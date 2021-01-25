You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / What technology changes will 2021 bring? Here’s what business leaders say

What technology changes will 2021 bring? Here’s what business leaders say

January 25, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Gayle Markovitz, Editor, World Economic Forum

A new World Economic Forum-Ipsos survey finds that most adults are uniquely optimistic about accessing technology, digital tools and training in the next 12 months. This is amid general pessimism about other aspects of life, such as health, employment and climate change.

There has been a palpable mindset shift when it comes to technology. Throughout the pandemic, technology has been a lifeline to survival – both personal and for businesses – and it is now seen to hold the key to recovery. But the pace of technology adoption and development, with its accompanying life-changing possibilities, has been disruptive, raising a range of ethical questions – about genetics, robots, algorithms – and what it means to be human.

When it comes to technological innovation, business leaders are bullish – seeing technology and digitization as a means to succeed. But they recognize the challenges of AI ethics, inequalities of access, security and governance gaps.

Expected change in 2021 Image: World Economic Forum-Ipsos

The Davos Agenda is mobilizing global leaders to work together virtually to achieve a more inclusive, cohesive and sustainable future as soon as possible. An entire week of global programming is dedicated to helping leaders choose innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery over the next year – with Day 4 (28 January) focused on how we can harness the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for good.

How governments and other stakeholders approach technological change will play an important role in “resetting” society, the economy and the business environment. Working together, the public and private sectors have the opportunity to nurture the development of new technologies while mitigating the risks of unethical or malicious uses.

Ahead of the meeting, we invited World Economic Forum Strategic Partners to share their ideas on the narrative about the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2021.

‘We need to put the community at the centre’

JJ Davis, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Dell Technologies

In 2021, I expect we’ll see investments in emerging technologies like next generation 5G wireless communications technology narrow the digital divide. But extending digital access will also require us to drive beyond digital literacy skills – adapting education, skilling and workforce development to match the emerging and future in-demand skills accelerated by the pandemic.

We’ll also see collaborative tools leveraging AI and cloud support new hybrid working and learning environments. And healthcare technology will continue to help us predict, detect and mediate global health challenges. We need to put the community at the centre, with governments, non-profit organizations, public and the private sectors working together to shape a world that is more connected, empathetic and resilient.

‘Improve business models, and ultimately people’s lives’

Khalid Humaidan, Chief Executive Officer, Bahrain Economic Development Board

The world’s journey to digitalization was catalysed in 2020 by COVID-19. For many countries, digital transformation journeys were already underway, and these infrastructures turned out to be vital in order to facilitate technological necessities to limit the spread of the virus, including track and trace apps and nationwide working from home policies.

In Bahrain, the uptick in tech adoption was able to happen more or less overnight because of the agile, pro-innovation agenda we incorporated into our economic diversification efforts years ago. The foundations that were developed upon in 2020 will have a significant role to play as we build back better in the year ahead.

The power of technology has well and truly been recognized by businesses and customers alike, and the potential for technology to continue to improve business models, and ultimately people’s lives, offers up exciting prospects for 2021.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about ensuring access to the internet for all?

In 2018, internet connectivity finally reached over half the world’s population. Yet some 3.4 billion people – about 50% of the world’s population – are still not online.

Although much progress has been made in closing this digital divide, the challenge remains overwhelming, complex and multidimensional. It requires a collaborative, multistakeholder approach to overcome four key barriers to internet inclusion: infrastructure; affordability; skills, awareness and cultural acceptance; and relevant content.

The World Economic Forum launched Internet for All in 2016 to provide a platform where leaders from government, private-sector, international organizations, non-profit organizations, academia and civil society could come together and develop models of public-private collaboration for internet inclusion globally.Achieving Internet for All

Since its launch, Internet for All has achieved significant on-the-ground results globally – including launching four operational country programmes in Rwanda, South Africa, Argentina and Jordan.

Read more about our results, and ongoing efforts to ensure access to the internet for all in our impact story.

Contact us to partner with the Forum and shape the future of our digital economy.

‘The opportunity can be a large part of the solution to the challenge’

Sabine Keller-Busse, Group Chief Operating Officer; President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, UBS

Once we have overcome the pandemic, climate change will continue to be one of the greatest challenges of our time. Rapidly evolving technology is one of our greatest opportunities. Luckily, the opportunity can be a large part of the solution to the challenge.

Technology will allow us to gather and assess data on a larger and more accurate scale so that governments, corporations and investors can make informed decisions.

At UBS, the positive impacts of technology are already evident in our goal to be a sustainable company. We’ve developed a climate-aware framework to reduce portfolios’ carbon footprints. Intelligent heating and waste recycling have helped us reduce emissions. And when it comes to the way we work, the pandemic accelerated trends powered by innovative and effective technology applications and solutions such as virtual workspaces and more robust communication systems, resulting in positive environmental impact – an experience that can serve as a blueprint for future sustainable work setups.

There is really only one option for the future given we will not (cannot) accept a lower standard of living now and carry on as before. We must leverage new technologies to live and work more efficiently.

‘An AI enabled quantum leap’

Brian Peccarelli, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Markets, Thomson Reuters

The pandemic has forced the digital transformation of the professional services industry. It is so much more than allows individuals to work remotely. It is about an AI enabled quantum leap that enables professionals to focus on adding high-end value to their clients versus mundane research or the routine administrative elements of their work. The future is a world with interoperable technology that allows professionals to concentrate their efforts on their clients, growth and positive change.

‘Commitment to advancing the common good’

Punit Renjen, Global Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte

The accelerated pace of digital transformation has been critical to business resilience as we navigated the unchartered waters of the pandemic. The rapid adoption and increased use of video, AI, cloud and automation among others has helped many organizations minimize and effectively manage the disruption caused by the pandemic. It has, perhaps permanently, changed many aspects of how we live, work and connect with each other.

But, it has also exposed inequities and raised questions about the ethical implications of using technology in new and more ubiquitous ways. As we look to create a better, more sustainable, more equitable world in the future, organizations must harness these technologies with a commitment to advancing the common good.

These technologies have enormous potential to help create a better normal for more of society’s stakeholders. With an eye towards creating a positive impact, organizations can build trust with their stakeholders, better prepare for future disruptions and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.
https://embed.acast.com/meet-the-leader/deloittes-punit-renjen-the-future-is-not-pre-ordained

‘Urgent need to invest in capability building’

Kevin Sneader, Global Managing Partner, and Shubham Singhal, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

The (AI and digitization) evolution has not always been a seamless or elegant process: businesses had to scramble to install or adapt new technologies under intense pressure. The result has been that some systems are clunky. The near-term challenge, then, is to move from reacting to the crisis to building and institutionalizing what has been done well so far. For consumer industries, and particularly for retail, that could mean improving digital and omnichannel business models. For healthcare, it’s about establishing virtual options as a norm. For insurance, it’s about personalizing the customer experience. And for semiconductors, it’s about identifying and investing in next-generation products. For everyone, there will be new opportunities in M&A and an urgent need to invest in capability building.

The COVID-19 crisis has created an imperative for companies to reconfigure their operations—and an opportunity to transform them. To the extent that they do so, greater productivity will follow.

‘All companies will become technology companies’

Dr. Zhou Bowen, President, JD Cloud and AI; Chair, JD Technology Committee; Vice-President, JD.com

If asked to use one word to describe this past year of 2020, I think “uncertainty” would be the top choice for many people, and we all wish to find the certainty within these uncertainties. That’s not always possible, but there are two things that we can be certain about the future: first, technology will continue to progress and evolve; second, companies wish to maintain sustainable growth.

Combining these two certainties together, I would say by 2030, all companies worldwide will become “technology” companies. Whether they create new business models or develop by leveraging their industrial ecosystem, they will all need the blessing of technology to thrive. Therefore, the digital and intelligent transformation of industries represented by cloud computing, AI, big data, Internet of Things and others will be the biggest opportunity in the next 10 years, and the year 2021 will be a critical starting point for industries to prepare and actively embrace this transformation.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How Jack Ma sees a thriving future of entrepreneurship in Africa

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

Asian and Pacific economies: decreases in tax revenue highlight need to broaden tax bases

Airships, solar planes and Soviet-era sea skimmers … here’s how we fix air travel

Forget retail therapy – this is the age of the conscious consumer

Europe on the Move: Commission completes its agenda for safe, clean and connected mobility

Syria: UN health agency highlights ‘critical health threats’ facing Idlib civilians

Italy’s Letta: A European Banking Union soon or Eurozone collapses

‘Countless opportunities’ for new people-centred workplace, but ‘decisive action’ critical

Why do medical students seek for work abroad?

Main results of EU Environment Council, 25/06/2018

European Banking Union: Like the issue of a Eurobond?

Carnage must stop in northwest Syria demands Lowcock, as attacks intensify

Health inequalities in the 21st century

Algorithms are being used to convict criminals and decide jail time. We need to make sure they are fair

Colombia: Santos thanks the EU for its support to the peace process

Tackle ‘tsunami of hatred’ across the world urges Guterres, to counter anti-Semitism, racism and intolerance

Four lessons for a successful switch to value-based healthcare

What do toilets have to do with climate change?

Mental health in a pandemic: what to do to ease the burden on people with disabilities?

UN-led Yemen ceasefire monitoring team gets ready to begin operations

IMF launches a new offensive against Germany

Here’s how we can use agriculture to fight climate change

270 million people are migrants, who send home a staggering $689 billion

Tragedy of Mediterranean deaths continues, as seven drown, 57 rescued: UN migration agency

China-EU Trade and Economic Relations in Numbers

Menu for change: why we have to go towards a Common Food Policy

Teamgum @ TheNextWeb 2014

EU steps up its strategy for connecting Europe and Asia

Stronger partnerships with post-conflict countries needed to ensure ‘path towards durable peace’: UN chief

These are the 5 most exciting cycling projects in the world

European Union backs peace and security in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with new aid for police reform

EU and China discuss trade and economic relations

How our Europe will regain its strength: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

European Commission welcomes the positive assessment about how it has managed the EU budget

Kellen Europe Hosts EuroConference 2016

The UN’s unyielding effort to tackle sexual abuse and exploitation: our quarterly update

Joint advocacy letter template to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Agreement reached on new EU measures to prevent electricity blackouts

5 futuristic ways to fight cyber attacks

11 lessons the history of business can teach us about its future

Business leaders join UN to rev up sustainable development investments

EU countries invested €5 trillion abroad

Has the treacherous theory about the ‘French patient’ finally prevailed?

Food safety: New rules to boost consumer trust approved by MEPs

Trade defence report: restoring the level playing field for European producers

Berlin vies for a Germanic European Central Bank

Human Rights breaches in Russia, Afghanistan and Burkina Faso

EU budget deal struck with Parliament negotiators

Logo Mania: A call to action to our crisis of connection

SMEs are driving job growth, but need higher investment in skills, innovation and tech to boost wages and productivity

UN’s Bachelet addresses progress and setbacks in human rights worldwide

Mental health in the pandemic: how to stay emotionally stable?

My experience living with depression and schizophrenia in Thailand

COVID-19 vaccines: MEPs call for more clarity and transparency

5 ways to go green in your own kitchen

A Sting Exclusive: “Europe must be more ambitious in COP21 and lead on climate finance and sustainable development”, Green UK MEP Jean Lambert points out from Brussels

Why income inequality is bad for the climate

Microplastic and nanoplastic pollution threatens our enviroment. How should we respond?

When is necessary understand the cultural marks in health-disease process

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s