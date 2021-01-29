You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission puts in place transparency and authorisation mechanism for exports of COVID-19 vaccines

Commission puts in place transparency and authorisation mechanism for exports of COVID-19 vaccines

January 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

In an effort to ensure timely access to COVID-19 vaccines for all EU citizens and to tackle the current lack of transparency of vaccine exports outside the EU, the Commission has today put in place a measure requiring that such exports are subject to an authorisation by Member States.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: “The pandemic is having devastating effects in Europe and all around the world. Protecting the health of our citizens remains our utmost priority, and we must put in place the necessary measures to ensure we achieve this. This transparency and authorisation mechanism is temporary, and we will of course continue to uphold our commitments towards low and middle income countries.”

Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said: “This time-limited and targeted system covers only those COVID-19 vaccines that were agreed by Advanced Purchase Agreements with the EU. The aim is to provide greater clarity on vaccine production in the EU and their exports – this transparency has been lacking and is vital at this time. This mechanism includes a wide range of exemptions to fully honour our humanitarian aid commitments and protect vaccines deliveries to our neighbourhood, and to countries in need covered by the COVAX-facility.”

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said: “For the best part of the last year we worked hard to get Advance Purchase Agreements with vaccine producers to bring vaccines to the citizens, in Europe and beyond. We gave upfront funding to companies to build the necessary manufacturing capacity to produce vaccines, so deliveries can start as soon as they are authorised. We now need transparency on where the vaccines we secured are going and ensure that they reach our citizens. We are accountable towards the European citizens and taxpayers – that is a key principle for us.”

The Commission has invested large amounts in the development of the production capacity of vaccine developers in the EU. This with the aim to ensure quicker delivery of vaccines to the European citizens, support planning and vaccination strategies with the ultimate goal to protect public health. It is therefore reasonable for the EU to monitor how the funds disbursed under the Advance Purchase Agreements (APA) have been used, especially in a context of potential shortages of essential COVID-19 vaccines. The main purpose is to offer public transparency to the European citizens. The transparency and authorisation system will require companies to notify the Member State authorities about the intention to export vaccines produced in the European Union.

The export authorisation scheme

This implementing act, adopted by urgency procedure and published today, provides for authorisations of exports outside the EU of COVID-19 vaccines until the end of March 2021. This scheme only applies to exports from companies with whom the EU has concluded Advance Purchased Agreements.

Based on the previous experience with a similar measure on personal protective equipment in Spring 2020, the Commission will assist Member States in setting up the relevant mechanism to ensure a smooth and coordinated implementation of the regulation.

This measure is targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary. It is fully consistent with the EU’s international commitment under the World Trade Organization and the G20, and in line with what the EU has proposed in the context of the WTO trade and health initiative. Committed to international solidarity, the EU excluded from this scheme vaccine supplies for humanitarian aid or destined to countries under the COVAX facility, as well as our neighbourhood.

About the EU’s vaccine strategy

The European Commission presented on 17 June a European strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing and deployment of effective and safe vaccines against COVID-19. In return for the right to buy a specified number of vaccine doses in a given timeframe, the Commission finances part of the upfront costs faced by vaccines producers in the form of Advance Purchase Agreements (APA). Funding provided is considered as a down-payment on the vaccines that will actually be purchased by Member States. The APA is therefore a de-risk investment upfront against a binding commitment from the company to pre-produce, even before it gets marketing authorisation. This should allow for a quick and steady delivery as soon as the authorisation has been granted.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Frontline workers vaccinated in Uganda over Ebola fears, as top UN officials visit outbreak epicentre in DR Congo

Coronavirus: Commission adopts new exceptional support measures for the wine sector

The challenges of the universalization of the health system in Brazil. What can we change?

Britain’s May won the first round on the Brexit agreement with the EU

MEPs call on EU Commission to step up action against dangerous chemicals

Can the Americans alone determine the future of Syria?

Population in crisis hit EU countries will suffer for decades

Why small farms are key to the future of food – and how we can support them

5 things you may not know about Dubai

Syria: Civilians caught in crossfire, UN refugee chief urges Jordan to open its border

Three of the world’s hardest-hit nations are preparing to end their lockdowns

Nigeria: Armed conflict continues to uproot thousands, driving up humanitarian need

Draghi: A bridge from Brussels to Berlin

‘Answer the call of Afghans’ to reduce impact of conflict, UN urges all parties amid increase in civilian airstrike deaths

Slovakia and its failure to abide by the European law

Latin America’s cities are ready to take off. But their infrastructure is failing them

Number of MEPs to be reduced after EU elections in 2019

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity: Why consumer products must be looked at urgently”, by BEUC’s Deputy Director General

State aid: Commission approves €1.25 billion German measure to recapitalise TUI

Commission’s feeble response to financial benchmarks fraud

Human rights chief calls for international probe on Venezuela, following ‘shocking accounts of extrajudicial killings’

Extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council: Commission presents Action Plan for immediate measures to support Greece

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

Night owls, rest easy

No way out for Eurozone’s stagnating economy

Aung San Suu Kyi suspended from the Sakharov Prize Community

We lack a global framework for saving our environment. Here’s how we change that

These are the pitfalls of a cash-free society

This is why people live, work and stay in a growing city

The world is facing a $15 trillion infrastructure gap by 2040. Here’s how to bridge it

UN and African Union in ‘common battle’ for development and climate change financing

UN panel to rally global political will to tackle internal displacement crisis

Concorde is a reminder that the only way for innovation is up

The next start-up cities that will transform the global economy

More children killed by unsafe water, than bullets, says UNICEF chief

How supporting climate action on a local level can transform the world

This solar-powered car lets you drive for free

European Labour Authority starts its work

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

Your recycling actually gets recycled, right? Not always, says this report

So, what is your favourite Sustainable Development Goal?

Philanthropy is at a turning point. Here are 6 ways it could go

Austria’s EU Presidency: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz aims to “build bridges”

Coronavirus (COVID-19) update: Busting the myth by looking at the facts

Changing balances: leaders of medical research worldwide

New Eurobarometer Survey: Protecting the environment and climate is important for over 90% of European citizens

Search Engine neutrality in Europe in danger: Are 160.000 Google filtering requests good enough?

Malaria: Focus on pregnant women and children, stresses UN health agency report

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

The priority for workplaces in the new normal? Wellbeing

Opening – Parliament expresses support for victims of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

Future of Insurance Claims in Focus at Fourth Annual Connected Claims Europe Summit

State aid: Commission approves close to €94 million support for waste-to-energy high-efficient cogeneration plant in Bulgaria

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

The art of care goes beyond borders: one has to understand the individual as a whole

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

COP21 Breaking News: “There is an ecological debt that the world needs to pay back to Africa”, French President Francois Hollande promises 2 Billion euros by 2020 from Paris

These four countries are the happiest in the European Union

EU Top Jobs summit ended with no agreement: welcome to Europe’s quicksand!

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s