You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission proposes update to coordinated approach on free movement restrictions

Coronavirus: Commission proposes update to coordinated approach on free movement restrictions

January 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today the Commission proposed an update to the Council Recommendation of last October coordinating measures affecting free movement in the European Union. This is part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to ensure better coordination and communication of travel-related measures at EU level. In light of new coronavirus variants and high numbers of new infections across many Member States, it is necessary to strongly discourage non-essential travel, while avoiding border closures or blanket travel bans and ensuring that the functioning of the Single Market and supply chains remain uninterrupted. Therefore further targeted action to ensure a coordinated approach on measures restricting free movement within the EU is necessary.

The Commission’s proposal sets out additional coordination in two areas where Member States have already agreed to work together:

  1. An update to the agreed colour code for the mapping of risk areas.
  2. Stricter measures applied to travellers from higher-risk areas.

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said: “The agreement in October on an EU coordinated approach for travel restrictions was a big step forward in our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 while preserving essential travel and the functioning of the Single Market. The common map and a common approach to proportionate, non-discriminatory restrictions must still guide our efforts. What we need now in view of the new variants is even more coordination and a joint European effort to discourage non-essential travel. Border closures will not help, common measures will.”

An update to the common colour code 

In addition to the existing colours of green, orange, red and grey, the Commission is proposing to add ‘dark red’ to indicate areas where the virus is circulating at very high levels. This would apply to an area where the 14-day notification rate is more than 500 per 100 000 people.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) will continue to publish updated versions of the map based on data provided by Member States.

Stricter measures for travellers from higher-risk areas

As per the Commission’s Communication of 19 January setting out actions needed to avoid a third wave, the Commission proposes that all non-essential travel should be strongly discouraged until the epidemiological situation has considerably improved. This especially concerns travel to and from ‘dark red’ areas. When doing so, Member States should ensure consistency with the measures they apply to travel within their own territory.

For people travelling from a ‘dark red’ area, Member States should require them to:

As testing capacity has increased, Member States could make greater use of pre-departure tests also for areas currently mapped as ‘orange’, ‘red’ or ‘grey’. People returning to their Member State of residence should be allowed to take a test after arrival instead.

In view of the risks linked to very high numbers of new infections, the Commission recommends, based on ECDC guidance, that Member States agree to adopt, maintain or reinforce non-pharmaceutical interventions such as stay-at-home measures and the temporary closing of certain businesses, in particular in areas classified as ‘dark red’, to strengthen testing and tracing and to increase surveillance and sequencing of COVID-19 cases to gather information on the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus variants.

People living in border regions should be exempted from some of the travel restrictions. If they frequently need to cross the border, for instance for family or work reasons, should not be required to undergo quarantine and the frequency of test required should be proportionate. If the epidemiological situation on both sides of the border is similar, no testing requirement should be imposed.

Member States should also seek to avoid disruptions to essential travel, notably to keep transport flows moving in line with the ‘Green Lanes’ system and to avoid supply chain disruptions. Given the increased risk, essential travellers such as health care workers, people travelling for imperative family or business reasons arriving from ‘dark red’ areas should also get tested and undergo quarantine, provided that this does not have a disproportionate impact on the exercise of their essential function or need. Transport workers, whose exposure to the general population when travelling is typically limited, should not be required to quarantine and in principle be exempted from travel-related tests. The same exemptions should apply when essential travellers are transiting.

In addition to the updates proposed by the Commission today on travel within the EU, the Commission has also adopted a proposal to update the Council Recommendation on travel into the EU from non-EU countries.

Background

On 3 September 2020, the Commission made a proposal for a Council Recommendation to ensure that any measures taken by Member States that restrict free movement due to the coronavirus pandemic are coordinated and clearly communicated at the EU level.

On 13 October 2020, EU Member States committed to ensure more coordination and better information sharing by adopting the Council Recommendation.

On 19 January, ahead of the meeting of European leaders on a coordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Commission set out a number of actions needed to step up the fight against the pandemic.

At their meeting on 21 January, the European leaders acknowledged that the Council may need to review its recommendations on free movement and travel from third countries in light of the risks posed by the new virus variants. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the Commission will make a proposal for targeted and coordinated measures in order to ensure the necessary safeguards are in place for travel, which was presented today.

The latest information on coronavirus measures as well as travel restrictions provided to us by Member States are available on the Re-open EU platform.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Stop violence against women: Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

Shifting Tides: Policy Challenges and Opportunities for the G-20

Russia can no longer be considered a ‘strategic partner’, say MEPs

EU4FairWork: Commission launches campaign to tackle undeclared work

Going climate-neutral: expert-group recommendations to help energy-intensive industries contribute to the EU’s 2050 target

‘Intense zones of transmission’ in Central and South America; the ‘urgent challenge’ of antimicrobial resistance – WHO briefing

Governments and non-state actors need to take urgent action to meet Paris Agreement goals

These are the world’s 10 most innovative economies

12 trade tasks to prioritize in 2021

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

How drones can help rural Africa take flight

From Russia with love: Brussels and Moscow close to an agreement on Ukraine’s gas supplies

Drawing scenarios for drifting Britain; elections or May’s deadlock?

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

Asylum seekers in Sri Lanka fear for their safety, in wake of Easter Sunday terror attacks

Is this 3D-printed building the future home for astronauts on Mars?

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights:the role of medical students

Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

These fishing pioneers are making it easier to eat sustainable seafood

Young people struggling in digital world, finds latest OECD PISA survey

Berlin to pay at the end for Eurozone banks’ consolidation

Long-term EU budget: MEPs slam cuts to culture and education

‘Global care crisis’ set to affect 2.3 billion people warns UN labour agency

Revolutionary technologies will drive African prosperity – this is why

Four ways Artificial Intelligence can make healthcare more efficient and affordable

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

These refugee children have danced in the snow for the first time

From drones to health data, how Japan can power ahead

Great Reset: Why LGBT+ inclusion is the secret to cities’ post-pandemic success

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

Big oil’s climate pledges will fail without workforce equality

Mindfulness: a freedom we can still have in the pandemic

A fresh start on migration: Building confidence and striking a new balance between responsibility and solidarity

This is how we make cancer care sustainable and available for all

European Youth Forum and youngest MEPs call on President Juncker to keep his promise to Europe’s youth

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

15 years of risk: from economic collapse to planetary devastation

The different ways of care: Is there a general rule to follow?

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

Von der Leyen in Ireland: Our mutual solidarity is here to stay

The global economy isn’t working for women. Here’s what world leaders must do

The impact of COVID-19 on the life of the elderly

The EU Parliament slams Commission on economic governance

Latvian economy is thriving, but boosting productivity, improving social protection and transitioning to a low-carbon productive model are vital for sustainable and inclusive growth

Will Brexit shatter the EU or is it still too early to predict?

European Youth Forum welcomes strong stance on human rights in State of the Union

Key quotes from China’s Premier Li on COVID-19, the economy and US relations

Why securing the Internet of Things is crucial to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

MEPs adopt revised rules for road haulage operations in another EU country

EP launches Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism on anniversary of her murder

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

EU foreign investment screening mechanism becomes fully operational

Turkey’s foreign bribery enforcement framework needs to be urgently strengthened and corporate liability legislation reformed

How Google is fighting fire with real-time mapping data

How traditional Islamic giving can play a role in the future of aid

Livelihoods of millions in East and Southeast Asia at risk from Swine Fever epidemic

Bigotry makes politicians ‘complicit in the violence that follows’ : UN independent experts

Young? You should work out the entrepreneurial heart before the mind

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s