
  • The tech industry is uniquely positioned to broaden digital access through 5G cloud-based storage solutions which could significantly lower the cost of devices.
  • The Edison Alliance, a joint initiative between Verizon and the World Economic Forum, aims to prioritize digital inclusion worldwide.

The past year has starkly illustrated just how crucial digital connectivity has become in the lives of people across the income spectrum, in countries around the world.

It wasn’t that long ago that high-speed internet access was seen as a “nice-to-have” for the affluent and the tech elite. COVID-19 has turned it into a must-have for more and more people – a lifeline for socially distanced work, school, social connections, and even health-care consultations.

This highly networked lifestyle is not likely to disappear with the arrival of coronavirus vaccines. For starters, we’d be kidding ourselves to assume that this will be the last mass shelter-in-place event of our lifetimes. Climate change is loading the dice in favour of extreme weather events and disease-spreading pathogens, any of which could—depending on circumstances—compel us to once again hunker down with our keyboards and screens.

But even without such scenarios, it seems probable that working from home, distance-learning, and the other arrangements we have all improvised for the pandemic will forever alter the way we conduct some of the basic functions of life. We’d been anticipating the arrival of a more digitized society; COVID-19 has simply sped up the timetable.

Then there’s the fact that all of this coincides with the emergence of 5G wireless networks and mass access to cloud storage and computing. This blend of extremely fast connectivity, enormous computing power, and essentially infinite storage capacity—all literally in the palm of one’s hand—marks a watershed moment in humanity’s relationship to its own technology.

Tech industry has a unique role to play

It should also be a watershed in tech’s relationship to humanity. We in the tech industry need to face the fact that our sector is commonly associated—often unfairly, but perhaps more fairly than we’d like to tell ourselves—with widening gaps in our societies. Gaps between rich and poor; between affluent nations and the so-called “developing” world; between urban and rural; between those with advanced or elite educational degrees and those without; between the tech sector itself and the rest of the economy.

If there were ever a moment for tech to change this narrative and bend the arc of its own history, this is it. Some might expect tech to be the last place to look for meaningful advances in social equality, but the arrival of 5G and related technologies offers a once in a generation opportunity for precisely such advances, from precisely such a place.

We need to start from the principle that our industry is uniquely positioned to promise people the tools they need to engage with their own communities, gain access to broader perspectives, and (in pop-psych lingo) to become their best selves. We need to embrace our role in making this promise as equitable, open, and inclusive as possible. And we need to reflect that commitment in everything we do.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about ensuring access to the internet for all?

In 2018, internet connectivity finally reached over half the world’s population. Yet some 3.4 billion people – about 50% of the world’s population – are still not online.

Although much progress has been made in closing this digital divide, the challenge remains overwhelming, complex and multidimensional. It requires a collaborative, multistakeholder approach to overcome four key barriers to internet inclusion: infrastructure; affordability; skills, awareness and cultural acceptance; and relevant content.

The World Economic Forum launched Internet for All in 2016 to provide a platform where leaders from government, private-sector, international organizations, non-profit organizations, academia and civil society could come together and develop models of public-private collaboration for internet inclusion globally.Achieving Internet for All

Since its launch, Internet for All has achieved significant on-the-ground results globally – including launching four operational country programmes in Rwanda, South Africa, Argentina and Jordan.

Read more about our results, and ongoing efforts to ensure access to the internet for all in our impact story.

Contact us to partner with the Forum and shape the future of our digital economy.

Increase digital access to reduce inequalities

The good news is that we now have a reasonable foundation for such dreams of digital inclusivity. Within just the last decade and a half, the proportion of the world’s population with internet access has grown substantially – from about 17% to over 50%, according to the United Nations and the International Telecommunications Union.

However, that heartening statistic conceals wide variances and lingering inequalities. The proportion of people with internet access is over 80% in Europe, but less than 30% in Africa. In addition, there are marked gender imbalances in access within many countries.

Reducing such imbalances – both among and within nations – must be a top priority for our industry. We have all kinds of incentives (some admittedly rather self-serving, some less obviously so) to make this happen.

There is a growing global consensus for such action. On 28 January this year, the World Economic Forum announced The EDISON Alliance, a first of its kind initiative to foster digital access and inclusivity worldwide. Headed by Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, this public-private collaboration is calling attention to the vital role that connectivity can play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Barriers to exclusive tech are being dismantled

One great ally in this effort will be the shifting economics of technological access. To put it bluntly, tech is getting cheaper even as it’s becoming more powerful.

That’s an amazing combination, and here’s just one example of how it works. One of the tech breakthroughs that 5G makes possible is something called mobile-edge computing, or MEC. In essence, MEC is about the provision of cloud storage capacity at the edge of the network itself.

With that much storage available on the network, devices like laptops and tablets and phones can be smaller and cheaper; after all, they no longer have to hold much storage capacity, since the network now takes care of that. Welcome to the age of the hyper-powered “thin client”, the low-cost, bare-bones device that packs a computational prowess formerly available only on room sized mainframes.

By taking the computing and heavy work out of the device, and putting it at the edge of the network, we can transform virtual reality headsets from $1,500 luxury toys to $100 mass market portals to new realms of education, entertainment and exploration.

The potential implications of this shift are extraordinary. One of our company’s top philanthropic priorities is Verizon Innovative Learning, which seeks to provide high-speed network technologies to under-resourced school districts throughout the United States. The arrival of MEC vastly expands the potential of such an effort.

It is now feasible to imagine low-income districts providing students (and their families) access to a level of computing power that a few years ago would have been available only to major research universities with multi-billion dollar endowments.

But such a radical democratization of tech access won’t happen all by itself. We in the tech industry must be quite intentional about maximizing the barrier smashing, inequality busting potential of our products and services.

To many, our sector has become virtually synonymous with rising levels of social and economic disparity. We now have an extraordinary opportunity to create a new story, both for ourselves and for the world around us. History, and our own customers, will judge us by our choices.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Yemen hospital airstrike under investigation amid resurgence of deadly cholera

The known truth of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Switzerland: prepare for population ageing to maintain high living standards

Meeting the basic needs of our healthcare workers

Reflections on the the biggest refugee crisis since World War II

As Dubai switches on its first 5G, what is all the fuss about?

‘Urgent need’ to stop Mali violence with ‘effective’ military response: UN expert

‘Refrain from violence’ UN chief urges, as presidential election result is announced in DR Congo

These are the regions where people have most faith in their schools

Brexit: Is there anybody supporting a non-violent separation?

Eurostat confirms a dangerously fast falling inflation in Eurozone

Repression, use of force risk worsening Bolivia crisis: UN human rights chief

Main results of EU Environment Council, 25/06/2018

The power of trust and values in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

FROM THE FIELD: Weather reports come to aid of Uganda’s farmers

People are scared of artificial intelligence – here’s why we should embrace it instead

European Union signs aviation agreement with the Republic of Korea

Millennials aren’t voting – but these young leaders have a plan to change that

ECB’s trillion has to be printed and distributed fast before Armageddon comes

Implementation of tax transparency initiative delivering concrete and impressive results

4 bold new ways New York is going clean and green

How digital remittances can help drive sustainable development

Meet the first winner of a new award for cancer research

Business leaders join UN to rev up sustainable development investments

100 years on, UN labour agency mission focussed on growing inequality, says Director-General

Getting vaccinated should just be considered a human right?

‘Two pack’ austerity package in force but with less vigor

NextGenerationEU: Commission presents next steps for €672.5 billion Recovery and Resilience Facility in 2021 Annual Sustainable Growth Strategy

The Tears of lovely Memories

Yemen consultations have started, insists top UN negotiator

Armed groups threaten every child in Central African Republic, UNICEF warns

Countries must up their game to reduce low birth weights, warns UN-backed report

Back to school: Schoolchildren to receive milk, fruits and vegetables at school thanks to EU programme

Hot air behind your cold fridge? Why the future of cooling must be sustainable

These 5 start-ups are shaping the future of Africa’s cities

Nitrate pollution of water sources: new impulses for EU Water Policy?

As inequality grows, the UN fights for a fairer world

5 ways the world is rallying around Australia as bushfires rage

The European Sting @ European Business Summit 2014 – the preview

Commission publishes the first report on the issuance of a Eurobond

How businesses can navigate a global economic slowdown

‘BioSolar Leaves’ are better at cleaning the air than trees, say the technology’s developers

‘Digital divide’ will worsen inequalities, without better global cooperation

President von der Leyen’s State of the Union Address: charting the course out of the coronavirus crisis and into the future

Vestager vs. Google: a fight to ensure a competitive innovation framework

Dreaming of China

Steps taken to end Saudi ‘guardianship’ system for women, ‘encouraging’ start

Finland has just published everyone’s taxes on ‘National Jealousy Day’

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

Commission welcomes political agreement on the ESF+

Some endangered languages manage to thrive. Here’s how

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Afghanistan

10 cities are predicted to gain megacity status by 2030

New systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges

The Parliament paves the way for the creation of the European Banking Union

Here’s how we can tackle the growing cybersecurity skills gap

FROM THE FIELD: South Sudan’s green shoots, highlight environmental recovery from war

To win combat against HIV worldwide, ‘knowledge is power’, says UNAIDS report

Mobile World Congress 2015 first to debate EU’s new stance on Net Neutrality and Roaming Charges

A European Discovers China: 3 First Impressions

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s