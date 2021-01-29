You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission welcomes political agreement on the ESF+

Commission welcomes political agreement on the ESF+

January 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Co-operators:
Photographer: Aurore Martignoni

European Union, 2021
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission welcomes the political agreement reached between the European Parliament and EU Member States in the Council on the Commission’s proposal for a Regulation on the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+). The ESF+ will be a key financial instrument to implement the European Pillar of Social Rights, to support jobs and create a fair and socially inclusive society. It will also provide much needed resources to Member States for the recovery of our societies and economies after the coronavirus crisis.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People, said: “This financing instrument will be our main path to invest in people and build a more social and inclusive Europe as we emerge from the crisis. ESF+ will help to create more equal opportunities, better access to the labour market, fairer working conditions and improved social protection. It will focus on fighting poverty and developing the right skills for the digital and green transitions, emphasising the value and needs of young people: our next generation.”

Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, said: “The European Social Fund Plus invests in people. I welcome the political agreement reached because this Fund is more crucial than ever. The crisis has put young people, children and vulnerable communities especially at risk. We must put our energy into social inclusion. We need to create new job opportunities and grow a skilled and resilient workforce ready for the transition to a green and digital economy. The ESF+ will help Member States to rebuild a fairer and more inclusive society that tackles poverty and creates opportunities for everyone.”

The ESF+ has a total budget of €88 billion (in 2018 prices). It will invest in people, creating and protecting job opportunities, promoting social inclusion, fighting poverty and developing the skills needed for the digital and green transition. It will also include a more ambitious requirement for investing in young people and addressing child poverty, as proposed by the Commission.

Under the political agreement, the ESF+ will:

  • Invest in young people, who have been particularly hard hit by the socio-economic crisis following the coronavirus outbreak. Member States which are above the EU average rate of young people not in employment, education or training (the so-called “NEETs”, aged between 15-29 years) should devote at least 12.5% of their ESF+ resources to help these young people find a qualification, or a good quality job. All other Member States must allocate an appropriate amount of their ESF+ resources to targeted actions to support youth employment measures. The Commission is urging Member States to use this and other existing funding opportunities to further increase investments in youth employment measures.
  • Support the most vulnerable suffering from job losses and income reductions: Member States will have to allocate at least 25% of their ESF+ resources to promote social inclusion.
  • Provide food and basic material assistance to the most deprived, by integrating in the ESF+ the current Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD). All Member States will devote at least 3% of their ESF+ resources to this aim.
  • Invest in children who have suffered the effects of the crisis. Member States with a level of child poverty above the EU average should use at least 5% of their ESF+ resources to address this issue. All other Member States must allocate an appropriate amount of their ESF+ resources to targeted actions to combat child poverty and the Commission is urging Member States to use this and other existing funding opportunities to further increase investments in the fight against child poverty.
  • Directly support social innovation through the new employment and social innovation strand of the ESF+ with a dedicated financial envelope of €676 million.

Next steps

Following the political agreement, the European Parliament and the Council will have to formally approve the ESF+ Regulation for its entry into force.

The EU’s long-term budget, coupled with NextGenerationEU, the temporary instrument designed to boost Europe’s recovery, will be the largest stimulus package ever financed through the EU budget. A total of €1.8 trillion (in 2018 prices) will help rebuild a post-COVID-19 Europe. It will be a greener, more digital and more resilient Europe.

The last step of the adoption of the next long-term EU budget was reached on 17 December 2020. The European Commission has started committing the funds under the new EU long-term budget as of 1 January 2021.

For the Commission to start borrowing under NextGenerationEU, thus making the instrument operational, the ratification of the new Own Resources Decision by all Member States in line with  their constitutional requirements is still needed.

Background

The ESF+ will be the EU’s main instrument dedicated to investing in people. It aims to build a more social and inclusive Europe. It will support Member States in tackling the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and achieving high employment levels, fair social protection and a skilled and resilient workforce ready for the transition to a green and digital economy.

The ESF+ thereby contributes to financing the implementation of the principles from the European Pillar for Social Rights through actions in the area of employment, education and skills and social inclusion.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

In South Sudan, mothers teaching daughters ‘safer’ ways to survive rape

AI-driven companies need to be more diverse. Here’s why

US cities are going to keep getting hotter

Four things the UN chief wants world leaders to know, at key COP24 climate conference opening

Sri Lankan authorities must work ‘vigorously’ to ease simmering ethno-religious tensions, urges UN rights expert

May a parody constitute a copyright infringement? European Court of Justice to give the answer

COVID-19: This is what worries young people the most

Why the Fourth Industrial Revolution needs more arts graduates

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

Why saving our forests should be a global priority

EU tells Britain stay in as long as you wish

This is what the gender pay gap looks like in eight countries

A European Discovers China: 3 First Impressions

5 things COVID-19 has taught us about inequality

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

Siemens-Alstom merger: Can Germany and France lobby to circumvent EC’s rejection, against EU consumers’ interests?

A Sting Exclusive: “Change is challenge, change is opportunity”, Commissioner Bienkowska cries out live from European Business Summit 2015

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

MEPs call for sanctions against Turkey over military operation in Syria

This is how New York plans to end its car culture

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

Military operation in northeast Syria could see unintentional release of ISIL affiliates: UN chief

Why nature is the most important stakeholder of the coming decade

Family incomes stagnate in the EU; people excluded from ‘moderate recovery’

Coronavirus: Pandemic alert should be trigger for countries to do more against COVID-19

Creative Europe: 2.2 billion EUR support secured for artists

China will be the world’s top tourist destination by 2030

UN chief ‘deeply saddened’ by Ethiopia plane crash which killed 157, including at least 21 UN workers

Coronavirus Dashboard: EU Cohesion Policy response to the coronavirus crisis

Business models inspired by nature are the future

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

OECD Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

Poorer countries set to be ‘increasingly dependent’ on food imports, says UN food agency report

From battlefields to boardrooms: 3 steps to building high-morale teams

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

Tackle ‘unacceptable inequalities’ in cancer care, saving up to seven million lives, WHO urges

3 steps to boost your digital safety while working from home

Britain’s May won the first round on the Brexit agreement with the EU

European Union: Retail sales show deep recession

The ECB proposes a swift solution for SMEs’ financing

4 ways to build businesses that work for good, right now

Asia-Pacific ‘regional parliament’ underway to advance equality, empowerment, for more than four billion citizens

Erdogan vies to become Middle East Sultan over Khashoggi’s killing

Urgent action needed to address growing opioid crisis

Can the EU really make Google and Facebook pay publishers and media?

UN rights office appeals for peaceful Zimbabwe elections amid reports of intimidation

EU to relocate 40,000 migrants across the bloc: first step of a long due substantial reform?

EU files WTO panel request against illegal export restrictions by Indonesia on raw materials for stainless steel

UN policewoman recognized for ‘speaking up and speaking out’ on behalf of the vulnerable

World is ‘on notice’ as major UN report shows one million species face extinction

Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack in Iran

FROM THE FIELD: A UN peacekeepers-eye view of DR Congo

General Data Protection Regulation shows results, but work needs to continue

Women in Switzerland have gone on strike – this is why

5 ways governments can unleash the power of young entrepreneurs

An Eastern Wind

Seaweed, enzymes and compostable cups: Can ‘Big Food’ take on plastic and win?

Macron leads EU-wide minimum wage call as Merkel, Medvedev warn of global injustice

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s