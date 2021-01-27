You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission launches debate on responding to the impact of an ageing population

Commission launches debate on responding to the impact of an ageing population

January 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission today presented a green paper to launch a broad policy debate on the challenges and opportunities of Europe’s ageing society. It sets out the impact of this pronounced demographic trend across our economy and society and invites the public to express their views on how to respond to this in a public consultation, which will run for 12 weeks.

Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, said: “The fact that we are living longer, healthier lives than the generations before shows the success and strength of our social market economy. But it also presents new challenges, and offers opportunities which we need to consider. This green paper will launch a discussion on tapping the full potential of an ageing population – the drivers for innovation which it presents, and the policy responses required.

The green paper frames the debate on ageing by setting out the speed and scale of the demographic changes in our society, as well as the impact this has across our policies and the questions we need to ask ourselves in response. This covers everything from promoting healthy lifestyles and lifelong learning to strengthening health and care systems to cater for an older population. It underlines the need to bring more people into the workforce, highlights the opportunities for job creation and looks at the impact of ageing on our careers, wellbeing, pensions, social protection and productivity.

The Green Paper takes a life-cycle approach, reflecting the universal impact of ageing on all generations and stages in life. In doing so, it highlights the importance of striking the right balance between sustainable solutions for our welfare systems, and strengthening intergenerational solidarity.

Over the coming decades, the number of older people in the EU will increase. Today, 20% of the population is above 65, and by 2070, it is projected to be 30%. Meanwhile, the share of people above 80 is expected to more than double, reaching 13% by 2070. Similarly, the number of people potentially in need of long-term care is expected to increase from 19.5m in 2016 to 23.6m in 2030 and 30.5m in 2050 (EU-27).

Next steps

The public consultation launched today is open to interested citizens and organisations from all Member States, including from regional and local levels. The results of the consultation will help to identify the support needed for people, their regions and communities. Based on the results, the Commission will consider possible policy responses to reinforce efforts in Member States and regions to address the issues around ageing.

Background

This Commission has put demography high on the EU policy agenda. The Commission’s June 2020 report on the impact of demographic change showed that in the last 50 years, life expectancy at birth has increased by about 10 years for both men and women. The Green Paper on Ageing is the first outcome of this report and launches a debate on the main issues related to ageing in Europe and will be followed by the long-term vision for rural areas that will also look into the question of depopulation.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

SCADA Security Conference 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic

INTERVIEW: Poverty, education and inclusion top new General Assembly President’s priority list

New UN data tool shows ‘mismatch’ between government aid and places modern slavery exists

Migration crisis update: mutual actions and solidarity needed as anti-migrant policies thrive

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Unprecedented Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to Combat Climate Change

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into PKN Orlen’s proposed acquisition of Lotos

We can save our ocean in three steps – if we act now

Questions directors need to ask in the age of stakeholder capitalism

Your recycling actually gets recycled, right? Not always, says this report

Why the 33,000 staff European Commission did not have a real contingency plan for the refugee crisis?

Extra mild ECB tapering of QE and zero interest rates keep euro low

Digital learning can help us close the global education gap. This is how

Fail fast, fail better: 3 ways companies can master innovation

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

Here’s how India can soar in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Youth policy in Europe not delivering for young people

5 ways the world is rallying around Australia as bushfires rage

How studying genetics and lifestyle can shape a healthier MENA region

UN chief welcomes DR Congo President’s promise to stand down

Back to school: Schoolchildren to receive milk, fruits and vegetables at school thanks to EU programme

Commission and EIB provide CureVac with a €75 million financing for vaccine development and expansion of manufacturing

UN agencies launch emergency plan for millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants

How the EU sees its own and Russia’s role in Ukraine

Google succumbs unconditionally to EU’s “right to be forgotten” ruling

An Eastern Wind

Grave concern over escalating humanitarian crisis, casualties, displacement across northwest Syria: UN

Commission welcomes Bulgaria and Croatia’s entry into the Exchange Rate Mechanism II

Climate Change Revolution: by-laws for the world

Venezuelan crisis: MEPs reaffirm their support for Juan Guaidó

Deadly earthquake kills dozens in Turkey, UN stands in solidarity and offers support

EU shapes its ambitious strategy on India

Why the world needs systems leadership, not selfish leadership

ILO welcomes new UNDP report that places decent work at the heart of sustainable development

Biggest ever UN aid delivery in Syria provides relief to desperate civilians

China is sending science students to live with rural farmers – and crop yields are skyrocketing

EU and World Health Organisation team up to boost access to health services in developing countries

UN chief announces progress on committee to shape Syria’s political future

This entrepreneur built an island resort out of plastic waste

To beat hunger and combat climate change, world must ‘scale-up’ soil health – UN

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

The migration crisis is slowly melting the entire EU edifice

How Europe beat the financial crisis – and the risks it still faces

Could robot leaders do better than our current politicians?

UN agency chiefs condemn Saudi-coalition led air strike that killed dozens in western Yemen

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: UNFCCC Secretariat Launches Forest Information Hub

Security Council renews Central African Republic arms embargo

These are the world’s most fragile states in 2019

From mental health to suicide: the interruption of this chain reaction by prevention

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the transitional rules for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson: who forced the two ‘brave’ Brexiteers to quit?

The developing countries keep the world going

Inclusion, empowerment and equality, must be ‘at the heart of our efforts’ to ensure sustainable development, says UN chief

The Venezuelan exodus to Roraima and its repercussions

The vicious cycle of poverty and exclusion spreads fast engulfing more children

What are the real debates surrounding immigration in an increasingly globalized world?

Parenting in the time of COVID-19? Consider these 6 tips from the WHO

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

Britain aligns with EU rivaling US on trade and Iran, abandons bilateral ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s