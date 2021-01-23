You are here: Home / Policy / Tech can reach the world’s unbanked women – but only if they tell us how it should work

Tech can reach the world’s unbanked women – but only if they tell us how it should work

January 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Joseph Thompson, Co-founder and CEO, Aid:Tech

• Women make up the majority of the global unbanked population.

• Lack of formal ID is one common barrier to accessing financial services.

• Understanding the needs of end users is key to the success of technology in this area.

Women make up 55% of the world’s unbanked population, meaning they have no access to banking or insurance products. For many of these almost 1 billion women globally who have no access to financial services, it means that their money is not protected, they have no access to savings or checking accounts, or financial products like insurance, credit facilities and loans.

Compounding this issue is the fact that the benefits of the digital age are not being shared equally. Women – especially those living in poor and marginalized communities – are most likely to be on the wrong side of a persistent digital divide. Two hundred million more men than women have access to the internet, and women are 21% less likely to own the mobile phone that helps them transfer money, run a business and connect with their community more effectively.

One of the core reasons why women face this problem is due to the lack of a formal identity. According to a recently released G20 paper, Advancing Women’s Digital Financial Inclusion, co-authored by the Better Than Cash Alliance, the World Bank and Women’s World Banking, one in five unbanked women globally cite lack of a formal ID as a reason they do not have a formal bank account. Sustainable Development Goal 16.9 states everyone should have a legal identity by 2030.

Being outside the financial system has multiple drawbacks, including the inability to get access to loans, insurance or life assurance. We at AID:Tech have been thinking hard about how can we make financial services easier, safer and simpler using innovations such as blockchain and AI. But technology will not solve these problems alone. Just as developed countries use successful new technology, the one thing that all great innovations have is an excellent user experience. While building new products, it is essential to consult the very users that the innovation is intended for.

Women globally are still more likely than men not to have a bank account
Women globally are still more likely than men not to have a bank account Image: Global Findex; GPFI

That is why, with the support and partnership of Women’s World Banking, together we have been focusing on innovation for women to access financial services. The gender focus on technology is hugely skewed towards men traditionally. But that is now changing. Despite programs targeted at bringing women into the financial system, “Women face many barriers to accessing the financial products and services they need – mobility constraints, lack of collateral and limited mobile phone ownership, to name a few. One of the persistent and lasting barriers is that financial products are not designed with the needs and constraints of low-income women in mind, because little is known by financial institutions about these customers,” according to Mary Ellen Iskenderian, President and CEO of Women’s World Banking.

This lack of knowledge in women-centric product design has real economic consequences. The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that fully incorporating women into the economy would add $12 trillion to global GDP by 2025. In other words, realizing gender equality lifts all nations. There is an obvious opportunity for private organizations to innovate and build solutions to achieve financial inclusion for women.

Over the past number of years, we at AID:Tech have spoken with potential end users to better fully understand their needs, their barriers and how they view technology to better serve them. We have run pilots from delivering international aid in refugee camps, to delivering welfare to women to ensure there is full transparency on their entitlements. What we found was that successfully digitizing financial services is linked to women’s ability to prove who they are and ensure their personal information is secure. Using a digital ID can help lead to a number of positive outcomes, such as:

• Building data credit profiles

• Accessing new services to serve entrepreneurship

• Providing a safety net with automated insurance policies

• Enabling privacy and security of funds owned

One very exciting area is micro-insurance. AID:Tech and Women’s World Banking are partnering to build an innovation platform, called Caregiver, that will enable women to access micro-insurance policies. By bundling health insurance together with a loan, women micro-entrepreneurs can mitigate the risk to their households and businesses in the event of a health emergency. At the very core of the Caregiver platform will be a decentralized digital ID, which will enable users to have a verified single source of identification when presenting their details to financial institutions.

What is the World Economic Forum doing to champion social innovation?

Social innovators address the world’s most serious challenges ranging from inequality to girls’ education and disaster relief that affect all of us, but in particular vulnerable and excluded groups. To achieve maximum impact and start to address root causes, they need greater visibility, credibility, access to finance, favourable policy decisions, and in some cases a better understanding of global affairs and access to decision makers.

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship is supporting more than 400 late-stage social innovators. By providing an unparalleled global platform, the Foundation’s goal is to highlight and expand proven and impactful models of social innovation. It helps strengthen and grow the field by showcasing best-in-class examples, models for replication and cutting-edge research on social innovation.

Meet the World-changers: Social Innovators of the Year 2020. Our global network of experts, partner institutions, and World Economic Forum constituents and business members are invited to nominate outstanding social innovators. Get in touch to become a member or partner of the World Economic Forum.


Each year, more than 100 million people are pushed into extreme poverty in order to pay for health services, according to the World Health Organization. With UN Women estimating that at least 47 million more women and girls will fall below the poverty line as a result of COVID-19, the clock is ticking.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How can batteries become more sustainable? This young scientist might have the answer

Coronavirus: Commission expands talks to a fifth vaccine manufacturer

The zero that every investment portfolio needs

EU-US Trade: European Commission endorses rebalancing duties on US products

Are Halloween pumpkins a problem for the planet?

UN team aids Samoa response to deadly measles epidemic

Crimean crisis: not enough to slow down European indices

What’s an ‘essential service’? Not knowing could block access to key digital services during COVID

We could be sleepwalking into a new crisis. How should the business world prepare?

Indonesia is buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit. And others in ASEAN aren’t far behind

Tax revenues have reached a plateau

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

Africa-Europe Alliance: Denmark provides €10 million for sustainable development under the EU External Investment Plan

Erasmus+: an expected budget of €3 billion to be invested in young Europeans and to help create European Universities in 2019

Empty stadiums and online streaming: how coronavirus is affecting the media industry

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

These are the top countries for travel and tourism in 2019

Trump’s MAGA policy remains unchanged as EU warns to impose additional retaliation tariffs on US products

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

Resettlement: EU Member States’ pledges exceed 30,000 places for 2020

4 steps for looking after our mental health during these unsettling times

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

UN sounds alarm as Venezuelan refugees and migrants passes three million mark

Palm Oil: With Malaysia cracking down on production, what’s the alternative?

Fossil fuel support is rising again in a threat to climate change efforts

German political spillovers: ECB’s Draghi resists first attacks by AfD

Terrorist content online should be removed within one hour, says EP

How to navigate a stop-and-start pandemic economy

Who is responsible for public health? The tendencies and its benefits –or not– on Health Education around the world

UN expert condemns new sentence for jailed Venezuelan judge as ‘another instance of reprisal’

Clean air is good for business

The jobs forecast is unsettled. It’s time for a reskilling revolution

“Airbnb and YouTube are two great examples of a crowd based capitalism”, key stakeholders outline the boundaries of the 4th Industrial Revolution in Davos

EU leading in global agri-food trade

Green Deal: Sustainable batteries for a circular and climate neutral economy

Von der Leyen on Europe Day: What does Europe mean to me and why is solidarity more valid than ever

Easing fears and promoting gender equality in Chad’s girls-only classrooms

International trade statistics: trends in third quarter 2019

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

Dealing with stress among healthcare professionals: are we missing the elephant in the room?

Political consensus critical ahead of Somalia election: UN mission chief

Women Empowering inside Medical Schools

A ‘system value’ approach can accelerate the energy transition. Here’s how

Why the 21st century’s biggest health challenge is our shared responsibility

Algorithmic warfare is coming. Humans must retain control

Zimbabwe ‘facing worst hunger crisis in a decade’

Sochi not far away from Ukraine

Cyclone Idai: emergency getting ‘bigger by the hour’, warns UN food agency

Remembering slave trade offers chance to raise awareness, ‘oppose all forms of modern slavery’ – UNESCO

Pesticides: MEPs propose blueprint to improve EU approval procedure

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

Pumping more money into banks but leaving them unregulated doesn’t help

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Afghanistan

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

Boardroom warriors: how CEOs are becoming champions of change

Europe must remember its past to build its future

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

Fostering intergenerational solidarity and cooperation through age-friendly environments: the right answer to Europe’s demographic challenge

Study finds sharks are ‘functionally extinct’ in 20% of reefs observed

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s