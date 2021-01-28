You are here: Home / European Union News / Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

January 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Europe and Africa must move away from a donor-recipient relationship, said the Development Committee, outlining its vision for a relationship between the two continents.

On Thursday, MEPs adopted a wide-ranging strategy on a new EU-Africa partnership by 20 votes, with two votes against and three abstentions. The strategy emphasises the need to go beyond simply cooperating on issues such as the green transition, energy, digital transformation, sustainable jobs, good governance and migration.

As well as addressing these areas, listed by the Commission and the European External Action Service, human development must be central to future EU-Africa relations, said MEPs, who welcome this fresh approach to the relationship. The future partnership should prioritise education, including teacher training, reducing early school leaving, and concentrate on the inclusion of girls. It should also aim to improve health care and national health systems.

Empowering Africa

The EU-Africa relationship must “move beyond the donor-recipient relationship”. Instead, the EU and Africa should cooperate as equals, empowering African nations to attain the UN Sustainable Development Goals, curb climate change, and foster gender equality, among other targets. To achieve this, MEPs call for substantial funds to be earmarked in the upcoming external financial instrument NDICI.

Expectations for a future strategy

The committee’s expectations for the future EU-Africa strategy include:

  • long-term EU financial and technical support for African countries to boost climate adaptation;
  • EU support for African regional integration to help reduce dependence on foreign imports;
  • Africa to be supported by the EU in its ambitions for a continental free trade area;
  • sexual and reproductive health and rights to be protected by the EU in the new partnership;
  • international lenders, such as the IMF and the World Bank, to do more to relieve debt; and
  • the partnership must prioritise the human dignity of refugees and migrants.

Quote

Rapporteur Chrysoula Zacharopoulou (Renew, FR), said: “Europe and Africa need each other; a new and equal partnership must reflect this. Together, we can improve sustainability, fight poverty, injustice and inequality, protect biodiversity and combat climate change as well as tackling global health issues. Empowering women and young people is key to our relationship: they are the future. They will not only play a decisive role in this new partnership but also on the African continent itself.”

Next steps

The full House will discuss and vote on the draft resolution during the March plenary session. The text will contribute to the discussion of the future EU-Africa strategy. The process will be concluded with the adoption of the joint strategy at the EU-African Union Summit, to be held later this year.

Background


In 2020, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the renewal of the EU-Africa relationship.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: from cardboard beds to recycled medals, how the Games are going green

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

EU, Latin America and the Caribbean: Partnering for prosperity, democracy, resilience and global governance

‘Critical test’ for North Korea’s Government as civilian suffering remains rife, warns UN rights expert

‘Everyone needs to do more’ to help suffering Venezuelans, says UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

How close is Eurozone to a new recession which may trigger formidable developments?

Why a global recession isn’t inevitable

State aid: Commission opens investigation into proposed public support for Peugeot plant in Spain

Compensation for damages by the State for infringement of EU law: the European Commission refers Spain to the Court of Justice for its rules on the compensation for damages incurred by private parties

3 reasons why most Africans aren’t on the internet – and how to connect them

Court of Auditors: EU budget money is there to be spent not to create value

We must stop a devastating ‘battle to the end’ in southwest Syria, declares UN envoy

We need to talk about failure in the social sector

How music can help children with autism connect

How much more social deterioration can the EU people endure?

The scary EU elections result and the delayed Council’s repentance

A ship with containers at the port of Rotterdam. (Copyright: European Union. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Robert Meerding)

US follows the EU in impeding China market economy status in WTO

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

Libyan authorities must shoulder the burden to support country’s ‘vulnerable’ south

MEPs: Juan Guaidó is the legitimate interim President of Venezuela

Is it impossible to place the banks under control?

3 ways we are making an impact on plastic pollution

How income-sharing agreements can improve access to education

Ebola: EU provides an additional €30 million to tackle the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Climate Change Revolution: by-laws for the world

Living to 100: why we should plan for more sushi, chocolate and work

Parliament backs measures to cut e-commerce VAT fraud

Coronavirus: Member States agree on an interoperability solution for mobile tracing and warning apps

Coronavirus: Commission presents practical guidance to ensure continuous flow of goods across EU via green lanes

This Chinese megacity is building a massive car-free district

‘No steps taken’ so far to end Israel’s illegal settlement activity on Palestinian land – UN envoy

Postal workers in France are helping elderly people fight loneliness

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: sexual violence in conflict, a malaria vaccine trial, updates on Libya, Ebola in DR Congo, Sri Lanka and Mali

The technological revolution has changed the way of saving lives

10 technology trends to watch in the COVID-19 pandemic

Colombia: ‘Terrible trend’ of rights defenders killed, harassed; UN calls for ‘significant effort’ to tackle impunity

Spirit unlimited

Stop wars disguised as peace missions

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for more efforts to ensure adoption of security proposals

This Kenyan company makes fuel from human poo

Coronavirus: Commission receives first preliminary application for support from the EU Solidarity Fund for health emergency from Italy

European Union: From financial consolidation to deeper political division

Romanian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

Why rich countries are seeing more poverty

UN gender agency hails record-breaking number of women in new US Congress as ‘historic victory’

How digital can transform healthcare in Asia for millions of people

MEPs call for concrete details and novel tools to address the economic crisis

‘Ground-breaking innovation’ needed in cities, where battle for sustainable development will be won or lost, says UN agency chief

The end of Spitzenkandidat: EU leaders concluded unexpectedly on EU top jobs

An enlightened response to COVID-19 can avert the climate emergency

Can the Notre-Dame fire freeze the ‘Yellow Vests’ uprising?

Changing how we produce and consume: New Circular Economy Action Plan shows the way to a climate-neutral, competitive economy of empowered consumers

Myanmar: Departing UN rights expert still hopeful for democratic transition

Ebola cases rising in DR Congo, but UN health agency cites progress in community trust-building

How companies can lead purposeful action in the skilling revolution

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize 2019: winners of EU’s development journalism award unveiled

We have solutions to crime. We just need to scale them

Venezuela: ‘A worrying destabilizing factor in the region’, Bachelet tells Human Rights Council

As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s